Who's Playing

Rhode Island Rams @ St. Bona. Bonnies

Current Records: Rhode Island 9-7, St. Bona. 10-5

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Reilly Center -- St. Bonaventure, New York

Reilly Center -- St. Bonaventure, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic 10 matchup on schedule as the Rhode Island Rams and the St. Bona. Bonnies are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 17th at Reilly Center. Rhode Island is coming into the match hot, having won their last four games.

The matchup between Rhode Island and Massachusetts on Saturday hardly resembled the 69-45 effort from their previous meeting. The Rams came out on top against the Minutemen by a score of 89-77. Winning is a bit easier when you make 11 more threes than your opponent, as Rhode Island did.

Jaden House was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 29 points along with six rebounds. Those 29 points set a new season-high mark for him. David Green was another key contributor, scoring 24 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored St. Bona. on Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 80-74 to the Rams. St. Bona. has struggled against Fordham recently, as their matchup on Saturday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

St. Bona.'s loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Charles Pride, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 11 rebounds, and Chad Venning who scored 22 points along with seven rebounds.

The Rams' win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 9-7. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 83.0 points per game. As for the Bonnies, their defeat ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 10-5.

Rhode Island barely slipped by St. Bona. in their previous meeting back in January of 2023, winning 68-67. The rematch might be a little tougher for Rhode Island since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Rhode Island has won 7 out of their last 10 games against St. Bona..