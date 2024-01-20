Who's Playing

Marquette Golden Eagles @ St. John's Red Storm

Current Records: Marquette 12-5, St. John's 12-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Marquette has enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they'll head out on the road. The Marquette Golden Eagles and the St. John's Red Storm will face off in a Big East battle at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Madison Square Garden. St. John's took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Marquette, who comes in off a win.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 13 more assists than your opponent, a fact Marquette proved on Monday. They came out on top against the Wildcats by a score of 87-74.

Marquette's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Tyler Kolek led the charge by dropping a double-double on 21 points and 11 assists. Those 11 assists set a new season-high mark for him. Kam Jones was another key contributor, scoring 22 points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored St. John's on Tuesday, but the final result did not. The game between the Red Storm and the Pirates wasn't a total blowout, but with the Red Storm falling 80-65 on the road it was darn close to turning into one. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for St. John's in their matchups with Seton Hall: they've now lost three in a row.

Despite the defeat, St. John's had strong showings from Zuby Ejiofor, who scored 13 points along with five blocks, and Daniss Jenkins, who scored 17 points along with five assists. Ejiofor continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last four games he's played.

The Golden Eagles' win bumped their record up to 12-5. As for the Red Storm, their loss dropped their record down to 12-6.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Marquette hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.4 points per game. However, it's not like St. John's struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.9 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Marquette came out on top in a nail-biter against St. John's when the teams last played back in March of 2023, sneaking past 72-70. Will Marquette repeat their success, or does St. John's have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Marquette has won 7 out of their last 10 games against St. John's.