Who's Playing

Georgia Tech @ Syracuse

Current Records: Georgia Tech 12-17; Syracuse 16-13

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Syracuse Orange are heading back home. The Orange and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at JMA Wireless Dome. Georgia Tech should still be riding high after a win, while 'Cuse will be looking to right the ship.

The game between 'Cuse and the Pittsburgh Panthers this past Saturday was not particularly close, with 'Cuse falling 99-82. 'Cuse's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of forward Benny Williams, who shot 5-for-6 from beyond the arc and finished with 24 points and nine boards, and center Jesse Edwards, who had 17 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Yellow Jackets didn't have too much trouble with the Louisville Cardinals at home this past Saturday as they won 83-67. Georgia Tech got double-digit scores from four players: forward Ja'von Franklin (21), guard Miles Kelly (19), guard Lance Terry (17), and guard Kyle Sturdivant (11).

The Orange are the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past three games.

Syracuse's defeat took them down to 16-13 while Georgia Tech's victory pulled them up to 12-17. This past Saturday the Yellow Jackets relied heavily on Ja'von Franklin, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 13 boards. It will be up to Syracuse's defense to limit his damage.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York

JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.00

Odds

The Orange are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Yellow Jackets, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Syracuse have won six out of their last ten games against Georgia Tech.