Western Illinois Leathernecks @ Tennessee State Tigers

Current Records: Western Illinois 16-10, Tennessee State 15-11

What to Know

We've got another exciting Ohio Valley matchup on schedule as the Western Illinois Leathernecks and the Tennessee State Tigers are set to tip at 4:30 p.m. ET on February 17th at Gentry Center. Western Illinois is looking to tack on another W to their three-game streak on the road.

Last Thursday, the Leathernecks were able to grind out a solid victory over the Golden Eagles, taking the game 62-55.

Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, Tennessee State's good fortune finally ran out on Tuesday. They suffered a grim 70-50 defeat to the Golden Eagles. The game was up for grabs at halftime, but sadly Tennessee State was thoroughly outmatched 43-21 in the second half.

The Leathernecks' win bumped their record up to 16-10. As for the Tigers, their defeat ended a four-game streak of away wins and brought them to 15-11.

While only Western Illinois took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking ahead to Saturday, Tennessee State is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when playing as the favorites at home.

Western Illinois and the Tigers were neck-and-neck in their previous meeting back in January, but the Leathernecks came up empty-handed after a 58-57 defeat. Can Western Illinois avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Tennessee State is a slight 2-point favorite against Western Illinois, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 131.5 points.

Series History

Tennessee State won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.