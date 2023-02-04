Who's Playing

Florida A&M @ Texas Southern

Current Records: Florida A&M 4-16; Texas Southern 7-15

What to Know

The Florida A&M Rattlers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Florida A&M and the Texas Southern Tigers will face off in an SWAC battle at 6 p.m. ET Saturday at Health & PE Center. The Rattlers should still be riding high after a victory, while Texas Southern will be looking to right the ship.

The Alabama State Hornets typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday Florida A&M proved too difficult a challenge. Florida A&M took down Alabama State 69-58.

Meanwhile, the matchup between the Tigers and the Prairie View A&M Panthers on Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Texas Southern falling 89-74 at home, it was darn close to turning into one.

Florida A&M is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 9-4 ATS in away games but only 10-8 all in all.

Florida A&M is now 4-16 while Texas Southern sits at 7-15. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Florida A&M is 363rd worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 56.9 on average. The Tigers have experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 42.20% percent of their shots, which is the 48th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Health & PE Center -- Houston, Texas

Health & PE Center -- Houston, Texas

Odds

The Tigers are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Rattlers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Texas Southern won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.