Who's Playing

Nevada @ Tulane

Current Records: Nevada 4-0; Tulane 3-0

What to Know

The Nevada Wolf Pack will square off against the Tulane Green Wave at 4 p.m. ET on Monday at John Gray Gymnasium. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Nevada strolled past the Texas-Arlington Mavericks with points to spare on Friday, taking the game 62-43.

Meanwhile, everything went Tulane's way against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers on Wednesday as they made off with a 99-79 victory. The Green Wave were heavily favored coming into this contest, and the results showcase why.

The wins brought Nevada up to 4-0 and Tulane to 3-0. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Nevada have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 29.70%, which places them third in college basketball. But Tulane enters the matchup with a 51.50% field goal percentage, good for 26th best in college basketball. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 4 p.m. ET

Monday at 4 p.m. ET Where: John Gray Gymnasium -- George Town, Cayman Islands

John Gray Gymnasium -- George Town, Cayman Islands Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.