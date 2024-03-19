Who's Playing

South Florida Bulls @ UCF Knights

Current Records: South Florida 23-6, UCF 16-14

How To Watch

What to Know

South Florida and UCF are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2019, but not for long. The South Florida Bulls and the UCF Knights are set to clash at 9:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Addition Financial Arena in an American Athletic Conference postseason contest. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

South Florida pushed their score all the way to 83 on Saturday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They fell 93-83 to the Blazers. South Florida has struggled against UAB recently, as their match on Saturday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

Kasean Pryor put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 18 points and 15 rebounds. He has been hot recently, having posted ten or more rebounds the last three times he's played.

Even though they lost, South Florida were working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists. This was only their first loss (out of nine games) when they've passed the ball that well.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post ten fewer assists than your opponent, a fact UCF found out the hard way on Wednesday. They took a 87-73 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Cougars.

UCF's defeat came about despite a quality game from Darius Johnson, who went 6 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 32 points and 3 assists.

The Bulls' loss dropped their record down to 24-7. As for the Knights, their defeat dropped their record down to 17-15.

South Florida is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a six game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdog.

South Florida beat UCF 82-75 when the teams last played back in February of 2023. Will South Florida repeat their success, or does UCF have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

UCF is a 5-point favorite against South Florida, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 140 points.

Series History

UCF and South Florida both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.