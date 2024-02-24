Who's Playing

USC Trojans @ UCLA Bruins

Current Records: USC 10-16, UCLA 14-12

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Pauley Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California

Pauley Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN

What to Know

USC has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the UCLA Bruins will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 10:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Pauley Pavilion. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

USC fought the good fight in their overtime game against the Buffaloes on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Buffaloes by a score of 92-89. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Despite the loss, USC had strong showings from Boogie Ellis, who scored 30 points along with five assists, and Isaiah Collier, who almost dropped a double-double on 25 points and nine assists. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Ellis has scored all season. The team also got some help courtesy of Kobe Johnson, who scored 14 points along with four steals.

Meanwhile, after a string of six wins, UCLA's good fortune finally ran out on Sunday. They lost 70-69 to the Utes on a last-minute layup From Branden Carlson. UCLA didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

UCLA's defeat came about despite a quality game from Lazar Stefanovic, who scored 19 points along with eight rebounds and two steals. Stefanovic didn't help UCLA's cause all that much against the Buffaloes last Thursday but the same can't be said for this game.

The Trojans have traveled a rocky road recently having lost nine of their last 11 matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-16 record this season. As for the Bruins, their loss ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 14-12.

USC is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a five-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the underdog.

USC ended up a good deal behind the Bruins in their previous meeting back in January, losing 65-50. Can USC avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

UCLA is a 5-point favorite against USC, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bruins as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 133 points.

Series History

USC has won 6 out of their last 10 games against UCLA.