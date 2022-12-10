Who's Playing

Denver @ No. 19 UCLA

Current Records: Denver 8-2; UCLA 7-2

What to Know

The #19 UCLA Bruins' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Denver Pioneers at 3 p.m. ET Dec. 10 at Pauley Pavilion. The Bruins are out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

UCLA beat the Oregon Ducks 65-56 on Sunday. UCLA got double-digit scores from four players: guard Jaylen Clark (14), guard Amari Bailey (14), guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (12), and guard Tyger Campbell (10).

Denver lost a heartbreaker to the Sacramento State Hornets when they met in November, and they left with a heavy heart again on Wednesday. It was close but no cigar for Denver as they fell 87-85 to Sacramento State.

The Bruins are the favorite in this one, with an expected 26.5-point margin of victory. They have been good against the spread at home while the Pioneers have been good against the spread on the road, so something will have to give.

UCLA is now 7-2 while Denver sits at 8-2. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: UCLA comes into the matchup boasting the 12th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 50.20%. But Denver is even better: they enter the game with a 52.50% field goal percentage, good for second best in college basketball. This one is shaping up to be an exciting offensive shootout.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Pauley Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California

Pauley Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $4.00

Odds

The Bruins are a big 26.5-point favorite against the Pioneers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bruins as a 26-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

UCLA won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.