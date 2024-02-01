Who's Playing
Denver Pioneers @ UMKC Roos
Current Records: Denver 13-9, UMKC 9-13
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Swinney Recreation Center -- Kansas City, Missouri
What to Know
Denver has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Denver Pioneers and the UMKC Roos will face off in a Summit battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Swinney Recreation Center.
The point spread may have favored Denver on Saturday, but the final result did not. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 91-72 punch to the gut against the Mavericks. Denver found out winning isn't easy when your three-point shooting is a whole 23.2% worse than the opposition.
Meanwhile, the Roos got the win against the Coyotes on Saturday by a conclusive 81-57.
The Pioneers' loss ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 13-9. As for the Roos, their victory bumped their record up to 9-13.
This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Denver have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UMKC struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.2 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
Denver came up short against UMKC in their previous matchup back in January of 2023, falling 70-60. Can Denver avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
UMKC has won 4 out of their last 6 games against Denver.
- Jan 28, 2023 - UMKC 70 vs. Denver 60
- Dec 29, 2022 - Denver 85 vs. UMKC 83
- Jan 27, 2022 - UMKC 72 vs. Denver 61
- Jan 17, 2022 - Denver 63 vs. UMKC 55
- Feb 20, 2021 - UMKC 80 vs. Denver 69
- Feb 19, 2021 - UMKC 68 vs. Denver 57