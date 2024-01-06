Who's Playing

ETSU Buccaneers @ UNCG Spartans

Current Records: ETSU 9-5, UNCG 10-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

ETSU and UNCG are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2019, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Southern battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Greensboro Coliseum. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Wednesday, the Buccaneers beat the Bears 80-69. The win made it back-to-back wins for ETSU.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 27.4% better than the opposition, a fact UNCG proved on Wednesday. They walked away with a 79-68 victory over the Paladins. The over/under was set at 147 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

The Buccaneers pushed their record up to 9-5 with that win, which was their tenth straight at home dating back to last season. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 75.8 points per game. As for the Spartans, their win bumped their record up to 10-4.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: ETSU have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UNCG struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.3 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

ETSU barely slipped by UNCG in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, winning 63-62. The rematch might be a little tougher for ETSU since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

UNCG and ETSU both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.