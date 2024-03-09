Who's Playing

New Mexico Lobos @ Utah State Aggies

Current Records: New Mexico 22-8, Utah State 25-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Where: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum -- Logan, Utah

TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $59.00

What to Know

New Mexico is 2-8 against Utah State since March of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Mountain West battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. Both squads will be entering this one on the heels of a big victory.

Even though New Mexico has not done well against Fresno State recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Wednesday. The Lobos were the clear victor by a 79-58 margin over the Bulldogs. Winning is a bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 19 to 5 on the offensive boards, as New Mexico did.

New Mexico's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from JT Toppin, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 16 rebounds. Toppin has been hot recently, having posted two or more blocks the last four times he's played. Nelly Junior Joseph was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Utah State had already won three in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 7 points), and they went ahead and made it four on Wednesday. They put the hurt on the Spartans with a sharp 90-70 victory.

Utah State's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Darius Brown II, who shot 7-for-9 from downtown and almost dropped a double-double on 21 points and nine assists. Another player making a difference was Mason Falslev, who scored 20 points along with six rebounds.

The Lobos' win bumped their record up to 22-8. As for the Aggies, their win bumped their record up to 25-5.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: New Mexico have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Utah State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.4 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

New Mexico is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Be careful betting them against the spread as while they're 17-11 ATS overall, they're only 1-4 when playing as the underdogs on the road.

Odds

Utah State is a 3.5-point favorite against New Mexico, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 160.5 points.

Series History

Utah State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against New Mexico.