Who's Playing

Cent. Arkansas Bears @ Vanderbilt Commodores

Current Records: Cent. Arkansas 1-3, Vanderbilt 2-1

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Gym -- Nashville, Tennessee

Memorial Gym -- Nashville, Tennessee TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Cent. Arkansas has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Vanderbilt Commodores at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Memorial Gym. Cent. Arkansas might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 19 turnovers on Monday.

Cent. Arkansas pushed their score all the way to 83, but even that wasn't enough to win. They fell just short of the Golden Lions by a score of 85-83. Despite running the score up even higher than they did on Friday (82), Cent. Arkansas still had to take the loss.

Even though they lost, Cent. Arkansas were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Arkansas Pine Bluff only pulled down seven.

Meanwhile, the Commodores didn't have too much breathing room in their game against the Spartans on Tuesday, but they still walked away with a 74-70 victory. 74 seems to be a good number for Vanderbilt as the team scooped up a victory with the same number of points in their previous game.

Ezra Manjon was the offensive standout of the contest as he earned 24 points along with 6 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Colin Smith, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and 11 rebounds.

The Bears now have a losing record at 1-3. As for the Commodores, they now have a winning record of 2-1.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Cent. Arkansas have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 42.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Vanderbilt struggles in that department as they've been averaging 41.3 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.