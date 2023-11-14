Who's Playing

UNCG Spartans @ Vanderbilt Commodores

Current Records: UNCG 0-0, Vanderbilt 1-1

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Memorial Gym -- Nashville, Tennessee

Memorial Gym -- Nashville, Tennessee TV: ESPN Plus

What to Know

The Vanderbilt Commodores will be playing in front of their home fans against the UNCG Spartans at 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Memorial Gym. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Friday, the Commodores were able to grind out a solid win over the Spartans, taking the game 74-67.

Vanderbilt relied on the efforts of Tasos Kamateros, who earned 21 points, and Ezra Manjon, who earned 16 points along with 7 assists and 6 rebounds.

Meanwhile, UNCG took care of business in their home opener on Friday. They enjoyed a cozy 94-78 victory over the Aggies. Winning is a bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 19 to 9 on the offensive boards, as UNCG did.

The win got the Commodores back to even at 1-1. As for the Spartans, their win bumped their record up to 0-0.

Looking ahead, Vanderbilt is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They finished last season with a 16-15 record against the spread.

Vanderbilt ought to be happy about their advantage in the spread: the team was a solid 10-3 when favored last season. Betting on them to win was the most profitable play last year, as bettors who put $100 on that outcome in every game walked away with $835.55. On the other hand, UNCG was 3-6 as the underdog last season.

Odds

Vanderbilt is a slight 2.5-point favorite against UNCG, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Commodores as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 138.5 points.

