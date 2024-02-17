Who's Playing

Wake Forest Demon Deacons @ Virginia Cavaliers

Current Records: Wake Forest 16-8, Virginia 19-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia

John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Wake Forest is 2-7 against the Cavaliers since January of 2016 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in an ACC battle at 12:00 p.m. ET at John Paul Jones Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Wake Forest unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Monday. They took a 77-69 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Blue Devils.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Hunter Sallis, who scored 22 points along with five rebounds. Andrew Carr was another key contributor, scoring 12 points along with five rebounds.

Even though they lost, Wake Forest smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. This was only their first loss (out of three games) when they hit their own glass that hard.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Virginia on Tuesday, but the final result did not. They fell 74-63 to the Panthers. It was the first time this season that Virginia let down their fans at home.

Like Wake Forest, Virginia lost despite seeing results from several players. Reece Beekman led the charge by scoring 19 points along with six rebounds and five assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Isaac McKneely, who scored 15 points.

The Demon Deacons' defeat dropped their record down to 16-8. As for the Cavaliers, their loss ended a 23-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 19-6.

Wake Forest took their win against the Cavaliers when the teams last played back in January by a conclusive 66-47. The rematch might be a little tougher for Wake Forest since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Virginia has won 7 out of their last 9 games against Wake Forest.