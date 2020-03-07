Watch Virginia vs. Louisville: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

Louisville @ Virginia

Current Records: Louisville 24-6; Virginia 22-7

What to Know

The #22 Virginia Cavaliers and the #10 Louisville Cardinals will face off in an ACC clash at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at John Paul Jones Arena. The Cavaliers have seen their point totals decreasing over the past four games, a vulnerability U of L is surely hoping to exploit.

Virginia escaped with a win against the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes by the margin of a single basket, 46-44. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin. Forward Jay Huff (17 points) was the top scorer for Virginia.

Meanwhile, U of L didn't have too much trouble with the Virginia Tech Hokies at home on Sunday as they won 68-52. U of L forward Jordan Nwora looked sharp as he dropped a double-double on 20 points and 12 boards.

The wins brought Virginia up to 22-7 and U of L to 24-6. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Cavaliers rank first in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 52.3 on average. As for U of L, they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.90%, which places them 12th in college basketball. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia

John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $46.00

Odds

The Cavaliers are a slight 1-point favorite against the Cardinals, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 114

Series History

Virginia have won nine out of their last ten games against Louisville.