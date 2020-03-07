Watch Virginia vs. Louisville: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game
How to watch Virginia vs. Louisville basketball game
Who's Playing
Louisville @ Virginia
Current Records: Louisville 24-6; Virginia 22-7
What to Know
The #22 Virginia Cavaliers and the #10 Louisville Cardinals will face off in an ACC clash at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at John Paul Jones Arena. The Cavaliers have seen their point totals decreasing over the past four games, a vulnerability U of L is surely hoping to exploit.
Virginia escaped with a win against the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes by the margin of a single basket, 46-44. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin. Forward Jay Huff (17 points) was the top scorer for Virginia.
Meanwhile, U of L didn't have too much trouble with the Virginia Tech Hokies at home on Sunday as they won 68-52. U of L forward Jordan Nwora looked sharp as he dropped a double-double on 20 points and 12 boards.
The wins brought Virginia up to 22-7 and U of L to 24-6. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Cavaliers rank first in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 52.3 on average. As for U of L, they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.90%, which places them 12th in college basketball. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $46.00
Odds
The Cavaliers are a slight 1-point favorite against the Cardinals, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 114
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Virginia have won nine out of their last ten games against Louisville.
- Feb 08, 2020 - Louisville 80 vs. Virginia 73
- Mar 09, 2019 - Virginia 73 vs. Louisville 68
- Feb 23, 2019 - Virginia 64 vs. Louisville 52
- Mar 08, 2018 - Virginia 75 vs. Louisville 58
- Mar 01, 2018 - Virginia 67 vs. Louisville 66
- Jan 31, 2018 - Virginia 74 vs. Louisville 64
- Feb 06, 2017 - Virginia 71 vs. Louisville 55
- Dec 28, 2016 - Virginia 61 vs. Louisville 53
- Mar 05, 2016 - Virginia 68 vs. Louisville 46
- Jan 30, 2016 - Virginia 63 vs. Louisville 47
