Who's Playing

California @ Washington State

Regular Season Records: California 3-28; Washington State 16-15

What to Know

The California Golden Bears haven't won a game against the Washington State Cougars since Feb. 19 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Wednesday. The Golden Bears and Washington State are set to clash at 5:30 p.m. ET March 8 at T-Mobile Arena in the first round of the Pac-12 Conference Tournament. Washington State should still be feeling good after a victory, while California will be looking to right the ship.

California was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 69-66 to the Oregon State Beavers. Despite the loss, California got a solid performance out of guard Joel Brown, who had 22 points.

Meanwhile, the Cougars picked up a 93-84 win over the Washington Huskies this past Thursday. Washington State's guard TJ Bamba was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 36 points.

Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Golden Bears are sixth worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.3 on average. Washington State has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the 22nd fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.7 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Washington State have won ten out of their last 15 games against California.