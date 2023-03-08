Who's Playing
California @ Washington State
Regular Season Records: California 3-28; Washington State 16-15
What to Know
The California Golden Bears haven't won a game against the Washington State Cougars since Feb. 19 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Wednesday. The Golden Bears and Washington State are set to clash at 5:30 p.m. ET March 8 at T-Mobile Arena in the first round of the Pac-12 Conference Tournament. Washington State should still be feeling good after a victory, while California will be looking to right the ship.
California was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 69-66 to the Oregon State Beavers. Despite the loss, California got a solid performance out of guard Joel Brown, who had 22 points.
Meanwhile, the Cougars picked up a 93-84 win over the Washington Huskies this past Thursday. Washington State's guard TJ Bamba was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 36 points.
Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Golden Bears are sixth worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.3 on average. Washington State has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the 22nd fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.7 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Washington State have won ten out of their last 15 games against California.
- Feb 25, 2023 - Washington State 63 vs. California 57
- Jan 11, 2023 - Washington State 66 vs. California 51
- Mar 09, 2022 - Washington State 66 vs. California 59
- Feb 05, 2022 - Washington State 68 vs. California 64
- Jan 15, 2022 - Washington State 65 vs. California 57
- Feb 18, 2021 - Washington State 82 vs. California 51
- Jan 07, 2021 - Washington State 71 vs. California 60
- Feb 19, 2020 - California 66 vs. Washington State 57
- Jan 09, 2020 - California 73 vs. Washington State 66
- Mar 02, 2019 - California 76 vs. Washington State 69
- Jan 17, 2019 - Washington State 82 vs. California 59
- Feb 22, 2018 - Washington State 78 vs. California 76
- Jan 13, 2018 - Washington State 78 vs. California 53
- Jan 14, 2017 - California 58 vs. Washington State 54
- Feb 21, 2016 - California 80 vs. Washington State 62