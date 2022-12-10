Who's Playing

Illinois-Chicago @ Western Michigan

Current Records: Illinois-Chicago 5-4; Western Michigan 3-6

What to Know

The Illinois-Chicago Flames are on the road again on Saturday and play against the Western Michigan Broncos at 2:30 p.m. ET Dec. 10 at University Arena in Read Fieldhouse. WMU should still be feeling good after a win, while the Flames will be looking to regain their footing.

Illinois-Chicago received a tough blow on Saturday as they fell 77-64 to the Drake Bulldogs. Guard Tre Anderson wasn't much of a difference maker for Illinois-Chicago; Anderson played for 26 minutes but put up just three points on 1-for-10 shooting and four turnovers.

Meanwhile, WMU simply couldn't be stopped on Monday, as they easily beat the Concordia (MI) Cardinals at home 94-50.

Illinois-Chicago's defeat took them down to 5-4 while Western Michigan's victory pulled them up to 3-6. A win for Illinois-Chicago would reverse both their bad luck and Western Michigan's good luck. We'll see if the Flames manage to pull off that tough task or if the Broncos keep their momentum going instead.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: University Arena in Read Fieldhouse -- Kalamazoo, Michigan

University Arena in Read Fieldhouse -- Kalamazoo, Michigan Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.