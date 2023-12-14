Who's Playing

Jax. State Gamecocks @ Wisconsin Badgers

Current Records: Jax. State 4-6, Wisconsin 7-3

How To Watch

What to Know

Jax. State has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Wisconsin Badgers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Kohl Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

Last Friday, the Gamecocks came up short against the Flames and fell 55-49. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Jax. State has scored all season.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin unfortunately witnessed the end of their six-game winning streak on Saturday. They suffered a grim 98-73 defeat to the Wildcats. Wisconsin found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post 13 fewer assists than your opponent.

John Blackwell put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 17 points along with seven rebounds. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

The Gamecocks' defeat dropped their record down to 4-6. As for the Badgers, their defeat dropped their record down to 7-3.

Jax. State is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. For those looking to play the spread, careful betting on Jax. State: they have a less-than-stellar 3-6 record against the spread this season.

Odds

Wisconsin is a big 20-point favorite against Jax. State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 20-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 125.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.