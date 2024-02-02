Who's Playing
Princeton Tigers @ Yale Bulldogs
Current Records: Princeton 15-2, Yale 13-6
How To Watch
- When: Friday, February 2, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: John J. Lee Amphitheater -- New Haven, Connecticut
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $21.00
What to Know
Princeton is 2-8 against the Bulldogs since March of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Friday. Both teams will face off in an Ivy battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at John J. Lee Amphitheater. Coming off a loss in a game Princeton was expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
After a string of six wins, Princeton's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They received a tough blow as they fell 83-68 to the Big Red. Princeton found out winning isn't easy when your shooting is a whole 25.4% worse than the opposition.
Meanwhile, Yale had already won five in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 14 points), and they went ahead and made it six on Saturday. They walked away with a 78-65 victory over the Crimson.
The Tigers' loss dropped their record down to 15-2. As for the Bulldogs, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won eight of their last nine matches, which provided a nice bump to their 13-6 record this season.
Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Princeton hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.6 points per game. However, it's not like Yale struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.3 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.
While only Yale took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking ahead, Yale is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by three points. Bettors picking Princeton against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a five-game streak of failing to cover when playing on the road.
Odds
Yale is a 3-point favorite against Princeton, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is set at 140.5 points.
Series History
Yale has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Princeton.
- Mar 12, 2023 - Princeton 74 vs. Yale 65
- Feb 18, 2023 - Yale 93 vs. Princeton 83
- Jan 28, 2023 - Yale 87 vs. Princeton 65
- Mar 13, 2022 - Yale 66 vs. Princeton 64
- Feb 19, 2022 - Princeton 81 vs. Yale 75
- Jan 29, 2022 - Yale 80 vs. Princeton 74
- Feb 29, 2020 - Yale 66 vs. Princeton 63
- Feb 14, 2020 - Yale 88 vs. Princeton 64
- Mar 16, 2019 - Yale 83 vs. Princeton 77
- Mar 09, 2019 - Yale 81 vs. Princeton 59