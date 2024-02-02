Who's Playing

Princeton Tigers @ Yale Bulldogs

Current Records: Princeton 15-2, Yale 13-6

How To Watch

When: Friday, February 2, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, February 2, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: John J. Lee Amphitheater -- New Haven, Connecticut

John J. Lee Amphitheater -- New Haven, Connecticut TV: ESPN University

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $21.00

What to Know

Princeton is 2-8 against the Bulldogs since March of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Friday. Both teams will face off in an Ivy battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at John J. Lee Amphitheater. Coming off a loss in a game Princeton was expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

After a string of six wins, Princeton's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They received a tough blow as they fell 83-68 to the Big Red. Princeton found out winning isn't easy when your shooting is a whole 25.4% worse than the opposition.

Meanwhile, Yale had already won five in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 14 points), and they went ahead and made it six on Saturday. They walked away with a 78-65 victory over the Crimson.

The Tigers' loss dropped their record down to 15-2. As for the Bulldogs, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won eight of their last nine matches, which provided a nice bump to their 13-6 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Princeton hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.6 points per game. However, it's not like Yale struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.3 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

While only Yale took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking ahead, Yale is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by three points. Bettors picking Princeton against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a five-game streak of failing to cover when playing on the road.

Odds

Yale is a 3-point favorite against Princeton, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 140.5 points.

Series History

Yale has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Princeton.