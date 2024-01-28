Halftime Report

Idaho State and Weber State have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. Sitting on a score of 35-29, Idaho State has looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

Idaho State came into the contest with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Idaho State Bengals @ Weber State Wildcats

Current Records: Idaho State 7-13, Weber State 12-8

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big Sky matchup on schedule as the Idaho State Bengals and the Weber State Wildcats are set to tip at 9:00 p.m. ET on January 27th at Dee Events Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

It's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 18.7% worse than the opposition, a fact Idaho State found out the hard way on Monday. They fell 77-70 to the Bobcats. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Idaho State in their matchups with Montana State: they've now lost 11 in a row.

Meanwhile, things could have been worse for the Wildcats, but they could have been a whole lot better as they took a 77-62 loss to the Grizzlies on Monday.

The Bengals have not been sharp recently, as they've lost nine of their last 12 contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-13 record this season. As for the Wildcats, their loss was their third straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 12-8.

Idaho State will be fighting an uphill battle on Saturday as the experts have pegged them as the 12-point underdog. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Idaho State is playing on the road, but their 4-7 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Idaho State and Weber State were neck-and-neck in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, but Idaho State came up empty-handed after a 72-71 loss. Can Idaho State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Weber State is a big 12-point favorite against Idaho State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 12.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 135.5 points.

Series History

Weber State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Idaho State.