Who's Playing

FAU Owls @ Wichita State Shockers

Current Records: FAU 18-5, Wichita State 10-13

How To Watch

When: Sunday, February 11, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Sunday, February 11, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Charles Koch Arena -- Wichita, Kansas

Charles Koch Arena -- Wichita, Kansas TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting American Athletic matchup on schedule as the Wichita State Shockers and the FAU Owls are set to tip at 12:00 p.m. ET on February 11th at Charles Koch Arena. Wichita State will be strutting in after a win while the Owls will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Wichita State was handed a two-point defeat in their last game, but they sure didn't let that happen against the Roadrunners on Wednesday. Everything went the Shockers' way against the Roadrunners as the Shockers made off with a 84-64 win. With Wichita State ahead 44-24 at the half, the contest was all but over already.

Wichita State's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Harlond Beverly led the charge by scoring 16 points along with six rebounds and five assists. Beverly didn't help Wichita State's cause all that much against the Tigers on Saturday but the same can't be said for this match. Quincy Ballard was another key contributor, scoring 11 points along with six rebounds and three blocks.

Meanwhile, FAU unfortunately witnessed the end of their seven-game winning streak on Thursday. They fell just short of the Blazers by a score of 76-73. FAU didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Johnell Davis, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 11 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Brandon Weatherspoon, who scored 12 points.

Even though they lost, FAU smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 21 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Shockers' win bumped their record up to 10-13. As for the Owls, their loss ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 18-5.

Sunday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Wichita State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like FAU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.5 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Wichita State came up short against the Owls in their previous matchup back in January, falling 86-77. Will Wichita State have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

FAU won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.