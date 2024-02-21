Who's Playing

Tulsa Golden Hurricane @ Wichita State Shockers

Current Records: Tulsa 13-12, Wichita State 10-16

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Charles Koch Arena -- Wichita, Kansas

Charles Koch Arena -- Wichita, Kansas TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $8.08

What to Know

Tulsa is 2-8 against the Shockers since March of 2020 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. Both teams will face off in an American Athletic battle at 9:00 p.m. ET at Charles Koch Arena. Wichita State took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Tulsa, who comes in off a win.

Tulsa had to suffer through a four-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They walked away with a 93-82 victory over the Owls on Saturday. The win was just what Tulsa needed coming off of a 69-50 loss in their prior contest.

PJ Haggerty had a dynamite game for Tulsa, dropping a double-double on 30 points and ten rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Haggerty has scored all season. Jared Garcia was another key contributor, scoring 14 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Wichita State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their third straight loss. They took a 72-61 hit to the loss column at the hands of the 49ers.

Despite the defeat, Wichita State had strong showings from Quincy Ballard, who scored 11 points along with two blocks, and Xavier Bell, who scored 16 points along with two steals.

The Golden Hurricane now have a winning record of 13-12. As for the Shockers, their loss was their ninth straight on the road dating back to last season, which dropped their record down to 10-16.

Tulsa is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a four-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the underdog.

Tulsa beat the Shockers 79-68 in their previous matchup back in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for Tulsa since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Wichita State is a solid 7-point favorite against Tulsa, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Shockers as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 146 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Wichita State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Tulsa.