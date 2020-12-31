A Big Ten battle is on tap between the No. 21 Minnesota Golden Gophers and the No. 6 Wisconsin Badgers at 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at the Kohl Center. Wisconsin is 8-2 overall and 7-1 at home, while Minnesota is 9-1 overall and 0-1 on the road. Wisconsin has won eight of the last 10 head-to-head matchups between these bitter conference rivals, but the sides split their two-game series last season.

They've also split their last 10 meetings against the spread with Minnesota covering in both of last year's contests. The Badgers are favored by eight points in the latest Wisconsin vs. Minnesota odds from William Hill Sportsbook and the over-under is set at 140.5.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of almost $2,600 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. It's off to a profitable start in the 2020-21 season, going 16-12 on all its top-rated picks and returning almost $400. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Here are several college basketball odds for Minnesota vs. Wisconsin:

Wisconsin vs. Minnesota spread: Wisconsin -8

Wisconsin vs. Minnesota over-under: 140.5 points

Latest Odds: Wisconsin Badgers -8 Bet Now

What you need to know about Wisconsin

Wisconsin was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as it fell 70-64 to Maryland on Monday. Forward Nate Reuvers wasn't much of a difference maker for Wisconsin, finishing with only eight points on 4-for-10 shooting in his 25 minutes on the court.

The Badgers have seven players from Minnesota on their roster, including senior guard Brad Davison. The sharpshooter enters Thursday shooting 42.9 percent from the 3-point line and averaging 10.6 points per game. He's averaged 11.4 points per game during his career against Minnesota and lit the Golden Gophers up for 20 points, seven rebounds and five assists in his last head-to-head matchup with them on March 1.

What you need to know about Minnesota

Meanwhile, the Golden Gophers routed the Michigan State Spartans 81-56 on Monday. Minnesota can attribute much of its success to center Liam Robbins, who had 18 points in addition to nine rebounds and three blocks, and guard Marcus Carr, who had 19 points and five assists. Carr is averaging 24.0 points and 6.1 assists per game so far this season and averaged 16.5 points, seven assists and five rebounds in his two games against Wisconsin last season.

Two stats to keep an eye on: The Badgers enter the matchup with only 60.6 points allowed per game on average, good for 25th best in college basketball. But Minnesota ranks 29th in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 84.3 on average.

