SF Austin Lumberjacks @ Wyoming Cowboys

Current Records: SF Austin 5-4, Wyoming 5-3

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Arena-Auditorium -- Laramie, Wyoming

The SF Austin Lumberjacks will head out on the road to face off against the Wyoming Cowboys at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Arena-Auditorium. SF Austin might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 12 turnovers on Tuesday.

The point spread may have favored SF Austin on Tuesday, but the final result did not. They took a 56-49 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bulldogs. SF Austin found out winning isn't easy when your three-point shooting is a whole 23% worse than the opposition.

Meanwhile, everything went the Cowboys' way against the Hardrockers on Tuesday as the Cowboys made off with a 80-59 win.

The Lumberjacks have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost three of their last four matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-4 record this season. As for the Cowboys, they pushed their record up to 5-3 with that victory, which was their third straight at home.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: SF Austin have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Wyoming struggles in that department as they've been averaging 34.9 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.