Who's Playing

Saint Mary's @ Wyoming

Current Records: Saint Mary's 9-4; Wyoming 5-6

What to Know

The Saint Mary's Gaels and the Wyoming Cowboys will compete for holiday cheer at 8:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at Footprint Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Gaels were close but no cigar on Sunday as they fell 62-60 to the Colorado State Rams. Despite the defeat, Saint Mary's got a solid performance out of forward Kyle Bowen, who dropped a double-double on 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys lost to the Dayton Flyers by a decisive 66-49 margin. Wyoming's loss came about despite a quality game from forward Hunter Thompson, who had 14 points. Thompson's performance made up for a slower contest against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs two weeks ago.

Saint Mary's is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Sunday might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

The losses put the Gaels at 9-4 and the Cowboys at 5-6. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Saint Mary's enters the game with only 57.7 points allowed per game on average, good for 11th best in college basketball. Less enviably, Wyoming has allowed their opponents to shoot 45.50% from the floor on average, which is the 46th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked against Wyoming.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Gaels are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Cowboys, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gaels as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.