Only one more half stands between Yale and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 36-27 lead against Dartmouth.

If Yale keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 19-8 in no time. On the other hand, Dartmouth will have to make due with a 5-20 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Dartmouth Big Green @ Yale Bulldogs

Current Records: Dartmouth 5-19, Yale 18-8

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Yale. They and the Dartmouth Big Green will face off at 7:00 p.m. ET on March 1st at John J. Lee Amphitheater without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. The timing is sure in Yale's favor as the team sits on five straight wins at home while the Big Green have not had much luck on the away from home, with 16 straight road losses dating back to last season.

Last Saturday, the Bulldogs were able to grind out a solid victory over the Lions, taking the game 84-76. With that victory, Yale brought their scoring average up to 75.3 points per game.

Meanwhile, the Big Green couldn't handle the Tigers on Saturday and fell 68-56.

The Bulldogs are on a roll lately: they've won 11 of their last 13 games, which provided a nice bump to their 18-8 record this season. As for the Big Green, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost 12 of their last 13 contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-19 record this season.

Friday's matchup is shaping up to be a blowout: Yale hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.3 points per game. It's a different story for Dartmouth, though, as they've been averaging only 61.3 points per game. The only thing between Yale and another offensive beatdown is the Big Green. Will they be able to keep them contained?

Everything went Yale's way against the Big Green in their previous matchup back in January as the Bulldogs made off with a 76-51 win. Will Yale repeat their success, or do the Big Green have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Yale is a big 20.5-point favorite against Dartmouth, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 19.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 132.5 points.

Yale has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Dartmouth.