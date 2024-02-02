Who's Playing

Princeton Tigers @ Yale Bulldogs

Current Records: Princeton 15-2, Yale 13-6

How To Watch

When: Friday, February 2, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, February 2, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: John J. Lee Amphitheater -- New Haven, Connecticut

John J. Lee Amphitheater -- New Haven, Connecticut TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Princeton is 2-8 against Yale since March of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Friday. Both teams will face off in an Ivy battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at John J. Lee Amphitheater.

After a string of six wins, Princeton's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They received a tough blow as they fell 83-68 to the Big Red. Princeton didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Meanwhile, Yale had already won five in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 14 points), and they went ahead and made it six on Saturday. They walked away with a 78-65 victory over the Crimson. Winning is a bit easier when you make seven more threes than your opponent, as Yale did.

The Tigers' loss dropped their record down to 15-2. As for the Bulldogs, they pushed their record up to 13-6 with that victory, which was their fifth straight on the road.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Princeton haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 9.3 turnovers per game. However, it's not like Yale struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 9.9 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Princeton beat Yale 74-65 in their previous meeting back in March of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for Princeton since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Yale has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Princeton.