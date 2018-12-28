Drive Chart
Fiesta Bowl: UCF gets another shot at an SEC power

  • Dec 28, 2018

Following a victory over SEC power Auburn in the Peach Bowl a year ago, unbeaten Central Florida threw its own national championship party after being snubbed by the College Football Playoff committee.

The No. 8 Knights are two-thirds of the way toward that same less-than-satisfying end again this season -- unbeaten and facing SEC power LSU in a major bowl after again being under-appreciated by a playoff selection committee that loves the Power Five schools.

"Anyone that's been involved in college football ... should understand how difficult it is to do what these individuals have done over the last 24 months," Knights first-year coach Josh Heupel said.

"It's extremely special. It's rare, the ability to stay focused on a weekly basis. To handle adversity. To continue to compete at an elite level, knowing that you're getting everybody's best shot. If you're involved in college athletics you understand how special this group of individuals is."

The Knights (12-0) will make their second appearance in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl after stretching their winning streak to 25 games by beating Memphis in the American Athletic Conference title game behind redshirt freshman quarterback Darriel Mack Jr. It is the longest active winning streak in the FBS.

No. 11 LSU (9-3) will celebrate its 50th bowl game with its first appearance in the Fiesta Bowl, 38 days after a 74-72 seven-overtime loss to Texas A&M that tied the NCAA record for the longest game in FBS history.

Tigers running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and linebacker Jared Small are expected to play, coach Ed Orgeron said, after being involved in a fatal shooting in Baton Rouge, La., on Dec. 22.

One of the players is alleged to have shot a man who pulled a gun on the pair as they attempted to sell him an electronic device. The New Orleans Times-Picayune reported that Baton Rouge police are "leaning toward calling it a 'justifiable shooting.'"

Edwards-Helaire has rushed for 626 yards and seven touchdowns, second on the team to Nick Brossette, who has rushed for 922 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Both quarterbacks enter the game on a roll. Mack, in his first career start in place of McKenzie Milton, accounted for 407 yards and six touchdowns in the 56-41 victory over Memphis. He had three rushing touchdowns in the fourth quarter, including the one that gave the Knights their first lead, 42-41.

"Everybody knew in the back of our minds we were going to go out and win for '10,'" Mack said of Milton.

Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow was just as remarkable against Texas A&M, when he accounted for a school-record six touchdowns. Burrow passed for 270 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 100 yards and three more scores.

LSU enters with a resume that includes victories over No. 5 Georgia and No. 18 Mississippi State, and the Tigers also beat Auburn and Miami (Fla.) when each was ranked.

"We're playing as a team. Grit. Everybody together," Orgeron said.

Burrow, a transfer from Ohio State, completed 198 of 345 passes for 12 touchdowns and four interceptions and also rushed for 375 yards and seven touchdowns in his first season as a starter. He had 39 pass attempts in two seasons with the Buckeyes. Justin Jefferson caught 50 passes for 788 yards and four touchdowns.

Central Florida has victories over bowl-bound Pitt, then-No. 24 Cincinnati and Memphis twice. The Knights beat No. 6 Baylor 52-42 behind Blake Bortles in the 2013 Fiesta Bowl.

Halfback Greg McCrae had 206 of his season-high 1,101 rushing yards in the AAC title game against Memphis, when the Knights overcame deficits of 24-7 and 38-21. McCrae is averaging 9.0 yards per carry. Adrian Killins Jr. has 698 yards rushing and Gabriel Davis has caught 50 passes, one of the three Knights with a least 40 receptions.

Heupel, who replaced Scott Frost after Frost returned to his alma mater, Nebraska, following the 2017 season, received a contract extension through 2024 shortly after the bowl pairings were announced.

"They must have a great culture out there," Orgeron said. "Guys (who) believe in winning. They know how to practice. They know how to compete. The know how to win.

"I think they are one of the top teams in the country. They've proved it. This will be a challenge for our football team."

The Knights entered bowl season ranked third in FBS in total offense (545.4) and fifth in rushing offense (276.5) while averaging 44.2 points a game. LSU is giving up only 139.3 yards rushing per game and 3.8 per carry. However, Tigers star cornerback Greedy Williams will not play, opting to skip the bowl game and prepare for the NFL draft.

"They are going to be long and athletic," said Heupel, the 2000 Heisman Trophy runner-up as the quarterback at Oklahoma. "They're going to run really well. They're going to be powerful and explosive up front.

"They pose a lot of issues defensively. We recognize that we are playing a great opponent."

At the same time, the Knights seem up for another chance on the national stage.

"We played Auburn last year in a bowl game and came out with this 'W,'" Central Florida linebacker Nate Evans said.

"It's college football. Any team can be beat. I just feel like people need to know that. If you are doing good and you are successful at that time and have stats to show it off, I feel that should be recognized."

UCF
1 Pass
0 Rush
-10 YDS
0:49 POS
Punt
4TH & 10 UCF 25
4:34
48-M.Loudermilk punts 54 yards from UCF 25. 2-J.Jefferson to LSU 21 FUMBLES. 87-J.Harris to LSU 20 for no gain.
Sack
3RD & 5 UCF 30
5:11
8-D.Mack sacked at UCF 25 for -5 yards (97-G.Logan72-T.Shelvin).
+5 YD
2ND & 10 UCF 25
5:18
8-D.Mack complete to 86-M.Colubiale. 86-M.Colubiale pushed ob at UCF 30 for 5 yards (40-D.White).
No Gain
1ST & 10 UCF 25
5:18
8-D.Mack incomplete. Intended for 13-G.Davis.
Kickoff
Kickoff
5:23
32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to UCF End Zone. touchback.
LSU
3 Pass
255 Rush
94 YDS
6:33 POS
Field Goal
4TH & 6 UCF 10
5:23
36-C.Tracy 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
Penalty
4TH & 1 UCF 5
5:48
Penalty on LSU 68-D.Lewis False start 5 yards enforced at UCF 5. No Play.
+11 YD
3RD & 12 UCF 16
5:54
9-J.Burrow complete to 22-C.Edwards-Helaire. 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to UCF 5 for 11 yards (3-A.Collier).
No Gain
2ND & 12 UCF 16
6:35
9-J.Burrow incomplete. Intended for 6-T.Marshall.
+3 YD
1ST & 15 UCF 19
6:54
4-N.Brossette to UCF 16 for 3 yards (44-N.Evans).
Scoring Summary
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 5:23
36-C.Tracy 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
15
plays
104
yds
06:33
pos
34
21
Point After TD 12:38
36-C.Tracy extra point is good. Team penalty on UCF Offside declined.
plays
yds
pos
31
21
Touchdown 12:45
9-J.Burrow complete to 1-J.Chase. 1-J.Chase runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
73
yds
01:32
pos
30
21
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:04
11-M.Wright extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
21
Touchdown 0:11
8-D.Mack complete to 13-G.Davis. 13-G.Davis runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
100
yds
01:52
pos
24
20
Point After TD 7:11
36-C.Tracy extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
14
Touchdown 7:18
9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
73
yds
05:06
pos
23
14
Point After TD 12:59
36-C.Tracy extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
14
Touchdown 13:08
9-J.Burrow complete to 19-D.Dillon. 19-D.Dillon runs 49 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
63
yds
00:07
pos
16
14
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:27
36-C.Tracy extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
14
Touchdown 1:34
9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
14
plays
61
yds
05:05
pos
9
14
Point After TD 6:39
11-M.Wright extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
14
Touchdown 6:55
9-J.Burrow incomplete. Intended for 19-D.Dillon INTERCEPTED by 20-B.Moore at UCF 7. 20-B.Moore runs 93 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
93
yds
0:00
pos
3
13
Point After TD 10:56
11-M.Wright extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
7
Touchdown 11:03
30-G.McCrae runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
65
yds
01:40
pos
3
6
Field Goal 12:50
36-C.Tracy 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
64
yds
02:10
pos
3
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 26 13
Rushing 9 6
Passing 13 5
Penalty 4 2
3rd Down Conv 6-13 3-9
4th Down Conv 1-1 0-1
Total Net Yards 398 146
Total Plays 62 42
Avg Gain 6.4 3.5
Net Yards Rushing 108 68
Rush Attempts 33 22
Avg Rush Yards 3.3 3.1
Net Yards Passing 290 78
Comp. - Att. 17-29 12-20
Yards Per Pass 10.0 3.9
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-9 5-42
Penalties - Yards 10-95 9-89
Touchdowns 4 3
Rushing TDs 0 1
Passing TDs 4 1
Other 0 1
Turnovers 2 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 1-1
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 2-40.5 5-50.6
Return Yards 86 99
Punts - Returns 2-1 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 2-85 1-6
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-93
Kicking 6/6 3/3
Extra Points 4/4 3/3
Field Goals 2/2 0/0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
11 LSU 9-3 101410-34
8 UCF 12-0 1470-21
UCF +7.5, O/U 57.5
State Farm Stadium Glendale, AZ
 290 PASS YDS 78
108 RUSH YDS 68
398 TOTAL YDS 146
LSU
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Burrow 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.6% 299 4 1 183.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.5% 2799 16 5 131.8
J. Burrow 17/29 299 4 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
N. Brossette 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 81 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
228 1003 14
N. Brossette 17 81 0 24
J. Burrow 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 23 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
127 398 7
J. Burrow 8 23 0 11
C. Edwards-Helaire 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
142 636 7
C. Edwards-Helaire 6 10 0 5
J. Jefferson 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 26 0
J. Jefferson 1 -5 0 -5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Jefferson 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 87 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
54 875 6
J. Jefferson 4 87 2 33
J. Chase 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 83 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 303 3
J. Chase 5 83 1 32
D. Dillon 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 49 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 270 2
D. Dillon 1 49 1 49
S. Sullivan 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 34 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 321 2
S. Sullivan 2 34 0 19
C. Edwards-Helaire 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 96 0
C. Edwards-Helaire 3 25 0 11
F. Moreau 18 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 266 2
F. Moreau 1 16 0 16
N. Brossette 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 78 0
N. Brossette 1 5 0 5
T. Marshall Jr. 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 192 0
T. Marshall Jr. 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
P. Queen 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 1.0
P. Queen 8-0 1.0 0
D. White 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
D. White 5-1 0.0 0
R. Lawrence 90 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 2.0
R. Lawrence 5-0 2.0 0
M. Divinity Jr. 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
M. Divinity Jr. 2-0 0.0 0
J. Stevens 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.5
J. Stevens 2-3 0.5 0
J. Phillips 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
J. Phillips 2-0 0.0 0
G. Logan 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 1.0
G. Logan 1-2 1.0 0
J. Battle 26 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 3 0.0
J. Battle 1-0 0.0 0
K. Vincent Jr. 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
K. Vincent Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
T. Harris Jr. 33 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
T. Harris Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
G. Delpit 9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 5 0.0
G. Delpit 1-0 0.0 0
T. Shelvin 72 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
T. Shelvin 0-1 0.5 0
M. Netherly 28 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Netherly 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Tracy 36 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 4/4
SEASON FG XP
2/2 4/4
C. Tracy 2/2 28 4/4 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Growden 38 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 33.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
15 35.5 1
J. Growden 1 33.0 1 33
Z. Von Rosenberg 46 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 48.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
51 45.7 0
Z. Von Rosenberg 1 48.0 0 48
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Edwards-Helaire 22 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 42.5 77 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
16 24.4 77 0
C. Edwards-Helaire 2 42.5 77 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Jefferson 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 0.5 2 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 0.5 2 0
J. Jefferson 2 0.5 2 0
UCF
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Mack Jr. 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.9% 97 1 0 118.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.3% 619 3 0 126.8
D. Mack Jr. 11/19 97 1 0
M. Williams 17 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 23 0 0 293.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 23 0 0 293.2
M. Williams 1/1 23 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
G. McCrae 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 41 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
128 1142 10
G. McCrae 5 41 1 25
A. Killins Jr. 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
147 715 4
A. Killins Jr. 3 17 0 9
M. Williams 17 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 25 0
M. Williams 1 6 0 6
T. McGowan 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
70 468 7
T. McGowan 1 4 0 4
O. Anderson 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
49 255 4
O. Anderson 1 3 0 3
D. Mack Jr. 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 -3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
69 337 6
D. Mack Jr. 11 -3 0 20
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
G. Davis 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 59 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
53 815 7
G. Davis 3 59 1 32
D. Snelson 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
43 688 5
D. Snelson 2 24 0 17
D. Mack Jr. 8 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 23 0
D. Mack Jr. 1 23 0 23
M. Colubiale 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 278 3
M. Colubiale 3 20 0 16
G. McCrae 30 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 116 1
G. McCrae 1 2 0 2
O. Anderson 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 230 3
O. Anderson 0 0 0 0
T. Nixon 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
40 562 4
T. Nixon 0 0 0 0
A. Killins Jr. 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 -8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 377 4
A. Killins Jr. 2 -8 0 -3
Defense T-A SACK INT
N. Evans 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
N. Evans 7-1 0.0 0
N. Clarke 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 2 0.0
N. Clarke 6-0 0.0 0
K. Gibson 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 1 1.0
K. Gibson 6-1 1.0 0
B. Hayes 6 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
B. Hayes 5-0 0.0 0
R. Grant 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 6 0.0
R. Grant 5-0 0.0 0
T. Davis 10 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
T. Davis 3-2 0.0 0
P. Jasinski 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 1 0.0
P. Jasinski 3-1 0.0 0
A. Collier 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
A. Collier 2-0 0.0 0
R. Causey 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. Causey 2-0 0.0 0
A. Wooten 54 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Wooten 2-0 0.0 0
E. Mitchell 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 1.0
E. Mitchell 2-0 1.0 0
R. Charlton 58 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Charlton 1-0 0.0 0
B. Moore 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
B. Moore 1-0 0.0 1
J. Connors 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Connors 1-0 0.0 0
T. Hill 9 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Hill 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Wright 11 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 3/3
SEASON FG XP
11/13 74/74
M. Wright 0/0 0 3/3 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Loudermilk 48 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 50.6 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
46 43.4 0
M. Loudermilk 5 50.6 0 58
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Burgess-Becker 28 LB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 6.0 6 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 6.0 6 0
S. Burgess-Becker 1 6.0 6 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UCF 35 2:10 6 10 FG
10:56 UCF 35 3:57 12 60 INT
6:39 UCF 20 5:05 14 67 TD
0:10 LSU 37 0:00 1 1
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:24 LSU 22 5:06 11 78 TD
4:54 LSU 31 0:42 3 -2 Punt
3:28 LSU 33 1:19 5 29 Punt
0:04 UCF 35 0:00 2 -11 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:17 LSU 27 1:32 4 73 TD
11:56 LSU 21 6:33 15 69 FG
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:43 LSU 35 1:40 7 65 TD
6:55 UCF 35 0:16 1 -15
1:27 LSU 35 1:10 7 -11 Fumble
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:59 LSU 35 0:24 4 -15 Punt
7:11 LSU 35 1:57 8 44 Downs
4:06 UCF 38 0:31 3 -21 Punt
2:03 UCF 5 1:52 11 95 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:02 LSU 35 0:00 4 -2 Punt
12:38 LSU 35 0:37 4 -5 Punt
5:23 LSU 35 0:49 4 -10 Fumble
NCAA FB Scores