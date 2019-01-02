Drive Chart
TEXAS
UGA

Ehlinger's 3 TDs lead Texas past Georgia 28-21 in Sugar Bowl

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 02, 2019

NEW ORLEANS (AP) Bevo's pregame strategy was to run right at the Bulldogs.

Once the football started, Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger took the same approach with outstanding results.

Ehlinger ran for three touchdowns, the Texas defense largely held Georgia's offense in check, and the Longhorns earned their first 10-win season since 2009 by beating the Bulldogs 28-21 in the Sugar Bowl on Tuesday night.

''We're back!'' Ehlinger shouted to a raucous contingent of Texas fans after winning the game's Most Valuable Player award.

Ehlinger was the star of a gritty win, running for a 2-yard touchdown in the first quarter, a 9-yard score in the second, and a 1-yard TD in the fourth. The 6-foot-3, 230-pound sophomore finished with 64 yards rushing on 21 carries and also threw for 169 yards.

The quarterback's impressive performance came after a startling pregame display from Bevo, the team's huge longhorn steer mascot. About an hour before kickoff, he charged through a barricade and toward Georgia's red sweater-clad bulldog mascot Uga X.

A few people, including photographers, were knocked to the ground, but there were no reported injuries and Bevo was quickly restrained.

No. 14 Texas (10-4) continued its quick rise under coach Tom Herman, capping his second season with a Sugar Bowl win that will surely send expectations soaring after nearly a decade of mostly mediocrity.

During the postgame celebration, some Texas players were making snow angels in the confetti on the field. The different position groups - like receivers and linebackers - stayed on the field to take pictures together as the Longhorns obviously relished every moment.

''It is incredible,'' Ehlinger said. ''We are on the way. This was a stepping stone for Texas to get back to the elite level. This is going to give us great momentum headed into the offseason, and I am really excited for what we are going to do next year.''

Texas stretched its lead to 28-7 with 11:49 left in the fourth quarter on Ehlinger's 1-yard run, finally scoring on fourth down after his first three attempts at running for the score fell just short of the end zone.

''We pride ourselves in our physicality,'' Herman said. ''At this point in our program, that is how we are going to win games. That is always how we are going to win games.

''I'm just so proud of how hard our guys played. They played hard early. They played hard late. They overcame some adversity. It was a complete team effort.''

No. 6 Georgia (11-3) was a 12 1/2-point favorite and claimed it would be ready for the Sugar Bowl despite just missing a spot in the College Football Playoff after a loss in the Southeastern Conference championship game. But a sloppy opening sequence indicated otherwise.

Texas jumped out to a 17-0 lead by early in the second quarter, largely because of Georgia's mistakes on special teams and offense.

The most costly was when D'Andre Swift fumbled deep in Georgia's own territory, giving Texas possession at the 12. Three plays later, Ehlinger deftly escaped trouble in the pocket and scored on a 9-yard run to give the Longhorns a 17-point advantage with 14:53 left in the second quarter.

Georgia got back into the game with a methodical 12-play drive that ended with Jake Fromm finding Brian Herrien for a 17-yard touchdown, but Texas still took a 20-7 advantage into halftime.

''They played more physical than us and it showed to me that they wanted it more than we did,'' Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. ''And you've got to give them credit for that.''

Fromm completed 20 of 34 passes for 212 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. The Bulldogs scored a touchdown with 14 seconds left to pull within 28-21 but Texas recovered the ensuing onside kick.

''They did a really good job game planning for us,'' Fromm said of the Texas defense. ''They had an entire month to do so. They were showing a lot of different looks. They were constantly mixing stuff up.''

TEXAS IS BACK? HERMAN'S NOT SO SURE

Ehlinger's ''We're back!'' comment on the Sugar Bowl stage certainly revved up Texas fans. His coach wasn't as big of a fan.

The coach was asked if his heart dropped when Ehlinger made the statement, the coach responded with a good-natured ''Yes,'' while Ehrlinger, who was seated next to him, tried to stifle a grin.

''I'll never know what that means, `Is Texas back?' so I'm never going to comment on that,'' Herman said. ''It can mean a lot of different things so I'll never comment on that. I know we're headed in the right direction. I don't ever want to give any kind of finality on where we're at, because we're always making progress.''

THE TAKEAWAY

Texas: It's a validating win for Texas, which was the physically dominant team while playing one of the SEC's best programs. It's fair to say the Longhorns are ahead of schedule under Herman and expectations will skyrocket going forward.

''I'm going to speak for the Big 12,'' Texas defensive back P.J. Locke said. ''There's a misconception saying the Big 12 is soft. We played more physical than an SEC team. That's clear cut.''

Georgia: A very good Bulldogs' season ended with a huge thud after back-to-back losses to Alabama and Texas. Georgia made far too many mistakes against the Longhorns and Fromm didn't have one of his best games.

UP NEXT

Georgia is a set to be very good again in 2019, especially on offense where most of the starters should return. The Bulldogs open next season with an SEC game on the road against Vanderbilt on Aug. 31.

Texas returns several key pieces, including Ehlinger, but loses several key contributors on defense. Texas will host Louisiana Tech in the season opener on Aug. 31.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:14
98-R.Blankenship extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
21
Touchdown 0:17
11-J.Fromm complete to 7-D.Swift. 7-D.Swift runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
71
yds
00:58
pos
28
20
Point After TD 10:25
98-R.Blankenship extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
14
Touchdown 10:29
11-J.Fromm complete to 4-M.Hardman. 4-M.Hardman runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
65
yds
01:20
pos
28
13
Two Point Conversion 11:49
11-S.Ehlinger complete to 9-C.Johnson. 9-C.Johnson to UGA End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
7
Touchdown 11:53
11-S.Ehlinger runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
15
plays
75
yds
02:26
pos
26
7
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 5:27
17-C.Dicker 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
52
yds
03:36
pos
20
7
Point After TD 9:03
98-R.Blankenship extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
7
Touchdown 9:09
11-J.Fromm complete to 35-B.Herrien. 35-B.Herrien runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
65
yds
05:44
pos
17
6
Point After TD 14:53
17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
0
Touchdown 15:00
11-S.Ehlinger runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
12
yds
00:26
pos
16
0
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 6:50
17-C.Dicker 37 yards Field Goal is Good.
3
plays
6
yds
00:49
pos
10
0
Point After TD 10:35
17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 10:39
11-S.Ehlinger runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
65
yds
04:21
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 21 19
Rushing 10 6
Passing 10 12
Penalty 1 1
3rd Down Conv 9-19 6-13
4th Down Conv 2-2 0-1
Total Net Yards 347 283
Total Plays 77 65
Avg Gain 4.5 4.4
Net Yards Rushing 178 72
Rush Attempts 49 30
Avg Rush Yards 3.6 2.4
Net Yards Passing 169 211
Comp. - Att. 20-28 21-35
Yards Per Pass 6.0 6.0
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-8 2-13
Penalties - Yards 6-60 3-37
Touchdowns 3 3
Rushing TDs 3 0
Passing TDs 0 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 2
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 2-1
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 5-41.4 5-37.6
Return Yards 22 28
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 1-28
Int. - Returns 1-22 0-0
Kicking 4/5 3/4
Extra Points 2/2 3/3
Field Goals 2/3 0/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
15 Texas 10-4 10100828
5 Georgia 11-3 0701421
UGA -13, O/U 59.5
Mercedes-Benz Superdome New Orleans, LA
 169 PASS YDS 211
178 RUSH YDS 72
347 TOTAL YDS 283
Texas
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Ehlinger 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70.4% 169 0 0 122.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.7% 3292 25 5 146.8
S. Ehlinger 19/27 169 0 0
L. Humphrey 84 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 8 0 0 167.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 18 1 0 195.3
L. Humphrey 1/1 8 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Watson 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 91 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
185 786 3
T. Watson 18 91 0 20
S. Ehlinger 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
21 64 3
SEASON ATT YDS TD
164 482 16
S. Ehlinger 21 64 3 17
K. Ingram 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 25 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
142 708 3
K. Ingram 9 25 0 8
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
L. Humphrey 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 67 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
86 1176 9
L. Humphrey 7 67 0 19
C. Johnson 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 40 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
68 985 7
C. Johnson 3 40 0 35
K. Ingram 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 170 2
K. Ingram 3 24 0 16
De. Duvernay 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
41 546 4
De. Duvernay 2 22 0 14
S. Ehlinger 11 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 51 0
S. Ehlinger 1 8 0 8
T. Watson 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 143 3
T. Watson 2 6 0 4
J. Heard 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 115 0
J. Heard 1 5 0 5
A. Beck 47 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 281 2
A. Beck 1 5 0 5
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Ossai 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
J. Ossai 5-1 0.0 0
G. Johnson 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
G. Johnson 5-0 1.0 0
B. Jones 19 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 2 0.0
B. Jones 4-0 0.0 0
B. Foster 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
B. Foster 4-0 0.0 0
M. Roach 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
M. Roach 4-0 0.0 0
D. Davis 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
D. Davis 3-0 0.0 0
A. Wheeler 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
A. Wheeler 3-0 1.0 0
K. Boyd 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 1 0.0
K. Boyd 3-1 0.0 0
P. Locke III 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
P. Locke III 3-0 0.0 1
T. Graham 49 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Graham 2-0 0.0 0
C. Nelson 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
C. Nelson 2-1 0.0 0
J. Thompson 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Thompson 1-0 0.0 0
C. Omenihu 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Omenihu 1-0 0.0 0
K. Coburn 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Coburn 1-0 0.0 0
J. Green 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Green 1-0 0.0 0
J. McCulloch 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
J. McCulloch 1-0 0.0 0
G. Wilbon 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Wilbon 1-0 0.0 0
A. Cook 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Cook 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Dicker 17 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/3 2/2
SEASON FG XP
2/3 2/2
C. Dicker 2/3 37 2/2 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Bujcevski 8 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 41.4 4
SEASON NO AVG IN20
63 40.3 4
R. Bujcevski 5 41.4 4 52
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Georgia
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Fromm 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 224 3 1 136.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.4% 2761 30 6 171.3
J. Fromm 21/35 224 3 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
E. Holyfield 13 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 62 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
159 1018 7
E. Holyfield 12 62 0 11
B. Herrien 35 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
50 295 3
B. Herrien 4 17 0 8
D. Swift 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
163 1049 10
D. Swift 8 12 0 10
J. Fromm 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 -5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
41 -27 0
J. Fromm 5 -5 0 5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
R. Ridley 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 61 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
44 570 9
R. Ridley 5 61 0 24
T. Godwin 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 45 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 385 3
T. Godwin 3 45 0 22
J. Holloman 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 418 5
J. Holloman 1 31 0 31
D. Swift 7 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 30 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
32 297 3
D. Swift 5 30 1 17
C. Woerner 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 148 0
C. Woerner 2 27 0 22
B. Herrien 35 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 20 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 42 1
B. Herrien 2 20 1 17
E. Holyfield 13 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 40 0
E. Holyfield 1 4 0 4
M. Hardman 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
34 532 7
M. Hardman 1 3 1 3
I. Nauta 18 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
30 430 3
I. Nauta 1 3 0 3
T. Simmons 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 138 2
T. Simmons 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. LeCounte 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 1 0.0
R. LeCounte 7-0 0.0 0
B. Cox 1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
B. Cox 6-0 0.0 0
J. Reed 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 2 0.0
J. Reed 6-1 0.0 0
J. Taylor 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
J. Taylor 5-0 0.0 0
D. Wyatt 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.5
D. Wyatt 5-1 1.5 0
T. Clark 52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
T. Clark 5-0 0.0 0
N. Patrick 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
N. Patrick 4-3 0.0 0
J. Ledbetter 13 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
J. Ledbetter 4-1 0.0 0
E. Stokes 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
E. Stokes 4-1 0.0 0
T. Crowder 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 2 0.0
T. Crowder 3-1 0.0 0
D. Robertson 16 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Robertson 3-0 0.0 0
M. Herring 10 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.5
M. Herring 3-1 0.5 0
A. Ojulari 38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
A. Ojulari 2-1 0.0 0
A. Anderson 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Anderson 2-0 0.0 0
J. Rochester 5 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Rochester 2-0 0.0 0
M. Barnett 94 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Barnett 1-0 0.0 0
T. Campbell 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Campbell 1-1 0.0 0
K. Wyatt 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Wyatt 0-1 0.0 0
T. McGhee 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 1 0.0
T. McGhee 0-1 0.0 0
D. Wilson 16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Wilson 0-1 0.0 0
M. Hardman 4 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Hardman 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Blankenship 98 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 3/3
SEASON FG XP
19/23 65/65
R. Blankenship 0/0 0 3/3 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Camarda 90 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 37.6 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
43 42.6 2
J. Camarda 5 37.6 2 54
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Godwin 5 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
T. Godwin 1 0.0 0 0
M. Hardman 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 28.0 28 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
14 25.2 28 0
M. Hardman 1 28.0 28 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UGA 35 4:21 11 65 TD
7:39 UGA 27 0:49 3 6 FG
4:06 TEXAS 50 2:50 7 7 Punt
1:00 UGA 12 0:26 3 12 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:03 UGA 35 3:36 11 52 FG
1:07 TEXAS 9 0:53 3 6 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:09 TEXAS 33 0:00 1 0
13:03 TEXAS 39 1:00 3 8 Punt
7:53 TEXAS 6 3:43 12 4 Punt
2:32 TEXAS 30 2:26 15 70 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:25 UGA 35 2:05 6 2 Punt
6:51 TEXAS 35 4:46 9 37 FG Miss
0:14 UGA 35 0:00 1 18
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:35 TEXAS 35 2:52 8 -8 Downs
6:09 TEXAS 35 1:22 4 4 Punt
1:16 UGA 10 0:11 2 2 Fumble
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:53 TEXAS 35 5:44 13 65 TD
4:41 TEXAS 35 3:29 12 25 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TEXAS 50 1:11 5 -11 INT
11:18 UGA 15 3:22 8 38 Punt
4:00 UGA 11 0:48 3 8 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:49 TEXAS 35 1:20 7 65 TD
7:38 UGA 15 0:41 3 -4 Punt
1:15 UGA 28 0:58 7 72 TD
