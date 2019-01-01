Drive Chart
No. 11 LSU knocks off No. 7 UCF 40-32 in Fiesta Bowl

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) Joe Burrow watched the ball land in an opposing player's hands and immediately gave chase. Locked in on preventing a pick six, LSU's quarterback didn't see Joey Connors, Central Florida's 313-pound defensive lineman, bearing down on him.

With a thunderous, blindside collision , Burrow found himself flat on his back, woozy and wondering what happened.

Minutes later, after being helped to his feet, Burrow was back on the field, hitting receivers all over the field.

The nation's longest winning streak was over. So was a second self-proclaimed national championship.

The LSU Tigers were Fiesta Bowl champions, thanks to their gritty junior quarterback.

Burrow shook off the big early hit to throw for 394 yards and four touchdowns, helping No. 11 LSU end No. 7 UCF's 25-game winning streak with a 40-32 victory in the Fiesta Bowl on Tuesday.

''I didn't really think about the hit too much after it happened,'' said Burrow, who had a cut on his neck from the hit. ''It hurt for a second, I got right up and went on to the next play.''

LSU (10-3, No. 11 CFP) started its first Fiesta Bowl without several key players on defense and fell into an early 11-point hole against the high-scoring Knights (12-1, No. 8 CFP).

The Tigers clawed back behind Burrow and a defensive front that made life difficult for UCF quarterback Darriel Mack Jr.

Burrow returned from the early blindside hit to pick apart UCF's secondary, hitting 21 of 34 of passes, including two touchdowns to Justin Jefferson.

''It looked like the passing game we wanted,'' LSU coach Ed Orgeron said. ''Joe was on the money.''

LSU sacked Mack five times and made him rush numerous throws, holding the nation's third-best offense to 250 total yards - 295 below its average - while spoiling the Knights' bid for a second straight self-proclaimed national title.

Taj McGowan scored on a 2-yard run and the Knights converted a 2-point conversion to pull UCF to within 40-32. After LSU recovered the onside kick, the Knights' last-ditch attempt finished with a tipped interception, ending a run that started after a loss in the 2016 Cure Bowl.

''Obviously, everyone in the locker room is really upset,'' UCF defensive lineman Mason Colubiale. ''We haven't lost a game since 2016.''

UCF declared itself national champions after finishing as the only undefeated FBS team a year ago. The Knights earned another shot at an undefeated season by staging a massive rally to beat Memphis in the American Athletic Conference title game.

But just like last year, UCF was on the outside looking in when the College Football Playoff final four was announced, adding to the boulder-sized chip on its shoulder and only a self-awarded national title in its reach.

The Speedy Knights got the Fiesta Bowl off to a fast start, going up 14-3 on Greg McCrae's 25-yard TD run and Brandon Moore's 93-yard interception return.

The Tigers roared back behind Burrow and their disruptive defensive front.

Burrow shook off the big hit on the pick six, finding Jefferson on a pair of scoring passes and a 49-yard TD to Derrick Dillon.

UCF sputtered offensively after its opening drive, but Mack hit Gabriel Davis on a 32-yard pass in the closing seconds to pull UCF to within 24-21 at halftime.

Burrow opened the second half with a 32-yard TD pass to Ja'Marr Chase, and Cole Tracy hit three field goals to put LSU up 40-24. Tracy's final kick, the 97th of his career, broke the NCAA all-division record and ended the nation's fourth-longest winning streak since 2000.

''Love the way they competed for four quarters, continued to fight with everything that they had. Believed. Played as a group,'' UCF first-year coach Josh Huepel said. ''Just weren't good enough at the end.''

THE TAKEAWAY

Even depleted, LSU's defense proved to still be formidable and Burrow showed his grit after the big hit, giving LSU its first 10-win season since 2013.

UCF missed injured two-time AAC player of the year McKenzie Milton and had no answer for LSU's passing game to lose for the first time in two years.

SO MANY PENALTIES

The first meeting between UCF and LSU was chippy from the start, including three first-half ejections. LSU consensus All-America safety Grant Delpit was among those ejected after being called for targeting in the second quarter.

UCF had a key penalty in the second quarter, when Randy Charlton was hit with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after the Knights stopped LSU on a third-and-6. That kept the Tigers' drive alive and Burrow hit Justice for a TD that pulled LSU to within 14-10.

LSU had 14 penalties for 145 yards, LSU had 12 for 104 yards.

UP NEXT

LSU: RB Nick Brossette is a senior, Clyde Edwards-Helaire is just a sophomore and Burrow will be back. Delpit also is a sophomore and most of the defense should be back. LSU opens the 2019 season against Georgia Southern on Aug. 31.

UCF: Most of the Knights' offense skill players should be back, but they have four seniors on the two-deep offensive line roster. UCF also will have new pieces on defense next season, with nine seniors on the two-deep. UCF opens the 2019 season against Florida A&M on Aug. 31.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
Two Point Conversion 2:24
8-D.Mack complete to 2-O.Anderson. 2-O.Anderson to LSU End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
40
32
Touchdown 2:29
4-T.McGowan runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
14
plays
105
yds
01:48
pos
40
30
Field Goal 4:23
36-C.Tracy 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
78
yds
07:07
pos
40
24
Field Goal 12:20
36-C.Tracy 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
55
yds
02:17
pos
37
24
3rd Quarter
Field Goal 3:12
11-M.Wright 37 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
-5
yds
02:11
pos
34
24
Field Goal 5:23
36-C.Tracy 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
15
plays
104
yds
06:33
pos
34
21
Point After TD 12:38
36-C.Tracy extra point is good. Team penalty on UCF Offside declined.
plays
yds
pos
31
21
Touchdown 12:45
9-J.Burrow complete to 1-J.Chase. 1-J.Chase runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
73
yds
01:32
pos
30
21
2nd Quarter
Point After TD 0:04
11-M.Wright extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
21
Touchdown 0:11
8-D.Mack complete to 13-G.Davis. 13-G.Davis runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
100
yds
01:52
pos
24
20
Point After TD 7:11
36-C.Tracy extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
14
Touchdown 7:18
9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
73
yds
05:06
pos
23
14
Point After TD 12:59
36-C.Tracy extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
14
Touchdown 13:08
9-J.Burrow complete to 19-D.Dillon. 19-D.Dillon runs 49 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
63
yds
00:07
pos
16
14
1st Quarter
Point After TD 1:27
36-C.Tracy extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
14
Touchdown 1:34
9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
14
plays
61
yds
05:05
pos
9
14
Point After TD 6:39
11-M.Wright extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
14
Touchdown 6:55
9-J.Burrow incomplete. Intended for 19-D.Dillon INTERCEPTED by 20-B.Moore at UCF 7. 20-B.Moore runs 93 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
93
yds
0:00
pos
3
13
Point After TD 10:56
11-M.Wright extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
7
Touchdown 11:03
30-G.McCrae runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
65
yds
01:40
pos
3
6
Field Goal 12:50
36-C.Tracy 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
64
yds
02:10
pos
3
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 32 17
Rushing 12 7
Passing 16 5
Penalty 4 5
3rd Down Conv 9-19 6-15
4th Down Conv 1-1 0-1
Total Net Yards 546 208
Total Plays 86 61
Avg Gain 6.3 3.4
Net Yards Rushing 161 130
Rush Attempts 52 30
Avg Rush Yards 3.1 4.3
Net Yards Passing 385 78
Comp. - Att. 21-34 12-31
Yards Per Pass 11.3 2.5
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-9 5-42
Penalties - Yards 14-145 12-104
Touchdowns 4 4
Rushing TDs 0 2
Passing TDs 4 1
Other 0 1
Turnovers 2 2
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 1-1
Int. Thrown 1 1
Punts - Avg 3-36.0 6-49.5
Return Yards 111 99
Punts - Returns 2-1 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 3-110 1-6
Int. - Returns 1-0 1-93
Kicking 8/8 4/4
Extra Points 4/4 3/3
Field Goals 4/4 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
11 LSU 10-3 101410640
8 UCF 12-1 1473832
UCF +7.5, O/U 57.5
State Farm Stadium Glendale, AZ
 385 PASS YDS 78
161 RUSH YDS 130
546 TOTAL YDS 208
LSU
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Burrow 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.8% 394 4 1 192.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.8% 2894 16 5 133.2
J. Burrow 21/34 394 4 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
N. Brossette 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
29 117 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
240 1039 14
N. Brossette 29 117 0 24
C. Edwards-Helaire 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 32 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
146 658 7
C. Edwards-Helaire 10 32 0 15
J. Burrow 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 24 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
128 399 7
J. Burrow 9 24 0 11
J. Jefferson 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 26 0
J. Jefferson 1 -5 0 -5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Chase 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 93 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 313 3
J. Chase 6 93 1 32
J. Jefferson 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 87 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
54 875 6
J. Jefferson 4 87 2 33
D. Dillon 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 86 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 307 2
D. Dillon 2 86 1 49
S. Sullivan 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 76 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 363 2
S. Sullivan 3 76 0 42
C. Edwards-Helaire 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 96 0
C. Edwards-Helaire 3 25 0 11
F. Moreau 18 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 272 2
F. Moreau 2 22 0 16
N. Brossette 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 78 0
N. Brossette 1 5 0 5
T. Marshall Jr. 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 192 0
T. Marshall Jr. 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. White 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
D. White 8-1 0.0 0
P. Queen 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 1.0
P. Queen 8-0 1.0 0
R. Lawrence 90 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 2.0
R. Lawrence 5-0 2.0 0
J. Phillips 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
J. Phillips 4-0 0.0 0
J. Stevens 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 1 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 1 0.5
J. Stevens 3-3 0.5 1
M. Divinity Jr. 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
M. Divinity Jr. 2-0 0.0 0
R. Thornton 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Thornton 1-0 0.0 0
J. Battle 26 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 3 0.0
J. Battle 1-1 0.0 0
T. Harris Jr. 33 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
T. Harris Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
G. Logan 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 1.0
G. Logan 1-2 1.0 0
G. Delpit 9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 5 0.0
G. Delpit 1-0 0.0 0
K. Vincent Jr. 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
K. Vincent Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
M. Netherly 28 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Netherly 0-1 0.0 0
T. Shelvin 72 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
T. Shelvin 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Tracy 36 K
IN-GAME FG XP
4/4 4/4
SEASON FG XP
4/4 4/4
C. Tracy 4/4 28 4/4 16
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Growden 38 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 30.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
16 34.9 2
J. Growden 2 30.0 2 33
Z. Von Rosenberg 46 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 48.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
51 45.7 0
Z. Von Rosenberg 1 48.0 0 48
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Edwards-Helaire 22 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 36.7 77 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
17 24.5 77 0
C. Edwards-Helaire 3 36.7 77 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Jefferson 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 0.5 2 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 0.5 2 0
J. Jefferson 2 0.5 2 0
UCF
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Mack Jr. 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
36.7% 97 1 1 68.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
51% 619 3 1 110.9
D. Mack Jr. 11/30 97 1 1
M. Williams 17 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 23 0 0 293.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 23 0 0 293.2
M. Williams 1/1 23 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
G. McCrae 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 81 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
133 1182 10
G. McCrae 10 81 1 25
O. Anderson 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 23 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
51 275 4
O. Anderson 3 23 0 12
A. Killins Jr. 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
147 715 4
A. Killins Jr. 3 17 0 9
T. McGowan 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 6 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
71 470 8
T. McGowan 2 6 1 4
M. Williams 17 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 25 0
M. Williams 1 6 0 6
D. Mack Jr. 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 -3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
69 337 6
D. Mack Jr. 11 -3 0 20
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
G. Davis 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 59 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
53 815 7
G. Davis 3 59 1 32
D. Snelson 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
43 688 5
D. Snelson 2 24 0 17
D. Mack Jr. 8 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 23 0
D. Mack Jr. 1 23 0 23
M. Colubiale 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 278 3
M. Colubiale 3 20 0 16
G. McCrae 30 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 116 1
G. McCrae 1 2 0 2
O. Anderson 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 230 3
O. Anderson 0 0 0 0
T. Nixon 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
40 562 4
T. Nixon 0 0 0 0
A. Killins Jr. 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 -8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 377 4
A. Killins Jr. 2 -8 0 -3
Defense T-A SACK INT
P. Jasinski 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-2 1 0.0
P. Jasinski 8-2 0.0 0
N. Evans 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
N. Evans 8-1 0.0 0
R. Grant 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 6 0.0
R. Grant 7-0 0.0 0
B. Hayes 6 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
B. Hayes 7-0 0.0 0
A. Collier 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 1 0.0
A. Collier 6-0 0.0 0
N. Clarke 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 2 0.0
N. Clarke 6-1 0.0 0
K. Gibson 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 1 1.0
K. Gibson 6-1 1.0 0
R. Causey 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
R. Causey 4-0 0.0 0
E. Mitchell 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 1.0
E. Mitchell 4-0 1.0 0
T. Davis 10 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
T. Davis 4-2 0.0 0
J. Connors 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
J. Connors 3-2 0.0 0
A. Wooten 54 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Wooten 2-0 0.0 0
R. Charlton 58 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Charlton 1-0 0.0 0
B. Moore 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 1 0.0
B. Moore 1-1 0.0 1
T. Hill 9 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Hill 0-1 0.0 0
K. Turnier 7 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Turnier 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Wright 11 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 3/3
SEASON FG XP
12/14 74/74
M. Wright 1/1 37 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Loudermilk 48 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 49.5 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
47 43.4 1
M. Loudermilk 6 49.5 1 58
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Burgess-Becker 28 LB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 6.0 6 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 6.0 6 0
S. Burgess-Becker 1 6.0 6 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UCF 35 2:10 6 10 FG
10:56 UCF 35 3:57 12 60 INT
6:39 UCF 20 5:05 14 67 TD
0:10 LSU 37 0:07 5 63 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:24 LSU 22 5:06 11 78 TD
4:54 LSU 31 0:42 3 -2 Punt
3:28 LSU 33 1:19 5 29 Punt
0:04 UCF 35 0:00 2 -11 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:17 LSU 27 1:32 4 73 TD
11:56 LSU 21 6:33 15 69 FG
3:07 UCF 35 2:17 10 55 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:30 LSU 14 7:07 11 78 FG
2:24 UCF 43 1:37 4 4 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:43 LSU 35 1:40 7 65 TD
6:55 UCF 35 0:16 1 -15
1:27 LSU 35 1:10 7 -11 Fumble
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:59 LSU 35 0:24 4 -15 Punt
7:11 LSU 35 1:57 8 44 Downs
4:06 UCF 38 0:31 3 -21 Punt
2:03 UCF 5 1:52 11 95 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:02 LSU 35 0:00 4 -2 Punt
12:38 LSU 35 0:37 4 -5 Punt
5:23 LSU 35 2:11 8 55 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:12 LSU 35 0:36 5 17 Punt
4:17 LSU 35 1:48 14 75 TD
0:47 UCF 12 0:08 2 0
