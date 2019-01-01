Drive Chart
WASH
OHIOST

No Text

Ohio State tops Washington 28-23 in Meyer's Rose Bowl finale

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 01, 2019

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) Urban Meyer says he decided to end his remarkable coaching career at Ohio State partly because of the stress inherent in this high-intensity job.

After his Buckeyes blew most of a 25-point lead in the fourth quarter and had to recover a last-minute onside kick to win the Rose Bowl, anybody could understand why this 54-year-old coach can't wait to retire.

But the stress is over. Meyer is going out at the top of his profession. And for the first time, he is a Rose Bowl champion.

Dwayne Haskins passed for 251 yards and three touchdowns, and Meyer headed into retirement with a 28-23 victory after the fifth-ranked Buckeyes held off No. 9 Washington's thrilling comeback in the 105th Rose Bowl on Tuesday.

After the confetti flew in the north end zone, the Buckeyes gathered around Meyer for one last celebration of their coach. He is walking away after going 83-9 at Ohio State with one national championship, three Big Ten titles and this Rose Bowl victory, the Buckeyes' eighth overall in the Granddaddy of Them All.

''I'm a very blessed man,'' Meyer said. ''I'm blessed because of my family, (but) this team, this year, I love this group as much as any I've ever had.''

Parris Campbell, Johnnie Dixon and Rashod Berry caught TD passes in the first half for the Buckeyes (13-1), who took a 28-3 lead into the fourth and seemed to be cruising to a blowout.

But star running back Myles Gaskin threw a touchdown pass and rushed for two more scores for the Huskies (10-4), scoring from 2 yards out with 42 seconds left.

The Huskies got no closer, however. Defensive player of the game Brendon White intercepted Jake Browning's pass on the 2-point conversion attempt, and Dixon recovered Washington's onside kick.

''We're going down as one of three teams in Ohio State history to win 13 games,'' Buckeyes defensive end Chase Young said. ''Legendary team. Legendary coach. We're all legendary right now.''

Meyer cited his health last month in his decision to step down. A cyst in Meyer's brain causes severe headaches that are even worse for a man who says he gets not just nervous, but ''deathly ill'' before big games.

Meyer largely refused to reflect publicly on his career during the month since he announced his plans. After he shook Washington coach Chris Petersen's hand, raised the trophy and walked off the Rose Bowl turf, Meyer finally thought about the journey that brought him back to his home state for a stellar seven-year tenure capped by this late-breaking thriller.

''Every week, every yard, every down, when we recruited these players, I just wanted to make sure that we made the great state of Ohio proud,'' Meyer said. ''And once again, we weren't perfect, but we did a lot of good things.''

After Southern California's epic win over Penn State and Georgia's double-overtime thriller with Oklahoma over the past two years in Pasadena, the Rose Bowl got another matchup packed with late-game fireworks.

Browning passed for 313 yards and Gaskin rushed for 121 in the final game of the four-year starters' landmark careers at Washington, which has lost three straight New Year's Six bowl games.

But after three poor offensive quarters, the Pac-12 champions made it awfully interesting late. The Huskies racked up 170 yards of offense while making three strong drives in the fourth, but they had fallen too far behind in their first Rose Bowl game appearance in 18 years.

''It was too little, too late, but we're always going to keep swinging,'' Browning said. ''That's how we are as a team. We're never out of it.''

Petersen dropped to 1-4 in bowls during his otherwise remarkable tenure at Washington, including consecutive defeats in the Peach, Fiesta and Rose.

''Very frustrating when you start the first half like we started,'' Petersen said. ''I have no idea why. It's on me. It's not these kids. ... We'll go back to the drawing board on how to prepare these guys better to come out of the gate a little bit faster. But I am proud of how hard these guys play, and I never doubt that.''

While Petersen likely will get more chances for his first Rose Bowl win, Meyer insists his three-decade collegiate coaching career is over. After starting out as a graduate assistant at Ohio State, he has been a head coach since 2001, achieving huge success at Bowling Green, Utah and Florida before his stellar run in Columbus.

These Buckeyes are Meyer's eighth team to finish with one loss or fewer in his 17 seasons as a head coach.

''He's a really tough guy,'' said Ohio State running back Mike Weber, who rushed for 96 yards. ''Sometimes you never really know what he's thinking. He really doesn't show a lot of emotion, but I felt him today. You could tell he was giving his all. It felt a little different.''

Although Meyer's final season began with an embarrassing three-game suspension over his mismanagement of domestic abuse accusations against former assistant Zach Smith, he propelled the Buckeyes to another dominant regular season despite missing out on the College Football Playoff.

This game could be Haskins' farewell to Ohio State as well, if the sophomore goes pro. The offensive player of the game and Heisman Trophy finalist became the sixth FBS quarterback to throw 50 touchdown passes in a season while picking away at the vaunted Washington secondary minus injured Taylor Rapp, the second-team All-American safety.

Gaskin became the fourth running back in NCAA history with four 1,200-yard seasons during the third quarter, but Ohio State increased its lead with J.K. Dobbins' TD run.

The Huskies finally scored their first offensive touchdown since the Apple Cup when Gaskin threw a TD pass to Drew Sample with 12:17 to play.

THE TAKEAWAY

Ohio State: The offense did enough to win despite punting on five straight late drives. Fans can only wonder whether this bunch of Buckeyes would have done better than overmatched Notre Dame or Oklahoma in the playoff semifinals.

Washington: The defeat wrapped up an unimpressive Pac-12 football season. The Huskies were the class of the conference, and they showed tremendous heart in the fourth - but they'll be frustrated with a campaign bookended by losses to national powers Auburn and Ohio State.

UP NEXT

Ohio State: Ryan Day is now the 25th head coach in program history. Haskins could be the first quarterback drafted if he leaves, and he's just one key contributor who must be replaced. But Meyer has built a fierce machine in Columbus, and he seems certain Day is the man to drive it forward.

Washington: Replacing the most prolific quarterback and running back in program history isn't easy, but many Huskies fans are excited to see who's next. Petersen has built a powerhouse in Seattle, and Washington should be in position to contend for a trip to Pasadena almost every year.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Defensive Conversion 0:42
3-J.Browning incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 25-B.White at OSU End Zone. 25-B.White to OSU 48 for 48 yards.
plays
yds
pos
25
28
Touchdown 0:49
9-M.Gaskin runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
84
yds
02:08
pos
23
28
Point After TD 6:42
47-P.Henry extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
28
Touchdown 6:47
9-M.Gaskin runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
6
plays
68
yds
01:35
pos
16
28
Point After TD 12:17
47-P.Henry extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
28
Touchdown 12:21
9-M.Gaskin complete to 88-D.Sample. 88-D.Sample runs 2 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on OSU 86-D.Jones Offside declined.
11
plays
76
yds
01:51
pos
9
28
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 8:23
95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
28
Touchdown 8:26
2-J.Dobbins runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
80
yds
1:50
pos
3
27
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:14
95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
21
Touchdown 0:18
7-D.Haskins complete to 13-R.Berry. 13-R.Berry runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
6
plays
72
yds
00:50
pos
3
20
Point After TD 12:23
95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
14
Touchdown 12:32
7-D.Haskins complete to 1-J.Dixon. 1-J.Dixon runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
75
yds
01:13
pos
3
13
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 2:03
47-P.Henry 38 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
70
yds
04:21
pos
3
7
Point After TD 9:04
95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 9:08
7-D.Haskins complete to 21-P.Campbell. 21-P.Campbell runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
77
yds
02:47
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 27 22
Rushing 10 7
Passing 14 14
Penalty 3 1
3rd Down Conv 9-20 3-13
4th Down Conv 1-3 1-1
Total Net Yards 431 348
Total Plays 91 69
Avg Gain 4.7 5.0
Net Yards Rushing 129 113
Rush Attempts 36 32
Avg Rush Yards 3.6 3.5
Net Yards Passing 302 235
Comp. - Att. 36-55 25-37
Yards Per Pass 5.5 6.4
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-13 3-16
Penalties - Yards 6-46 9-53
Touchdowns 3 4
Rushing TDs 2 1
Passing TDs 1 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 7-38.6 8-42.8
Return Yards 28 0
Punts - Returns 3-8 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 2-20 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 3/3 4/4
Extra Points 2/2 4/4
Field Goals 1/1 0/0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
9 Washington 10-4 3002023
6 Ohio State 13-1 7147028
OHIOST -4.5, O/U 55.5
Rose Bowl Pasadena, CA
 302 PASS YDS 235
129 RUSH YDS 113
431 TOTAL YDS 348
Washington
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Browning 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.8% 313 0 0 113.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.9% 3192 16 10 142.5
J. Browning 35/54 313 0 0
M. Gaskin 9 RB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 2 1 0 446.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 2 1 0 446.8
M. Gaskin 1/1 2 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Gaskin 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
24 121 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
259 1268 12
M. Gaskin 24 121 2 19
S. McGrew 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
50 226 1
S. McGrew 1 7 0 7
S. Ahmed 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
104 608 7
S. Ahmed 5 4 0 4
K. Pleasant 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
42 214 2
K. Pleasant 1 0 0 0
J. Browning 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
86 127 4
J. Browning 4 -2 0 8
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Baccellia 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
12 109 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
55 584 0
A. Baccellia 12 109 0 24
A. Fuller 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 80 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
58 874 4
A. Fuller 7 80 0 37
H. Bryant 1 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 51 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 238 1
H. Bryant 4 51 0 24
S. Ahmed 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 170 0
S. Ahmed 3 22 0 9
T. Jones 20 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
31 491 6
T. Jones 3 22 0 8
C. Otton 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 174 3
C. Otton 1 16 0 16
J. Chin 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 0
J. Chin 1 15 0 15
D. Sample 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 1 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 252 3
D. Sample 2 1 1 2
A. Cook 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 26 0
A. Cook 0 0 0 0
M. Gaskin 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 -1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 77 1
M. Gaskin 3 -1 0 10
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Burr-Kirven 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-2 2 1.0
B. Burr-Kirven 9-2 1.0 0
M. Bryant 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
M. Bryant 6-0 0.0 0
B. Wellington 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
B. Wellington 5-2 0.0 0
G. Gaines 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
G. Gaines 4-0 0.0 0
J. McIntosh 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
J. McIntosh 4-1 0.0 0
B. Potoa'e 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
B. Potoa'e 3-0 0.0 0
T. Bartlett 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
T. Bartlett 3-2 0.0 0
J. Miller 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 2 0.0
J. Miller 3-0 0.0 0
J. Tryon 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Tryon 2-1 0.0 0
E. Molden 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
E. Molden 2-0 0.0 0
B. Murphy 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 4 0.0
B. Murphy 2-0 0.0 0
B. McKinney 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. McKinney 2-0 0.0 0
L. Onwuzurike 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
L. Onwuzurike 1-0 1.0 0
D. Beavers 15 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Beavers 1-1 0.0 0
R. Bowman 55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
R. Bowman 1-1 1.0 0
R. Newton 22 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Newton 1-0 0.0 0
S. Bowman 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
S. Bowman 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
P. Henry 47 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
16/22 43/44
P. Henry 1/1 38 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Whitford 32 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 40.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
33 41.3 0
J. Whitford 5 40.0 0 48
J. Browning 3 QB
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 34.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 34.5 1
J. Browning 1 34.0 1 34
R. Porter 46 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 36.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
18 41.9 0
R. Porter 1 36.0 0 36
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. McGrew 25 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 10.0 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
8 16.3 10 0
S. McGrew 2 10.0 10 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Fuller 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 2.7 9 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
22 5.5 9 0
A. Fuller 3 2.7 9 0
Ohio State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Haskins 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.6% 251 3 0 151.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70% 4831 50 8 174.1
D. Haskins 25/37 251 3 0
B. White 25 S
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 1 -200.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 1 -200.0
B. White 0/1 0 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Weber 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 96 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
172 954 5
M. Weber 15 96 0 19
J. Dobbins 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 24 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
230 1053 10
J. Dobbins 7 24 1 10
D. McCall 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 50 0
D. McCall 2 12 0 9
D. Haskins 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 -14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
79 108 4
D. Haskins 6 -14 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
P. Campbell 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
11 71 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
90 1063 12
P. Campbell 11 71 1 19
K. Hill 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 54 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
70 885 6
K. Hill 3 54 0 34
B. Victor 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 34 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 354 4
B. Victor 2 34 0 24
T. McLaurin 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 32 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
35 701 11
T. McLaurin 1 32 0 32
J. Dixon 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 27 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
42 669 8
J. Dixon 2 27 1 19
J. Dobbins 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 263 2
J. Dobbins 3 15 0 14
L. Farrell 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 205 1
L. Farrell 1 9 0 9
M. Weber 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 112 1
M. Weber 1 8 0 8
R. Berry 13 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 78 2
R. Berry 1 1 1 1
J. Ruckert 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
J. Ruckert 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Fuller 4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-0 1 0.0
J. Fuller 9-0 0.0 0
B. White 25 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 1 0.0
B. White 8-0 0.0 0
M. Harrison 39 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 1 0.0
M. Harrison 7-0 0.0 0
T. Borland 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
T. Borland 6-1 0.0 0
J. Okudah 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
J. Okudah 5-0 0.0 0
K. Sheffield 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 2 0.0
K. Sheffield 5-0 0.0 0
D. Jones 86 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
D. Jones 3-0 0.0 0
J. Cooper 18 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Cooper 3-0 0.0 0
D. Arnette 3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
D. Arnette 3-0 0.0 0
S. Wade 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 3 0.0
S. Wade 3-0 0.0 0
P. Werner 20 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
P. Werner 3-2 0.0 0
J. Cornell 9 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
J. Cornell 2-0 1.0 0
C. Young 2 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
C. Young 2-0 1.0 0
R. Landers 67 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
R. Landers 2-1 0.0 0
T. Togiai 72 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Togiai 1-0 0.0 0
D. Hamilton 53 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Hamilton 1-0 0.0 0
T. Smith 11 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Smith 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Haubeil 95 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 4/4
SEASON FG XP
10/13 37/37
B. Haubeil 0/0 0 4/4 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Chrisman 91 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
8 42.8 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
61 43.2 2
D. Chrisman 8 42.8 2 55
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Dixon 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -1.0 -1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
14 17.1 0 0
J. Dixon 1 -1.0 -1 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:20 WASH 30 1:19 3 -1 Punt
9:04 OHIOST 35 0:40 5 8 Punt
6:24 WASH 24 4:21 12 55 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:23 OHIOST 35 2:20 10 27 Punt
8:02 WASH 20 3:20 9 43 Punt
1:31 WASH 8 0:19 3 5 Punt
0:14 OHIOST 35 0:00 2 -12 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:09 OHIOST 35 0:00 9 32 Punt
8:23 OHIOST 35 4:27 13 56 Downs
2:07 WASH 34 1:51 11 66 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:34 WASH 29 1:25 6 23 Downs
8:22 WASH 34 1:35 6 66 TD
5:06 WASH 15 0:38 3 2 Punt
2:57 WASH 29 2:08 12 71 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 WASH 35 0:59 5 -5 Punt
11:55 OHIOST 23 2:47 11 77 TD
7:46 OHIOST 28 0:46 4 7 Punt
1:24 WASH 35 1:13 13 75 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:58 OHIOST 22 1:23 4 5 Punt
4:36 OHIOST 3 3:00 9 59 Punt
1:08 OHIOST 43 0:50 6 57 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:33 OHIOST 20 2:07 7 80 TD
3:12 OHIOST 23 0:29 3 -3 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:17 WASH 35 1:08 5 6 Punt
9:04 OHIOST 48 0:37 3 2 Punt
6:42 WASH 35 1:33 5 12 Punt
3:53 OHIOST 47 0:51 4 0 Punt
0:42 WASH 35 0:00 3 10
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores