Snell runs wild, No. 16 Kentucky holds off No. 13 Penn State
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) Winning 10 games, beating Penn State on New Year's Day, and finishing in the Top 20 is no small deal for the Kentucky Wildcats.
So when Mark Stoops took a seat on the podium flanked by linebacker Josh Allen and running back Benny Snell Jr. after Tuesday's 27-24 victory in the Citrus Bowl, the coach understandably was beyond excited.
''It was extremely important to this team, to all of us, to come home with some hardware, to come home with a trophy,'' Stoops said.
Snell ran for 144 yards and two touchdowns to become Kentucky's career rushing leader and helped the 16th-ranked Wildcats end their best season in more than four decades on a winning note.
''There's no question that these guys changed the culture,'' Stoops said. ''They've done so much and meant so much to this team and this program that it was very important to finish, to collect the trophy, win 10 games and win a game on New Year's Day. Believe me, we had a great belief that we didn't have to do anything special (to win), just be us.''
Snell scored on runs of 2 and 12 yards in the second half, then carried for a couple of crucial first downs to help Kentucky (10-3) run out the clock after Penn State's Trace McSorley trimmed a 27-7 deficit to three points despite playing with a foot injury.
McSorley threw for 246 yards and two touchdowns, and the Nittany Lions' career passing and wins leader also rushed for a team-high 75 yards and one TD.
''The same thing that troubled us throughout the season troubled us here again today. Dropped balls, missed opportunities. That's really kind of the story of the game,'' said Penn State coach James Franklin, whose team started slowly on offense, missed one field goal and had another blocked.
Lynn Bowden Jr. scored on a 58-yard punt return for Kentucky. Allen, the Southeastern Conference defensive player of the year, had three of the Wildcats' six sacks.
''The three guys we knew we needed to stop were Bowden, Snell and Allen. All three of them showed up today,'' Franklin said.
''They've built their program around those guys, they built their season around those guys,'' Franklin added. ''They made plays. That's what great players do.''
Penn State (9-4) trailed 27-7 entering the fourth quarter, but McSorley's wasn't finished. His 1-yard TD run capped a 75-yard drive, and he followed with an 18-yard TD pass to Pat Friermuth to cut Kentucky's lead to six.
The Nittany Lions marched to the Kentucky 14 on their next possession and pulled within 27-24 with 4:12 left.
Thanks to Snell, a junior who already has declared for the NFL draft, McSorley didn't get the ball back until just one second was left on the clock.
Franklin declined to discuss specifics of McSorley's injury.
''We don't typically get into specifics. ... Obviously Trace was experiencing some discomfort. The doctors felt like he could go, but it really just came down to Trace on how Trace felt,'' Franklin said.
McSorley, who was to undergo further evaluation, said he hadn't received ''definitive information'' on whether his foot was broken.
''I've been through too much, the team has been through too much. ... They told me it was a matter of if I could deal with the discomfort,'' the quarterback said. ''If I could do that, I was going to play.''
HISTORIC SEASON
Kentucky finished with its first 10-win season since 1977 - when the Wildcats went 10-1 - and just the third time in program history. The school also did it in 1950. Snell, meanwhile, broke Sonny Collins' career rushing record on his 12-yard TD run that made it 27-7 late in the third quarter. Collins rushed for 3,835 yards from 1972-75.
THE TAKEAWAY
Kentucky: Facing a tradition-rich opponent in a New Year's bowl was significant for the Wildcats, who made the most of the opportunity. Along with the three sacks, Allen blocked a field goal to key a strong defensive effort, while the offense shrugged off a slow start to help the Wildcats pull away in the second half.
Penn State: The Nittany Lions fell short of their goal to finish with 10 wins in three consecutive seasons for the first time since 1980-82. Three of their four losses were by a total of eight points.
UP NEXT
Kentucky: Wildcats look to build on success they've had under coach Mark Stoops, who has transformed them into a Top 25 team. Their 5-3 record in SEC play represented their first winning mark in the league in 41 years, spawning heightened expectations for 2019.
Penn State: Nittany Lions face challenge of replacing McSorley, the school's career leader for wins, completions, passing yards, passing TDs, total offense and rushing TDs by a quarterback.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|22
|Rushing
|9
|12
|Passing
|5
|9
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-14
|4-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|287
|374
|Total Plays
|57
|76
|Avg Gain
|5.0
|4.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|176
|161
|Rush Attempts
|42
|41
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.2
|3.9
|Net Yards Passing
|111
|213
|Comp. - Att.
|9-15
|17-35
|Yards Per Pass
|7.4
|6.1
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|4-10
|6-33
|Penalties - Yards
|3-27
|3-24
|Touchdowns
|3
|3
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|9-44.8
|5-51.2
|Return Yards
|113
|30
|Punts - Returns
|2-68
|2-1
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-21
|1-29
|Int. - Returns
|1-24
|0-0
|Kicking
|5/5
|4/6
|Extra Points
|3/3
|3/3
|Field Goals
|2/2
|1/3
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|111
|PASS YDS
|213
|
|
|176
|RUSH YDS
|161
|
|
|287
|TOTAL YDS
|374
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Wilson 3 QB
|T. Wilson
|9/15
|121
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Snell 26 RB
|B. Snell
|26
|144
|2
|32
|
T. Wilson 3 QB
|T. Wilson
|10
|29
|0
|15
|
A. Rose 10 RB
|A. Rose
|4
|9
|0
|4
|
L. Bowden 1 WR
|L. Bowden
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Richardson 11 WR
|T. Richardson
|1
|-6
|0
|-6
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Bowden 1 WR
|L. Bowden
|5
|84
|0
|54
|
C. Conrad 87 TE
|C. Conrad
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
T. Richardson 11 WR
|T. Richardson
|2
|12
|0
|8
|
D. Bouvier 33 WR
|D. Bouvier
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
D. Baker 2 WR
|D. Baker
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
I. Epps 81 WR
|I. Epps
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Snell 26 RB
|B. Snell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. West 25 S
|D. West
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
Ka. Daniel 56 LB
|Ka. Daniel
|8-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Westry 21 CB
|C. Westry
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Robinson 9 S
|D. Robinson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Square 43 LB
|D. Square
|4-2
|1.0
|0
|
J. Allen 41 LB
|J. Allen
|3-0
|3.0
|0
|
L. Johnson 6 CB
|L. Johnson
|3-1
|0.0
|1
|
D. Baity 8 CB
|D. Baity
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Oats 22 LB
|C. Oats
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Taylor 91 DE
|C. Taylor
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Edwards 7 S
|M. Edwards
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Carter 90 DE
|T. Carter
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Watson 31 LB
|J. Watson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
Y. Corker 29 S
|Y. Corker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Dubose 98 DT
|T. Dubose
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Middleton 99 DT
|A. Middleton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Butler 95 K
|M. Butler
|2/2
|28
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Duffy 93 P
|M. Duffy
|9
|44.8
|5
|67
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Bowden 1 WR
|L. Bowden
|2
|10.5
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Bowden 1 WR
|L. Bowden
|2
|34.0
|58
|1
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. McSorley 9 QB
|T. McSorley
|17/33
|246
|2
|1
|
S. Clifford 14 QB
|S. Clifford
|0/2
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. McSorley 9 QB
|T. McSorley
|19
|75
|1
|20
|
M. Sanders 24 RB
|M. Sanders
|13
|51
|0
|13
|
R. Slade 4 RB
|R. Slade
|4
|27
|0
|12
|
K. Hamler 1 WR
|K. Hamler
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
J. Brown 32 RB
|J. Brown
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Thomas 20 RB
|J. Thomas
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Clifford 14 QB
|S. Clifford
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Thompkins 3 WR
|D. Thompkins
|4
|74
|0
|24
|
K. Hamler 1 WR
|K. Hamler
|1
|41
|0
|41
|
P. Freiermuth 87 TE
|P. Freiermuth
|2
|38
|1
|20
|
N. Bowers 83 TE
|N. Bowers
|3
|32
|1
|25
|
J. Dotson 5 WR
|J. Dotson
|1
|24
|0
|24
|
J. Shorter 6 WR
|J. Shorter
|2
|17
|0
|12
|
Ju. Johnson 84 WR
|Ju. Johnson
|2
|13
|0
|8
|
M. Sanders 24 RB
|M. Sanders
|2
|7
|0
|10
|
R. Slade 4 RB
|R. Slade
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Sullivan-Brown 81 WR
|C. Sullivan-Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Castro-Fields 5 CB
|T. Castro-Fields
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Parsons 11 LB
|M. Parsons
|11-2
|0.0
|0
|
G. Taylor 17 S
|G. Taylor
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Scott 4 S
|N. Scott
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Givens 30 DT
|K. Givens
|3-0
|2.0
|0
|
S. Miller 48 DE
|S. Miller
|3-4
|0.5
|0
|
C. Brown 6 LB
|C. Brown
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Brooks 13 LB
|E. Brooks
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Castro-Fields 5 CB
|T. Castro-Fields
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
Ja. Johnson 36 LB
|Ja. Johnson
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
A. Oruwariye 21 CB
|A. Oruwariye
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Toney 18 DE
|S. Toney
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Shelton 55 DT
|A. Shelton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sutherland 26 S
|J. Sutherland
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Thorpe 69 OL
|C. Thorpe
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
K. Farmer 7 LB
|K. Farmer
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Pinegar 92 K
|J. Pinegar
|1/3
|32
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Gillikin 93 P
|B. Gillikin
|5
|51.2
|2
|71
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Hamler 1 WR
|K. Hamler
|1
|29.0
|29
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Hamler 1 WR
|K. Hamler
|2
|0.5
|1
|0
