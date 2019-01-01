Drive Chart
Snell runs wild, No. 16 Kentucky holds off No. 13 Penn State

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 01, 2019

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) Winning 10 games, beating Penn State on New Year's Day, and finishing in the Top 20 is no small deal for the Kentucky Wildcats.

So when Mark Stoops took a seat on the podium flanked by linebacker Josh Allen and running back Benny Snell Jr. after Tuesday's 27-24 victory in the Citrus Bowl, the coach understandably was beyond excited.

''It was extremely important to this team, to all of us, to come home with some hardware, to come home with a trophy,'' Stoops said.

Snell ran for 144 yards and two touchdowns to become Kentucky's career rushing leader and helped the 16th-ranked Wildcats end their best season in more than four decades on a winning note.

''There's no question that these guys changed the culture,'' Stoops said. ''They've done so much and meant so much to this team and this program that it was very important to finish, to collect the trophy, win 10 games and win a game on New Year's Day. Believe me, we had a great belief that we didn't have to do anything special (to win), just be us.''

Snell scored on runs of 2 and 12 yards in the second half, then carried for a couple of crucial first downs to help Kentucky (10-3) run out the clock after Penn State's Trace McSorley trimmed a 27-7 deficit to three points despite playing with a foot injury.

McSorley threw for 246 yards and two touchdowns, and the Nittany Lions' career passing and wins leader also rushed for a team-high 75 yards and one TD.

''The same thing that troubled us throughout the season troubled us here again today. Dropped balls, missed opportunities. That's really kind of the story of the game,'' said Penn State coach James Franklin, whose team started slowly on offense, missed one field goal and had another blocked.

Lynn Bowden Jr. scored on a 58-yard punt return for Kentucky. Allen, the Southeastern Conference defensive player of the year, had three of the Wildcats' six sacks.

''The three guys we knew we needed to stop were Bowden, Snell and Allen. All three of them showed up today,'' Franklin said.

''They've built their program around those guys, they built their season around those guys,'' Franklin added. ''They made plays. That's what great players do.''

Penn State (9-4) trailed 27-7 entering the fourth quarter, but McSorley's wasn't finished. His 1-yard TD run capped a 75-yard drive, and he followed with an 18-yard TD pass to Pat Friermuth to cut Kentucky's lead to six.

The Nittany Lions marched to the Kentucky 14 on their next possession and pulled within 27-24 with 4:12 left.

Thanks to Snell, a junior who already has declared for the NFL draft, McSorley didn't get the ball back until just one second was left on the clock.

Franklin declined to discuss specifics of McSorley's injury.

''We don't typically get into specifics. ... Obviously Trace was experiencing some discomfort. The doctors felt like he could go, but it really just came down to Trace on how Trace felt,'' Franklin said.

McSorley, who was to undergo further evaluation, said he hadn't received ''definitive information'' on whether his foot was broken.

''I've been through too much, the team has been through too much. ... They told me it was a matter of if I could deal with the discomfort,'' the quarterback said. ''If I could do that, I was going to play.''

HISTORIC SEASON

Kentucky finished with its first 10-win season since 1977 - when the Wildcats went 10-1 - and just the third time in program history. The school also did it in 1950. Snell, meanwhile, broke Sonny Collins' career rushing record on his 12-yard TD run that made it 27-7 late in the third quarter. Collins rushed for 3,835 yards from 1972-75.

THE TAKEAWAY

Kentucky: Facing a tradition-rich opponent in a New Year's bowl was significant for the Wildcats, who made the most of the opportunity. Along with the three sacks, Allen blocked a field goal to key a strong defensive effort, while the offense shrugged off a slow start to help the Wildcats pull away in the second half.

Penn State: The Nittany Lions fell short of their goal to finish with 10 wins in three consecutive seasons for the first time since 1980-82. Three of their four losses were by a total of eight points.

UP NEXT

Kentucky: Wildcats look to build on success they've had under coach Mark Stoops, who has transformed them into a Top 25 team. Their 5-3 record in SEC play represented their first winning mark in the league in 41 years, spawning heightened expectations for 2019.

Penn State: Nittany Lions face challenge of replacing McSorley, the school's career leader for wins, completions, passing yards, passing TDs, total offense and rushing TDs by a quarterback.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 4:21
92-J.Pinegar 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
61
yds
03:36
pos
27
24
Point After TD 9:00
92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
27
21
Touchdown 9:08
9-T.McSorley complete to 87-P.Freiermuth. 87-P.Freiermuth runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
60
yds
02:26
pos
27
20
Point After TD 13:37
92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
27
14
Touchdown 13:41
9-T.McSorley runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
11
plays
65
yds
01:14
pos
27
13
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:35
95-M.Butler extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
27
7
Touchdown 1:41
26-B.Snell runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
123
yds
01:09
pos
26
7
Field Goal 4:35
95-M.Butler 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
53
yds
05:36
pos
20
7
Point After TD 12:38
95-M.Butler extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
7
Touchdown 12:46
26-B.Snell runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
55
yds
00:00
pos
16
7
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 13:56
92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
7
Touchdown 14:01
9-T.McSorley complete to 83-N.Bowers. 83-N.Bowers runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
6
plays
65
yds
00:33
pos
10
6
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:45
95-M.Butler extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
0
Touchdown 1:45
93-B.Gillikin punts 56 yards from PSU 2. 1-L.Bowden runs 58 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
-1
yds
01:48
pos
9
0
Field Goal 13:04
95-M.Butler 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
4
plays
24
yds
01:15
pos
3
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 16 22
Rushing 9 12
Passing 5 9
Penalty 2 1
3rd Down Conv 3-14 4-14
4th Down Conv 0-0 1-2
Total Net Yards 287 374
Total Plays 57 76
Avg Gain 5.0 4.9
Net Yards Rushing 176 161
Rush Attempts 42 41
Avg Rush Yards 4.2 3.9
Net Yards Passing 111 213
Comp. - Att. 9-15 17-35
Yards Per Pass 7.4 6.1
Sacked - Yards Lost 4-10 6-33
Penalties - Yards 3-27 3-24
Touchdowns 3 3
Rushing TDs 2 1
Passing TDs 0 2
Other 1 0
Turnovers 0 2
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 1-1
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 9-44.8 5-51.2
Return Yards 113 30
Punts - Returns 2-68 2-1
Kickoffs - Returns 2-21 1-29
Int. - Returns 1-24 0-0
Kicking 5/5 4/6
Extra Points 3/3 3/3
Field Goals 2/2 1/3
Safeties 0 0
1234T
14 Kentucky 10-3 10017027
12 Penn State 9-4 0701724
PSU -5, O/U 47.5
Camping World Stadium Orlando, FL
 111 PASS YDS 213
176 RUSH YDS 161
287 TOTAL YDS 374
Kentucky
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Wilson 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 121 0 0 127.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.2% 1889 11 8 133.9
T. Wilson 9/15 121 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. Snell 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
26 144 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
289 1449 16
B. Snell 26 144 2 32
T. Wilson 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 29 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
135 547 4
T. Wilson 10 29 0 15
A. Rose 10 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
71 442 5
A. Rose 4 9 0 4
L. Bowden 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 25 0
L. Bowden 1 0 0 0
T. Richardson 11 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -6 0
T. Richardson 1 -6 0 -6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
L. Bowden 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 84 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
67 745 5
L. Bowden 5 84 0 54
C. Conrad 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
30 318 3
C. Conrad 1 21 0 21
T. Richardson 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 114 0
T. Richardson 2 12 0 8
D. Bouvier 33 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 209 2
D. Bouvier 1 4 0 4
D. Baker 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 133 0
D. Baker 0 0 0 0
I. Epps 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 76 0
I. Epps 0 0 0 0
B. Snell 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 105 0
B. Snell 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. West 25 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 3 0.0
D. West 8-1 0.0 0
Ka. Daniel 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 1.0
Ka. Daniel 8-0 1.0 0
C. Westry 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
C. Westry 4-0 0.0 0
D. Robinson 9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
D. Robinson 4-1 0.0 0
D. Square 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 1.0
D. Square 4-2 1.0 0
J. Allen 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 3.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 3.0
J. Allen 3-0 3.0 0
L. Johnson 6 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 1 0.0
L. Johnson 3-1 0.0 1
D. Baity 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
D. Baity 3-0 0.0 0
C. Oats 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Oats 3-0 0.0 0
C. Taylor 91 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
C. Taylor 3-1 0.0 0
M. Edwards 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 2 0.0
M. Edwards 2-3 0.0 0
T. Carter 90 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
T. Carter 2-1 1.0 0
J. Watson 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Watson 1-1 0.0 0
Y. Corker 29 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Y. Corker 1-0 0.0 0
T. Dubose 98 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Dubose 1-1 0.0 0
A. Middleton 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Middleton 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Butler 95 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 3/3
SEASON FG XP
7/11 40/40
M. Butler 2/2 28 3/3 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Duffy 93 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
9 44.8 5
SEASON NO AVG IN20
60 44.8 5
M. Duffy 9 44.8 5 67
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
L. Bowden 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 10.5 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
25 21.6 17 0
L. Bowden 2 10.5 17 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
L. Bowden 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 34.0 58 1
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 29.2 58 2
L. Bowden 2 34.0 58 1
Penn State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. McSorley 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
51.5% 246 2 1 128.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.2% 2530 18 7 124.6
T. McSorley 17/33 246 2 1
S. Clifford 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.4% 195 2 0 399.7
S. Clifford 0/2 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. McSorley 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
19 75 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
170 798 12
T. McSorley 19 75 1 20
M. Sanders 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 51 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
220 1274 9
M. Sanders 13 51 0 13
R. Slade 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 27 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
45 257 6
R. Slade 4 27 0 12
K. Hamler 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 44 1
K. Hamler 1 11 0 11
J. Brown 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 44 1
J. Brown 1 4 0 4
J. Thomas 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 87 1
J. Thomas 1 0 0 0
S. Clifford 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 -3 0
S. Clifford 1 -4 0 -4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Thompkins 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 74 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 329 2
D. Thompkins 4 74 0 24
K. Hamler 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 41 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
42 754 5
K. Hamler 1 41 0 41
P. Freiermuth 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 38 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 368 8
P. Freiermuth 2 38 1 20
N. Bowers 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 32 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 50 1
N. Bowers 3 32 1 25
J. Dotson 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 203 0
J. Dotson 1 24 0 24
J. Shorter 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 20 0
J. Shorter 2 17 0 12
Ju. Johnson 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 352 1
Ju. Johnson 2 13 0 8
M. Sanders 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 139 0
M. Sanders 2 7 0 10
R. Slade 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
R. Slade 0 0 0 0
C. Sullivan-Brown 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 49 0
C. Sullivan-Brown 0 0 0 0
T. Castro-Fields 5 CB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Castro-Fields 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Parsons 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
11-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-2 0 0.0
M. Parsons 11-2 0.0 0
G. Taylor 17 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-2 3 0.0
G. Taylor 8-2 0.0 0
N. Scott 4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 3 0.0
N. Scott 5-1 0.0 0
K. Givens 30 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 2.0
K. Givens 3-0 2.0 0
S. Miller 48 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 0.5
S. Miller 3-4 0.5 0
C. Brown 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Brown 3-0 0.0 0
E. Brooks 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
E. Brooks 3-0 0.0 0
T. Castro-Fields 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
T. Castro-Fields 3-0 1.0 0
Ja. Johnson 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-4 1 0.0
Ja. Johnson 2-4 0.0 0
A. Oruwariye 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 3 0.0
A. Oruwariye 2-0 0.0 0
S. Toney 18 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Toney 1-0 0.0 0
A. Shelton 55 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Shelton 1-0 0.0 0
J. Sutherland 26 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Sutherland 1-0 0.0 0
C. Thorpe 69 OL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
C. Thorpe 0-1 0.5 0
K. Farmer 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
K. Farmer 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Pinegar 92 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/3 3/3
SEASON FG XP
1/3 3/3
J. Pinegar 1/3 32 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Gillikin 93 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 51.2 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
65 43.8 2
B. Gillikin 5 51.2 2 71
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Hamler 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 29.0 29 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
20 26.2 29 0
K. Hamler 1 29.0 29 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Hamler 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 0.5 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
14 6.9 1 0
K. Hamler 2 0.5 1 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:19 PSU 33 1:15 4 24 FG
11:02 UK 3 1:24 3 9 Punt
5:06 UK 22 0:50 3 6 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:56 PSU 35 2:41 7 14 Punt
9:04 PSU 50 0:49 3 0 Punt
5:27 UK 17 1:58 4 7 Punt
0:57 UK 20 0:34 3 8 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:05 PSU 35 0:00 8 65 TD
10:11 UK 25 5:36 11 65 FG
2:50 UK 34 1:09 3 123 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:37 PSU 35 1:25 4 -7 Punt
9:00 PSU 35 0:58 4 2 Punt
4:16 PSU 35 3:22 9 15 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UK 35 0:11 5 -2 Downs
12:27 UK 35 1:19 4 -9 Punt
8:56 PSU 46 3:09 9 32 FG Miss
3:33 PSU 5 1:48 4 11 TD
0:45 UK 35 0:33 6 65 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:36 PSU 14 0:53 3 0 Punt
7:50 PSU 10 1:56 6 32 Punt
2:52 PSU 48 1:50 7 34 FG Miss
0:19 PSU 7 0:00 1 -3 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:38 UK 35 1:49 6 -2 Punt
3:52 UK 35 0:27 5 12 INT
1:35 UK 35 1:14 11 65 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:34 PSU 40 2:26 6 60 TD
7:57 PSU 25 3:36 11 61 FG
