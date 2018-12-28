Drive Chart
WASH
OHIOST

Rose Bowl: Ohio State faces Washington in Meyer's farewell

  • Dec 28, 2018

No. 6 Ohio State and No. 9 Washington have played in 15 Rose Bowls apiece, but never against one another. That will change on New Year's Day when the Big Ten and Pac-12 champions meet in the granddaddy of them all in Pasadena, Calif.

The Rose Bowl is one of college football's storied traditions, but it's not exactly where the two teams wanted to end up this season. Both had national championship aspirations that were derailed during the regular season.

Ohio State (12-1) stumbled against Purdue in October with a 49-20 loss that was too egregious for the College Football Playoff selection committee to overlook.

Washington (10-3) lost three regular-season games but bounced back to win the Pac-12 North title and then beat Utah 10-3 in the conference championship game.

"It has been rocky. It has been tough. It has been hard. And that's why I have a lot of respect for these kids," Washington coach Chris Petersen said. "They've been through a lot. There was a lot of expectations put on them.

"At times, we've played really well, and, at times, we haven't played as well as we think we can."

There are several story lines from the Ohio State side surrounding the game.

The biggest is Urban Meyer's retirement after the Rose Bowl. He announced several days after Ohio State's 45-24 win over Northwestern in the Big Ten championship game that he was stepping aside after seven seasons in Columbus.

This will be the first and supposedly last Rose Bowl in Meyer's coaching career. He has an 11-3 record in bowl games for a .785 winning percentage, the second best in college football history.

"I grew up in the state of Ohio watching the Rose Bowl for many, many years," he told reporters. "And it's been a bucket list and a dream to go coach out there."

Offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Ryan Day was named Meyer's replacement and he will take over officially as the head coach after Jan. 1.

Meyer will stay connected to Ohio State as an assistant athletic director. He also plans to teach a leadership class at the university's Fisher College of Business.

Then there's the uncertainty about the future of Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr. The redshirt sophomore, who finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting, hasn't announced whether he'll remain in school for another year or leave for the NFL Draft.

After the greatest season by a passer in Ohio State football history, Haskins is rising into the top 10 on many draft boards because of his arm talent.

Haskins set a Big Ten championship game record with 499 passing yards and five touchdown passes, elevating his season totals to FBS bests of 4,580 passing yards and 47 touchdown passes. He broke 20 school and Big Ten records this season.

"Rose Bowl has a great history. A lot of quarterbacks play in that game," Haskins said. "It's a very rich tradition game. And looking forward to competing with my teammates."

Teammate Dre'Mont Jones already announced that he'll forgo his final year to enter the NFL Draft. And so did running back Mike Weber.

Jones, a defensive tackle, is projected as a first-round pick, but neither he nor Weber will sit out the bowl game, which has become more commonplace for college players entering the draft early to do.

"Our players know all about the Rose Bowl, they appreciate and respect the tradition, and I'm sure that's why all those guys are playing," Meyer said.

If Ohio State's players were disappointed by the CFP snub, they aren't showing it. They appear motivated to play in the Rose Bowl and help Meyer go out with a victory.

"I think I'd be shocked if our guys didn't play well," Meyer told reporters. "We're playing a very good team. And I've been a part of some teams where you're worried about that. I think our guys, because they really truly care about each other, they want to win this game."

Washington's challenge will be to slow down Ohio State's prolific offense, which ranks second nationally in total offense (548.8 yards per game) and in passing (373.0 yards per game) and eighth in scoring (43.5 points per game).

The Huskies' defense is anchored by Ben Burr-Kirven, the Pac-12 defensive player of the year and first-team All-American who leads the country with 165 total tackles.

Washington allowed just nine passing touchdowns this season, the fourth fewest in the nation, and 15.5 points per game, which ranks fifth in FBS.

Petersen also will be coaching in his first Rose Bowl and saying goodbye to several key performers from the past few years.

Quarterback Jake Browning threw for 2,879 yards and 16 touchdowns this season. Senior running back Myles Gaskin is the school's career rushing leader with 5,202 yards and 55 touchdowns.

Browning doesn't think Meyer's retirement will have any bearing on the outcome of the first meeting between Washington and Ohio State since the 2007 season.

"Even if he was still going to coach another 20 years I'd still want to beat him," Browning said. "It doesn't really affect my game at all.

"Obviously, he wants to go out on top and so do we. It's my last game, too, and so I'm preparing really hard and hopefully we'll go out and win."

WASH
4 Pass
3 Rush
68 YDS
1:51 POS
+10 YD
2ND & 7 OHIOST 18
14:54
3-J.Browning complete to 9-M.Gaskin. 9-M.Gaskin to OSU 8 for 10 yards (9-J.Cornell).
+3 YD
1ST & 10 OHIOST 21
15:00
9-M.Gaskin to OSU 18 for 3 yards (3-D.Arnette).
Penalty
1ST & 10 OHIOST 31
0:16
3-J.Browning incomplete. Intended for 1-H.Bryant. Penalty on OSU 25-B.White Holding 10 yards enforced at OSU 31. No Play.
+10 YD
3RD & 9 OHIOST 41
0:56
3-J.Browning complete to 2-A.Fuller. 2-A.Fuller to OSU 31 for 10 yards (4-J.Fuller).
-1 YD
2ND & 8 OHIOST 40
1:25
3-J.Browning complete to 88-D.Sample. 88-D.Sample to OSU 41 for -1 yard (25-B.White).
+2 YD
1ST & 10 OHIOST 42
1:55
9-M.Gaskin to OSU 40 for 2 yards (72-T.Togiai).
+24 YD
1ST & 10 WASH 34
2:07
3-J.Browning complete to 1-H.Bryant. 1-H.Bryant pushed ob at OSU 42 for 24 yards (4-J.Fuller).
OHIOST
0 Pass
1 Rush
-3 YDS
0:29 POS
Punt
4TH & 13 OHIOST 20
2:43
91-D.Chrisman punts 55 yards from OSU 20. 2-A.Fuller to WAS 34 for 9 yards (12-I.Pryor).
Sack
3RD & 4 OHIOST 29
2:46
7-D.Haskins sacked at OSU 20 for -9 yards (95-L.Onwuzurike).
No Gain
2ND & 4 OHIOST 29
3:08
7-D.Haskins incomplete. Intended for 14-K.Hill.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 8:23
95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
28
Touchdown 8:26
2-J.Dobbins runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
80
yds
1:50
pos
3
27
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:14
95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
21
Touchdown 0:18
7-D.Haskins complete to 13-R.Berry. 13-R.Berry runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
6
plays
72
yds
00:50
pos
3
20
Point After TD 12:23
95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
14
Touchdown 12:32
7-D.Haskins complete to 1-J.Dixon. 1-J.Dixon runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
75
yds
01:13
pos
3
13
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 2:03
47-P.Henry 38 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
70
yds
04:21
pos
3
7
Point After TD 9:04
95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 9:08
7-D.Haskins complete to 21-P.Campbell. 21-P.Campbell runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
77
yds
02:47
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 19 21
Rushing 9 7
Passing 9 13
Penalty 1 1
3rd Down Conv 7-15 3-9
4th Down Conv 0-1 1-1
Total Net Yards 274 339
Total Plays 63 54
Avg Gain 4.3 6.3
Net Yards Rushing 99 111
Rush Attempts 28 24
Avg Rush Yards 3.5 4.6
Net Yards Passing 175 228
Comp. - Att. 24-35 22-30
Yards Per Pass 5.0 7.6
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-13 2-10
Penalties - Yards 5-41 6-35
Touchdowns 0 4
Rushing TDs 0 1
Passing TDs 0 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 6-39.0 5-46.0
Return Yards 28 0
Punts - Returns 2-8 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 2-20 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 1/1 4/4
Extra Points 0/0 4/4
Field Goals 1/1 0/0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
9 Washington 10-3 30003
6 Ohio State 12-1 7147028
OHIOST -4.5, O/U 55.5
Rose Bowl Pasadena, CA
 175 PASS YDS 228
99 RUSH YDS 111
274 TOTAL YDS 339
Washington
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Browning 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.6% 188 0 0 113.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.3% 3067 16 10 144.0
J. Browning 24/35 188 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Gaskin 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 91 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
253 1238 10
M. Gaskin 18 91 0 14
S. McGrew 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
50 226 1
S. McGrew 1 7 0 7
S. Ahmed 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
103 608 7
S. Ahmed 4 4 0 4
J. Browning 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
86 127 4
J. Browning 4 -2 0 8
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Baccellia 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
9 72 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
52 547 0
A. Baccellia 9 72 0 16
A. Fuller 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
56 824 4
A. Fuller 5 30 0 10
H. Bryant 1 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 211 1
H. Bryant 1 24 0 24
C. Otton 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 174 3
C. Otton 1 16 0 16
J. Chin 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 0
J. Chin 1 15 0 15
T. Jones 20 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
30 484 6
T. Jones 2 15 0 8
S. Ahmed 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 161 0
S. Ahmed 2 13 0 9
M. Gaskin 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 82 1
M. Gaskin 2 4 0 10
D. Sample 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 250 2
D. Sample 1 -1 0 -1
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Burr-Kirven 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 2 0.0
B. Burr-Kirven 6-2 0.0 0
M. Bryant 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
M. Bryant 5-0 0.0 0
B. Wellington 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
B. Wellington 5-2 0.0 0
J. McIntosh 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. McIntosh 4-0 0.0 0
T. Bartlett 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
T. Bartlett 3-2 0.0 0
G. Gaines 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
G. Gaines 2-0 0.0 0
E. Molden 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
E. Molden 2-0 0.0 0
J. Miller 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 2 0.0
J. Miller 2-0 0.0 0
B. Murphy 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 4 0.0
B. Murphy 2-0 0.0 0
B. McKinney 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. McKinney 2-0 0.0 0
J. Tryon 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Tryon 2-1 0.0 0
B. Potoa'e 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Potoa'e 1-0 0.0 0
D. Beavers 15 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Beavers 1-1 0.0 0
L. Onwuzurike 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
L. Onwuzurike 1-0 1.0 0
R. Bowman 55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
R. Bowman 1-1 1.0 0
R. Newton 22 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Newton 1-0 0.0 0
S. Bowman 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
S. Bowman 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
P. Henry 47 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
16/22 41/42
P. Henry 1/1 38 0/0 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Whitford 32 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 40.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
33 41.3 0
J. Whitford 5 40.0 0 48
J. Browning 3 QB
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 34.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 34.5 1
J. Browning 1 34.0 1 34
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. McGrew 25 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 10.0 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
8 16.3 10 0
S. McGrew 2 10.0 10 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Fuller 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 4.0 9 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
21 5.8 9 0
A. Fuller 2 4.0 9 0
Ohio State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Haskins 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
73.3% 238 3 0 173.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70.3% 4818 50 8 175.6
D. Haskins 22/30 238 3 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Weber 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 92 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
170 950 5
M. Weber 13 92 0 19
J. Dobbins 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 18 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
228 1047 10
J. Dobbins 5 18 1 10
D. McCall 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 47 0
D. McCall 1 9 0 9
D. Haskins 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 -8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
78 114 4
D. Haskins 5 -8 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
P. Campbell 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
10 69 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
89 1061 12
P. Campbell 10 69 1 19
K. Hill 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 54 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
70 885 6
K. Hill 3 54 0 34
B. Victor 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 34 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 354 4
B. Victor 2 34 0 24
T. McLaurin 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 32 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
35 701 11
T. McLaurin 1 32 0 32
J. Dixon 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 27 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
42 669 8
J. Dixon 2 27 1 19
L. Farrell 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 205 1
L. Farrell 1 9 0 9
M. Weber 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 112 1
M. Weber 1 8 0 8
J. Dobbins 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 252 2
J. Dobbins 1 4 0 4
R. Berry 13 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 78 2
R. Berry 1 1 1 1
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Fuller 4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 1 0.0
J. Fuller 6-0 0.0 0
T. Borland 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
T. Borland 6-0 0.0 0
K. Sheffield 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 2 0.0
K. Sheffield 5-0 0.0 0
M. Harrison 39 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
M. Harrison 5-0 0.0 0
B. White 25 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
B. White 5-0 0.0 0
D. Arnette 3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
D. Arnette 3-0 0.0 0
J. Cooper 18 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Cooper 3-0 0.0 0
J. Okudah 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Okudah 3-0 0.0 0
D. Jones 86 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
D. Jones 2-0 0.0 0
C. Young 2 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
C. Young 2-0 1.0 0
J. Cornell 9 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
J. Cornell 2-0 1.0 0
D. Hamilton 53 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Hamilton 1-0 0.0 0
T. Togiai 72 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Togiai 1-0 0.0 0
P. Werner 20 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
P. Werner 1-1 0.0 0
R. Landers 67 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
R. Landers 1-1 0.0 0
S. Wade 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 3 0.0
S. Wade 1-0 0.0 0
T. Smith 11 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Smith 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Haubeil 95 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 4/4
SEASON FG XP
10/13 37/37
B. Haubeil 0/0 0 4/4 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Chrisman 91 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 46.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
58 43.5 1
D. Chrisman 5 46.0 1 55
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:20 WASH 30 1:19 3 -1 Punt
9:04 OHIOST 35 0:40 5 8 Punt
6:24 WASH 24 4:21 12 55 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:23 OHIOST 35 2:20 10 27 Punt
8:02 WASH 20 3:20 9 43 Punt
1:31 WASH 8 0:19 3 5 Punt
0:14 OHIOST 35 0:00 2 -12 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:09 OHIOST 35 0:00 9 32 Punt
8:23 OHIOST 35 4:27 13 56 Downs
2:07 WASH 34 1:51 7 58
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 WASH 35 0:59 5 -5 Punt
11:55 OHIOST 23 2:47 11 77 TD
7:46 OHIOST 28 0:46 4 7 Punt
1:24 WASH 35 1:13 13 75 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:58 OHIOST 22 1:23 4 5 Punt
4:36 OHIOST 3 3:00 9 59 Punt
1:08 OHIOST 43 0:50 6 57 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:33 OHIOST 20 2:07 7 80 TD
3:12 OHIOST 23 0:29 3 -3 Punt
NCAA FB Scores