|TULANE
|HOU
Houston wins long-awaited opener despite 5 turnovers
HOUSTON (AP) Marquez Stevenson had a 41-yard touchdown reception and a 97-yard score on a kickoff return, and Houston rolled past Tulane 49-31 on Thursday night in its long-awaited opener.
Houston (1-0, 1-0 American Athletic Conference) played its first game 53 days after the start of fall camp due to three games being called off due to opponents' COVID-19 problems.
Clayton Tune was 20-of-33 passing for 319 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions for Houston. He also had one rushing score, and Stevenson caught five passes for 118 yards. The Cougars turned it over five times, four coming in the first half.
Freshman quarterback Michael Pratt made his first career start for Tulane (2-2, 0-2). He passed for 141 yards and one touchdown.
Tulane's defense scored on two of Houston's opening three drives. Macon Clark intercepted the fourth pass of the game and returned it 64 yards to open the scoring, and Jeffery Johnson recovered a fumble in the end zone to make it 14-7. The Green Wave led 24-21 at halftime despite being outgained 268-102.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|22
|Rushing
|6
|9
|Passing
|7
|11
|Penalty
|3
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|4-16
|6-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-3
|2-3
|Total Net Yards
|211
|476
|Total Plays
|70
|76
|Avg Gain
|3.0
|6.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|70
|157
|Rush Attempts
|45
|43
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.6
|3.7
|Yards Passing
|141
|319
|Comp. - Att.
|11-25
|20-33
|Yards Per Pass
|3.9
|9.2
|Penalties - Yards
|8-66
|10-84
|Touchdowns
|4
|7
|Rushing TDs
|1
|4
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|2
|1
|Turnovers
|0
|5
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|3-3
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|8-51.3
|3-41.7
|Return Yards
|130
|205
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|7-108
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-57
|1-97
|Int. - Returns
|2-73
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|141
|PASS YDS
|319
|70
|RUSH YDS
|157
|211
|TOTAL YDS
|476
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
M. Pratt 7 QB
|M. Pratt
|11/25
|141
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
C. Carroll 20 RB
|C. Carroll
|18
|34
|0
|9
S. Huderson 5 RB
|S. Huderson
|7
|31
|0
|8
A. Jones 11 RB
|A. Jones
|7
|14
|0
|8
M. Pratt 7 QB
|M. Pratt
|13
|-9
|1
|20
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
D. Watts 2 WR
|D. Watts
|3
|2
|50
|0
|40
S. Huderson 5 RB
|S. Huderson
|4
|2
|20
|0
|16
A. Jones 11 RB
|A. Jones
|4
|2
|19
|0
|12
J. Robertson Jr. 15 WR
|J. Robertson Jr.
|2
|1
|14
|0
|14
P. Watts 3 WR
|P. Watts
|3
|1
|13
|0
|13
C. Daniels 14 TE
|C. Daniels
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
J. Jackson 4 WR
|J. Jackson
|1
|1
|8
|1
|8
T. James 80 TE
|T. James
|3
|1
|8
|0
|8
M. Jones 1 WR
|M. Jones
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
C. Kuerschen 36 S
|C. Kuerschen
|10-2
|0.0
|0
Do. Williams 24 LB
|Do. Williams
|9-1
|1.0
|0
M. Moody 28 LB
|M. Moody
|5-2
|0.0
|0
K. Henry 33 LB
|K. Henry
|5-0
|1.0
|0
L. Brooks 31 S
|L. Brooks
|5-0
|0.0
|0
C. Sample 5 DE
|C. Sample
|5-0
|0.0
|0
M. Clark 37 S
|M. Clark
|3-1
|1.0
|2
De. Williams 48 NT
|De. Williams
|2-2
|0.0
|0
N. Anderson 40 LB
|N. Anderson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
A. Thomas 99 DE
|A. Thomas
|1-2
|0.0
|0
J. Johnson 77 NT
|J. Johnson
|1-2
|0.0
|0
W. Langham 8 CB
|W. Langham
|1-0
|0.0
|0
C. Hatcher 54 DE
|C. Hatcher
|1-1
|0.0
|0
C. Dyson 17 DB
|C. Dyson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
A. Friloux 95 DL
|A. Friloux
|1-0
|0.0
|0
K. Hall 25 DB
|K. Hall
|1-0
|0.0
|0
D. Hodges 41 DB
|D. Hodges
|0-1
|0.0
|0
E. Hicks Jr. 94 DL
|E. Hicks Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
M. Glover 62 K
|M. Glover
|1/1
|39
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
R. Wright 97 P
|R. Wright
|8
|51.3
|1
|63
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
A. Jones 11 RB
|A. Jones
|2
|28.5
|39
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
C. Tune 3 QB
|C. Tune
|20/33
|319
|2
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
K. Porter 22 RB
|K. Porter
|11
|57
|1
|16
K. Walker 29 RB
|K. Walker
|6
|32
|0
|9
M. Car 34 RB
|M. Car
|7
|30
|2
|24
C. Tune 3 QB
|C. Tune
|12
|15
|1
|18
M. Stevenson 5 WR
|M. Stevenson
|1
|8
|0
|8
J. Fullbright III 23 RB
|J. Fullbright III
|1
|7
|0
|7
T. Brown 37 RB
|T. Brown
|3
|5
|0
|5
C. Smith 8 RB
|C. Smith
|2
|3
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
M. Stevenson 5 WR
|M. Stevenson
|8
|5
|118
|1
|41
K. Corbin 2 WR
|K. Corbin
|8
|4
|46
|0
|17
T. Bradley 81 WR
|T. Bradley
|2
|2
|45
|0
|39
N. Dell 4 WR
|N. Dell
|2
|1
|26
|0
|26
J. Singleton 13 WR
|J. Singleton
|4
|2
|23
|0
|17
K. Street 12 WR
|K. Street
|1
|1
|23
|1
|23
M. Car 34 RB
|M. Car
|2
|2
|21
|0
|19
C. Smith 8 RB
|C. Smith
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
B. Smith 1 WR
|B. Smith
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
C. Trahan 85 TE
|C. Trahan
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
C. McGowan 84 WR
|C. McGowan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
D. Anderson 2 S
|D. Anderson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
K. Porter 22 RB
|K. Porter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
P. Turner 98 DL
|P. Turner
|6-1
|2.0
|0
D. Williams 6 CB
|D. Williams
|5-1
|0.0
|0
T. Mwaniki 28 S
|T. Mwaniki
|5-0
|0.0
|0
D. Anenih 12 DL
|D. Anenih
|4-0
|1.0
|0
L. Hall 92 DL
|L. Hall
|4-0
|0.0
|0
G. Stuard 0 LB
|G. Stuard
|4-4
|0.0
|0
H. Hypolite 17 S
|H. Hypolite
|3-2
|0.0
|0
G. Owens 32 S
|G. Owens
|3-2
|0.0
|0
D. Mutin 3 LB
|D. Mutin
|3-1
|0.0
|0
J. Stewart 9 LB
|J. Stewart
|3-0
|0.0
|0
D. Jones 44 DL
|D. Jones
|3-1
|0.0
|0
M. Nunnery 14 LB
|M. Nunnery
|2-0
|1.0
|0
D. Parish 31 DL
|D. Parish
|1-2
|1.0
|0
G. Vaughn 33 S
|G. Vaughn
|1-0
|0.0
|0
E. Gooden 26 LB
|E. Gooden
|1-0
|0.0
|0
D. Anderson 2 S
|D. Anderson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
T. Payne 49 DL
|T. Payne
|1-1
|1.0
|0
O. Charles-Pierre 99 DL
|O. Charles-Pierre
|1-0
|0.0
|0
C. Nwankwo 10 DL
|C. Nwankwo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
A. Bell 93 DL
|A. Bell
|1-1
|0.0
|0
I. Onwuasoanya 97 DL
|I. Onwuasoanya
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
D. Witherspoon 47 K
|D. Witherspoon
|0/1
|0
|7/7
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
L. Wilkins 22 P
|L. Wilkins
|3
|41.7
|2
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
M. Stevenson 5 WR
|M. Stevenson
|1
|97.0
|97
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
M. Jones 8 CB
|M. Jones
|7
|15.4
|34
|0
HOU
Cougars
- Interception (5 plays, 73 yards, 1:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 62-M.Glover kicks 65 yards from TUL 35 to HOU End Zone. touchback.
|+30 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 25(15:00 - 1st) 3-C.Tune complete to 5-M.Stevenson. 5-M.Stevenson runs ob at TUL 45 for 30 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 45(14:43 - 1st) 3-C.Tune complete to 2-K.Corbin. 2-K.Corbin to TUL 41 for 4 yards (33-K.Henry).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - HOU 41(14:18 - 1st) 3-C.Tune incomplete.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 6 - HOU 41(14:12 - 1st) 22-K.Porter to TUL 39 for 2 yards (48-D.Williams).
|Int
|
4 & 4 - HOU 39(13:56 - 1st) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Corbin INTERCEPTED by 37-M.Clark at TUL 36. 37-M.Clark runs 64 yards for a touchdown.
TULANE
Green Wave
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 0:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:42 - 1st) 62-M.Glover extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(13:42 - 1st) 62-M.Glover kicks 65 yards from TUL 35 to HOU End Zone. touchback.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 25(13:42 - 1st) 3-C.Tune complete to 2-K.Corbin. 2-K.Corbin to HOU 34 for 9 yards (37-M.Clark).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 1 - TULANE 34(13:20 - 1st) 22-K.Porter to TUL 50 for 16 yards (36-C.Kuerschen).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 50(13:02 - 1st) 3-C.Tune complete to 5-M.Stevenson. 5-M.Stevenson to TUL 47 for 3 yards (40-N.Anderson).
|+24 YD
|
2 & 7 - TULANE 47(12:26 - 1st) 34-M.Car to TUL 23 for 24 yards (36-C.Kuerschen).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 23(11:55 - 1st) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Singleton. Penalty on TUL 9-J.Monroe Pass interference 15 yards enforced at TUL 23. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 8 - TULANE 8(11:49 - 1st) 3-C.Tune scrambles to TUL 5 for 3 yards (36-C.Kuerschen).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - TULANE 5(11:12 - 1st) 34-M.Car runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:07 - 1st) 47-D.Witherspoon extra point is good.
HOU
Cougars
- TD (2 plays, 84 yards, 0:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:07 - 1st) 41-B.Baxa kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to TUL End Zone. touchback.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 25(11:07 - 1st) 20-C.Carroll pushed ob at TUL 24 for -1 yard (9-J.Stewart).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 11 - HOU 24(10:47 - 1st) 7-M.Pratt complete to 80-T.James. 80-T.James to TUL 32 for 8 yards (2-D.Anderson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - HOU 32(10:16 - 1st) 7-M.Pratt incomplete. Intended for 11-A.Jones.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - HOU 32(10:11 - 1st) 97-R.Wright punts 51 yards from TUL 32. 8-M.Jones to HOU 14 for -3 yards (23-J.Toles).
HOU
Cougars
- Fumble (2 plays, 25 yards, 0:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:23 - 1st) 62-M.Glover extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(9:23 - 1st) 62-M.Glover kicks 65 yards from TUL 35 to HOU End Zone. touchback.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - HOU 25(9:23 - 1st) 3-C.Tune sacked at HOU 23 for -2 yards (37-M.Clark).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 12 - HOU 23(8:57 - 1st) 3-C.Tune complete to 8-C.Smith. 8-C.Smith pushed ob at HOU 31 for 8 yards (24-D.Williams).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - HOU 31(8:44 - 1st) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 5-M.Stevenson.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - HOU 31(8:39 - 1st) 22-L.Wilkins punts 27 yards from HOU 31 out of bounds at the TUL 42.
TULANE
Green Wave
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 42(8:33 - 1st) 11-A.Jones to TUL 44 for 2 yards (44-D.Jones).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - TULANE 44(8:13 - 1st) 7-M.Pratt complete to 11-A.Jones. 11-A.Jones to HOU 49 for 7 yards (0-G.Stuard).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - TULANE 49(7:57 - 1st) 11-A.Jones to HOU 46 for 3 yards (3-D.Mutin0-G.Stuard).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 46(7:37 - 1st) 11-A.Jones to HOU 46 for no gain (3-D.Mutin).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - TULANE 46(7:10 - 1st) 11-A.Jones to HOU 44 for 2 yards (3-D.Mutin).
|+20 YD
|
3 & 8 - TULANE 44(6:32 - 1st) 7-M.Pratt scrambles pushed ob at HOU 24 for 20 yards (6-D.Williams).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 24(5:36 - 1st) 20-C.Carroll to HOU 20 for 4 yards (33-G.Vaughn).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - TULANE 20(5:09 - 1st) 20-C.Carroll to HOU 16 for 4 yards (12-D.Anenih).
|-6 YD
|
3 & 2 - TULANE 16(4:32 - 1st) 20-C.Carroll to HOU 22 FUMBLES. 7-M.Pratt to HOU 22 for no gain.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - TULANE 22(3:54 - 1st) 62-M.Glover 39 yards Field Goal is Good.
HOU
Cougars
- TD (11 plays, 75 yards, 4:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:50 - 1st) 62-M.Glover kicks 65 yards from TUL 35 to HOU End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 25(3:50 - 1st) 22-K.Porter to HOU 28 for 3 yards (48-D.Williams77-J.Johnson).
|+22 YD
|
2 & 7 - HOU 28(3:26 - 1st) 3-C.Tune complete to 5-M.Stevenson. 5-M.Stevenson to HOU 50 FUMBLES (28-M.Moody). 41-D.Hodges to HOU 50 for no gain.
TULANE
Green Wave
- Punt (3 plays, -5 yards, 1:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 50(3:16 - 1st) 7-M.Pratt complete to 2-D.Watts. 2-D.Watts to HOU 40 for 10 yards (17-H.Hypolite).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 40(2:43 - 1st) 7-M.Pratt scrambles to HOU 29 for 11 yards (3-D.Mutin). Penalty on TUL 79-J.Claybrook Holding 10 yards enforced at HOU 40. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 20 - TULANE 50(2:11 - 1st) 5-S.Huderson to HOU 42 for 8 yards (28-T.Mwaniki17-H.Hypolite).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 12 - TULANE 42(1:31 - 1st) 7-M.Pratt complete to 5-S.Huderson. 5-S.Huderson to HOU 26 for 16 yards (6-D.Williams17-H.Hypolite).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 26(1:00 - 1st) 11-A.Jones to HOU 27 for -1 yard (98-P.Turner93-A.Bell).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 11 - TULANE 27(0:15 - 1st) 5-S.Huderson to HOU 25 for 2 yards (92-L.Hall).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 9 - TULANE 25(15:00 - 2nd) 7-M.Pratt complete to 15-J.Robertson. 15-J.Robertson to HOU 11 for 14 yards (28-T.Mwaniki).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 11(14:35 - 2nd) 5-S.Huderson to HOU 7 for 4 yards (9-J.Stewart3-D.Mutin).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - TULANE 7(14:16 - 2nd) 5-S.Huderson to HOU 1 for 6 yards (44-D.Jones).
|Penalty
|
1 & 1 - TULANE 1(14:00 - 2nd) 5-S.Huderson to HOU 2 for -1 yard (44-D.Jones). Penalty on HOU 3-D.Mutin Offside 0 yards enforced at HOU 1. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - TULANE 1(13:54 - 2nd) 7-M.Pratt runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:50 - 2nd) 62-M.Glover extra point is good.
HOU
Cougars
- TD (12 plays, 53 yards, 3:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:50 - 2nd) 62-M.Glover kicks 65 yards from TUL 35 to HOU End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOU 25(13:50 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Singleton.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - HOU 25(13:46 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune sacked at HOU 24 for -1 yard (24-D.Williams).
|+19 YD
|
3 & 11 - HOU 24(13:17 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune complete to 34-M.Car. 34-M.Car to HOU 43 for 19 yards (31-L.Brooks).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 43(12:54 - 2nd) 34-M.Car to HOU 41 for -2 yards (24-D.Williams).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 12 - HOU 41(12:17 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune complete to 2-K.Corbin. 2-K.Corbin to TUL 42 for 17 yards (36-C.Kuerschen).
|+39 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 42(11:46 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune complete to 81-T.Bradley. 81-T.Bradley to TUL 3 for 39 yards (25-K.Hall).
|Penalty
|
1 & 3 - HOU 3(11:09 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 5-M.Stevenson. Penalty on TUL 8-W.Langham Pass interference 1 yards enforced at TUL 3. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 2 - HOU 2(11:05 - 2nd) 29-K.Walker to TUL 1 for 1 yard (77-J.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - HOU 1(10:37 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 5-M.Stevenson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - HOU 1(10:33 - 2nd) 34-M.Car to TUL 1 for no gain (24-D.Williams99-A.Thomas).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - HOU 1(9:50 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:47 - 2nd) 47-D.Witherspoon extra point is good. Penalty on TUL 9-J.Monroe Offside declined.
TULANE
Green Wave
- Punt (4 plays, 1 yards, 1:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:47 - 2nd) 41-B.Baxa kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to TUL End Zone. touchback.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 25(9:47 - 2nd) 7-M.Pratt sacked at TUL 14 for -11 yards (12-D.Anenih).
|No Gain
|
2 & 21 - TULANE 14(9:15 - 2nd) 20-C.Carroll to TUL 14 for no gain (10-C.Nwankwo).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 21 - TULANE 14(8:34 - 2nd) 20-C.Carroll to TUL 20 for 6 yards (0-G.Stuard6-D.Williams).
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - TULANE 20(7:54 - 2nd) 97-R.Wright punts 63 yards from TUL 20. 8-M.Jones to HOU 32 for 15 yards (23-J.Toles).
HOU
Cougars
- Punt (4 plays, -4 yards, 1:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOU 32(7:41 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune to HOU 32 for no gain (36-C.Kuerschen).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - HOU 32(7:10 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 5-M.Stevenson.
|+22 YD
|
3 & 10 - HOU 32(7:04 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune complete to 5-M.Stevenson. 5-M.Stevenson to TUL 46 for 22 yards (31-L.Brooks).
1 & 10 - HOU(6:57 - 2nd) Penalty on TUL 31-L.Brooks Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at TUL 46.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOU 46(6:51 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 4-N.Dell.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - HOU 46(6:44 - 2nd) 22-K.Porter to TUL 34 for 12 yards (28-M.Moody).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 34(6:15 - 2nd) 22-K.Porter to TUL 26 for 8 yards (33-K.Henry36-C.Kuerschen).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - HOU 26(5:43 - 2nd) 8-C.Smith to TUL 25 for 1 yard (36-C.Kuerschen).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - HOU 25(5:08 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune to TUL 23 for 2 yards (95-A.Friloux28-M.Moody).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOU 23(4:40 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Corbin.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - HOU 23(4:34 - 2nd) 34-M.Car to TUL 23 for no gain (5-C.Sample28-M.Moody).
|+23 YD
|
3 & 10 - HOU 23(4:01 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune complete to 12-K.Street. 12-K.Street runs 23 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on TUL 30-J.Mestayer Holding declined.
|PAT Good
|(3:53 - 2nd) 47-D.Witherspoon extra point is good. Penalty on TUL 8-W.Langham Offside declined.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - HOU 35(3:53 - 2nd) Penalty on HOU 76-P.Paul Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at HOU 35. No Play.
TULANE
Green Wave
- Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 0:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:53 - 2nd) 41-B.Baxa kicks 70 yards from HOU 20. 11-A.Jones to TUL 28 for 18 yards (14-R.Nunnery).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 28(3:43 - 2nd) Penalty on TUL 80-T.James False start 5 yards enforced at TUL 28. No Play.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 15 - TULANE 23(3:47 - 2nd) 20-C.Carroll to TUL 21 for -2 yards (98-P.Turner).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 17 - TULANE 21(3:15 - 2nd) 20-C.Carroll to TUL 27 for 6 yards (32-G.Owens0-G.Stuard).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 11 - TULANE 27(2:37 - 2nd) 7-M.Pratt scrambles to TUL 29 for 2 yards (0-G.Stuard32-G.Owens).
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - TULANE 29(2:28 - 2nd) 97-R.Wright punts 57 yards from TUL 29. 8-M.Jones to HOU 30 for 16 yards (24-D.Williams).
HOU
Cougars
- Halftime (2 plays, -29 yards, 0:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 30(2:16 - 2nd) 5-M.Stevenson pushed ob at HOU 38 for 8 yards (24-D.Williams). Penalty on HOU 75-J.Freeman Holding 10 yards enforced at HOU 38.
|No Gain
|
1 & 12 - HOU 28(1:58 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune sacked at HOU 26 for -2 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 14 - HOU 26(1:25 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 1-B.Smith.
|No Gain
|
3 & 14 - HOU 26(1:20 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 84-C.McGowan.
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - HOU 26(1:16 - 2nd) 22-L.Wilkins punts 57 yards from HOU 26 Downed at the TUL 17.
TULANE
Green Wave
- Punt (5 plays, 12 yards, 1:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 17(1:05 - 2nd) 20-C.Carroll to TUL 14 for -3 yards (92-L.Hall44-D.Jones).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 13 - TULANE 14(0:28 - 2nd) 20-C.Carroll pushed ob at TUL 11 for -3 yards (17-H.Hypolite).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 16 - TULANE 11(0:20 - 2nd) 20-C.Carroll to TUL 15 for 4 yards (6-D.Williams).
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - TULANE 15(0:14 - 2nd) 97-R.Wright punts 37 yards from TUL 15 Downed at the HOU 48.
HOU
Cougars
- TD (11 plays, 57 yards, 5:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 48(0:05 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune complete to 13-J.Singleton. 13-J.Singleton runs ob at TUL 46 for 6 yards.
|Int
|
2 & 4 - HOU 46(0:01 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Singleton INTERCEPTED by 37-M.Clark at TUL 10. 37-M.Clark pushed ob at TUL 19 for 9 yards (13-J.Singleton).
TULANE
Green Wave
- TD (8 plays, 75 yards, 2:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 41-B.Baxa kicks 35 yards from TUL 35 to TUL End Zone. touchback.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 25(15:00 - 3rd) 11-A.Jones to TUL 33 for 8 yards (17-H.Hypolite0-G.Stuard).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - TULANE 33(14:39 - 3rd) 20-C.Carroll to TUL 39 for 6 yards (6-D.Williams).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 39(14:21 - 3rd) 20-C.Carroll to TUL 37 for -2 yards (98-P.Turner).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - TULANE 37(14:06 - 3rd) 20-C.Carroll to TUL 37 for no gain (93-A.Bell98-P.Turner).
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - TULANE 37(13:27 - 3rd) 7-M.Pratt incomplete. Intended for 3-P.Watts.
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - TULANE 37(13:22 - 3rd) 97-R.Wright punts 39 yards from TUL 37. 8-M.Jones to HOU 24 FUMBLES. 23-J.Toles to HOU 24 for no gain.
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - TULANE 37(13:14 - 3rd) 97-R.Wright punts 39 yards from TUL 37. 8-M.Jones to HOU 24 FUMBLES. 23-J.Toles to HOU 24 for no gain. Penalty on TUL 23-J.Toles Illegal Procedure 5 yards enforced at TUL 37. No Play.
TULANE
Green Wave
- Punt (3 plays, -5 yards, 1:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 17 - TULANE 32(13:14 - 3rd) 97-R.Wright punts 44 yards from TUL 32. 8-M.Jones to HOU 43 for 19 yards (24-D.Williams).
TULANE
Green Wave
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 43(13:02 - 3rd) 22-K.Porter to HOU 42 for -1 yard (24-D.Williams48-D.Williams).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 11 - TULANE 42(12:36 - 3rd) 3-C.Tune complete to 2-K.Corbin. 2-K.Corbin to TUL 42 for 16 yards (37-M.Clark).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 42(12:08 - 3rd) 22-K.Porter to TUL 40 for 2 yards (5-C.Sample24-D.Williams).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - TULANE 40(11:40 - 3rd) 3-C.Tune scrambles to TUL 35 for 5 yards (36-C.Kuerschen).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - TULANE 35(11:08 - 3rd) 22-K.Porter to TUL 31 for 4 yards (24-D.Williams54-C.Hatcher).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 31(10:28 - 3rd) Penalty on HOU 76-P.Paul False start 5 yards enforced at TUL 31. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 15 - TULANE 36(10:18 - 3rd) 3-C.Tune complete to 81-T.Bradley. 81-T.Bradley to TUL 30 for 6 yards (36-C.Kuerschen40-N.Anderson).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - TULANE 30(9:48 - 3rd) 22-K.Porter to TUL 22 for 8 yards (40-N.Anderson).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - TULANE 22(9:10 - 3rd) 22-K.Porter to TUL 20 for 2 yards (36-C.Kuerschen).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 20(8:36 - 3rd) 3-C.Tune complete to 13-J.Singleton. 13-J.Singleton to TUL 3 for 17 yards (36-C.Kuerschen37-M.Clark).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - TULANE 3(7:58 - 3rd) 34-M.Car runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:53 - 3rd) 47-D.Witherspoon extra point is good.
HOU
Cougars
- TD (8 plays, 60 yards, 3:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:53 - 3rd) 41-B.Baxa kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to TUL End Zone. touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - HOU 25(7:53 - 3rd) Team penalty on TUL Delay of game 5 yards enforced at TUL 25. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 15 - HOU 20(7:53 - 3rd) 7-M.Pratt complete to 5-S.Huderson. 5-S.Huderson to TUL 24 for 4 yards (92-L.Hall0-G.Stuard).
|+40 YD
|
2 & 11 - HOU 24(7:24 - 3rd) 7-M.Pratt complete to 2-D.Watts. 2-D.Watts to HOU 36 for 40 yards (6-D.Williams).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOU 36(7:04 - 3rd) 7-M.Pratt incomplete. Intended for 80-T.James.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - HOU 36(7:00 - 3rd) 7-M.Pratt complete to 11-A.Jones. 11-A.Jones to HOU 24 for 12 yards (26-E.Gooden).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - HOU 24(6:43 - 3rd) 7-M.Pratt incomplete. Intended for 11-A.Jones. Penalty on HOU 0-G.Stuard Pass interference 15 yards enforced at HOU 24. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 9 - HOU 9(6:36 - 3rd) 7-M.Pratt to HOU 8 for 1 yard (28-T.Mwaniki).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - HOU 8(5:59 - 3rd) 7-M.Pratt complete to 4-J.Jackson. 4-J.Jackson runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:53 - 3rd) 62-M.Glover extra point is good.
TULANE
Green Wave
- Punt (3 plays, -6 yards, 0:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:53 - 3rd) 62-M.Glover kicks 62 yards from TUL 35. 5-M.Stevenson runs 97 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:36 - 3rd) 47-D.Witherspoon extra point is good.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 35(5:36 - 3rd) Team penalty on TUL Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at HOU 35. No Play.
HOU
Cougars
- TD (2 plays, 43 yards, 0:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:36 - 3rd) 41-B.Baxa kicks 50 yards from HOU 50 to TUL End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOU 25(5:36 - 3rd) 7-M.Pratt incomplete. Intended for 11-A.Jones.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - HOU 25(5:33 - 3rd) 5-S.Huderson to TUL 27 for 2 yards (98-P.Turner).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - HOU 27(4:52 - 3rd) 7-M.Pratt scrambles to TUL 27 for no gain (44-D.Jones).
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - HOU 27(4:22 - 3rd) 97-R.Wright punts 57 yards from TUL 27. 8-M.Jones to HOU 40 for 24 yards (27-Y.Booker).
TULANE
Green Wave
- Fumble (3 plays, -7 yards, 0:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 40(4:07 - 3rd) 3-C.Tune to TUL 42 for 18 yards (31-L.Brooks).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 42(3:46 - 3rd) 3-C.Tune to TUL 38 for 4 yards (33-K.Henry).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - TULANE 38(3:12 - 3rd) 3-C.Tune complete to 34-M.Car. 34-M.Car to TUL 36 for 2 yards (8-W.Langham).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - TULANE 36(2:32 - 3rd) 3-C.Tune complete to 85-C.Trahan. 85-C.Trahan to TUL 33 for 3 yards (17-C.Dyson).
|+6 YD
|
4 & 1 - TULANE 33(2:07 - 3rd) 3-C.Tune complete to 1-B.Smith. 1-B.Smith to TUL 27 for 6 yards (31-L.Brooks).
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 27(1:40 - 3rd) 3-C.Tune complete to 4-N.Dell. 4-N.Dell runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 27(1:40 - 3rd) 3-C.Tune complete to 4-N.Dell. 4-N.Dell to TUL 1 for 26 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 1 - TULANE 1(1:22 - 3rd) 3-C.Tune to TUL 1 for no gain (28-M.Moody77-J.Johnson).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - TULANE 1(0:50 - 3rd) 22-K.Porter runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:46 - 3rd) 47-D.Witherspoon extra point is good.
TULANE
Green Wave
- Downs (6 plays, -42 yards, 1:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:46 - 3rd) 41-B.Baxa kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to TUL End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 25(0:46 - 3rd) 7-M.Pratt incomplete. Intended for 80-T.James.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - TULANE 25(0:39 - 3rd) 7-M.Pratt sacked at TUL 19 for -6 yards (31-D.Parish).
|No Gain
|
3 & 16 - TULANE 19(15:00 - 4th) 7-M.Pratt incomplete. Intended for 1-M.Jones.
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - TULANE 19(14:54 - 4th) 97-R.Wright punts 58 yards from TUL 19. 8-M.Jones to TUL 43 for 34 yards (77-J.Johnson).
HOU
Cougars
- Punt (9 plays, 17 yards, 4:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 43(14:41 - 4th) 8-C.Smith to TUL 41 for 2 yards (24-D.Williams).
|+41 YD
|
2 & 8 - HOU 41(14:11 - 4th) 3-C.Tune complete to 5-M.Stevenson. 5-M.Stevenson runs 41 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(14:03 - 4th) 47-D.Witherspoon extra point is good.
TULANE
Green Wave
- Downs (5 plays, 22 yards, 1:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:03 - 4th) 41-B.Baxa kicks 65 yards from HOU 35. 11-A.Jones to TUL 39 for 39 yards (0-G.Stuard).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 39(13:55 - 4th) 7-M.Pratt sacked at TUL 32 for -7 yards (98-P.Turner).
|No Gain
|
2 & 17 - TULANE 32(13:19 - 4th) 7-M.Pratt incomplete. Intended for 3-P.Watts.
|No Gain
|
3 & 17 - TULANE 32(13:13 - 4th) 7-M.Pratt incomplete. Intended for 5-S.Huderson.
|Punt
|
4 & 17 - TULANE 32(13:09 - 4th) 97-R.Wright punts 43 yards from TUL 32. 8-M.Jones to HOU 28 FUMBLES. 36-C.Kuerschen to HOU 28 for no gain.
HOU
Cougars
- Missed FG (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - HOU 28(12:58 - 4th) 7-M.Pratt incomplete. Penalty on TUL 72-T.Tuggle Holding 10 yards enforced at HOU 28. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 20 - HOU 38(12:51 - 4th) Penalty on HOU 17-H.Hypolite Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at HOU 38. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOU 23(12:51 - 4th) 11-A.Jones to HOU 23 for no gain (0-G.Stuard32-G.Owens).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - HOU 23(12:24 - 4th) 20-C.Carroll to HOU 21 for 2 yards (28-T.Mwaniki97-I.Onwuasoanya).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - HOU 21(11:54 - 4th) 7-M.Pratt incomplete. Intended for 1-M.Jones.
|Sack
|
4 & 8 - HOU 21(11:48 - 4th) 7-M.Pratt sacked at HOU 30 for -9 yards (47-T.Payne).
TULANE
Green Wave
- Downs (13 plays, 37 yards, 3:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 30(11:43 - 4th) 29-K.Walker to HOU 33 for 3 yards (28-M.Moody99-A.Thomas).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - TULANE 33(11:01 - 4th) 29-K.Walker to HOU 42 for 9 yards (28-M.Moody94-E.Hicks).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 42(10:28 - 4th) 29-K.Walker to HOU 45 for 3 yards (99-A.Thomas41-D.Hodges).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - TULANE 45(9:49 - 4th) 29-K.Walker to TUL 46 for 9 yards (5-C.Sample36-C.Kuerschen).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 46(9:14 - 4th) 5-M.Stevenson pushed ob at TUL 34 for 12 yards (37-M.Clark). Penalty on HOU 85-C.Trahan Holding 10 yards enforced at TUL 46. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 20 - TULANE 44(8:49 - 4th) 37-T.Brown to HOU 45 for 1 yard (54-C.Hatcher).
|No Gain
|
2 & 19 - TULANE 45(8:12 - 4th) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Corbin.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 19 - TULANE 45(8:05 - 4th) 29-K.Walker to TUL 48 for 7 yards (33-K.Henry).
|Penalty
|
4 & 12 - TULANE 48(7:18 - 4th) Team penalty on HOU Delay of game 5 yards enforced at TUL 48. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 17 - TULANE 47(7:18 - 4th) 22-L.Wilkins punts 41 yards from HOU 47 to TUL 12 fair catch by 11-A.Jones.
HOU
Cougars
- End of Game (1 plays, 7 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 12(7:11 - 4th) 7-M.Pratt complete to 3-P.Watts. 3-P.Watts to TUL 25 for 13 yards (32-G.Owens47-T.Payne).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOU 25(6:48 - 4th) 7-M.Pratt incomplete. Intended for 15-J.Robertson.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - HOU 25(6:41 - 4th) 5-S.Huderson to TUL 33 for 8 yards (14-R.Nunnery).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - HOU 33(6:23 - 4th) 5-S.Huderson to TUL 34 for 1 yard (92-L.Hall).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - HOU 34(6:08 - 4th) 7-M.Pratt to TUL 34 for no gain (99-O.Charles-Pierre31-D.Parish).
HOU
Cougars
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 34(6:04 - 4th) 37-T.Brown to TUL 29 for 5 yards (31-L.Brooks).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - HOU 29(5:21 - 4th) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Corbin.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 5 - HOU 29(5:14 - 4th) 37-T.Brown to TUL 30 for -1 yard (24-D.Williams48-D.Williams).
|No Good
|
4 & 6 - HOU 30(4:34 - 4th) 47-D.Witherspoon 47 yards Field Goal is No Good.
HOU
Cougars
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 30(4:30 - 4th) 20-C.Carroll to TUL 36 for 6 yards (12-D.Anenih).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 4 - HOU 36(4:06 - 4th) 7-M.Pratt complete to 14-C.Daniels. 14-C.Daniels pushed ob at TUL 45 for 9 yards (28-T.Mwaniki).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 45(3:38 - 4th) 7-M.Pratt scrambles to HOU 44 for 11 yards (12-D.Anenih).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOU 44(3:13 - 4th) 7-M.Pratt incomplete. Intended for 14-C.Daniels.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - HOU 44(3:06 - 4th) 20-C.Carroll to HOU 35 for 9 yards (32-G.Owens).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - HOU 35(2:45 - 4th) 20-C.Carroll to HOU 31 for 4 yards (9-J.Stewart31-D.Parish).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - HOU 31(2:19 - 4th) 7-M.Pratt sacked at HOU 35 for -4 yards (98-P.Turner).
|Penalty
|
2 & 14 - HOU 35(1:38 - 4th) 7-M.Pratt incomplete. Intended for 14-C.Daniels. Penalty on HOU 9-J.Stewart Pass interference 4 yards enforced at HOU 35. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - HOU 31(1:33 - 4th) Penalty on HOU 10-C.Nwankwo Offside 5 yards enforced at HOU 31. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 5 - HOU 26(1:33 - 4th) 7-M.Pratt incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Watts.
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - HOU 26(1:28 - 4th) 7-M.Pratt incomplete. Intended for 5-S.Huderson.
|Sack
|
3 & 5 - HOU 26(1:24 - 4th) 7-M.Pratt sacked at HOU 33 for -7 yards (14-R.Nunnery).
|No Gain
|
4 & 12 - HOU 33(0:49 - 4th) 7-M.Pratt incomplete.
