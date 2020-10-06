|
|
|BAMA
|MISS
No. 2 Alabama ready for Kiffin-led Ole Miss
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin was Nick Saban's offensive coordinator for three seasons at Alabama.
During that time (2014-16), the Crimson Tide won three SEC championships and one national championship.
The two will have a chance to get reacquainted when Saban's No. 2 Crimson Tide (2-0) visit Kiffin's Rebels (1-1) on Saturday.
"I think that's a storyline," Kiffin said, "but I don't think it's really that big a deal. We worked together for three years, (I) learned a lot from him, had a great run, very productive teams with a lot of great players and a lot of great wins.
"We have the No. 1 team in the country coming in. In my opinion, the premier program in the country. No offense to Clemson, you know, those are the two premier programs that are operating the highest level over the last, whatever, 10 years. And this one's doing it in the SEC, so it's a little bit harder."
Kiffin is in his first season at Ole Miss after three seasons as the head coach at Florida Atlantic.
If the two coaches' familiarity with one another is a factor, it doesn't seem to favor Kiffin. Saban is 20-0 in games against head coaches who worked for him.
Saban ran his record to 4-0 against former assistant Jimbo Fisher in a 52-24 victory against Texas A&M last Saturday. Kiffin, who also was a head coach at Southern California, was Tennessee's head coach in 2009 and lost to Saban's Tide 12-10.
"Everybody says (the former assistants) know him," Kiffin said. "Well, he knows the assistants. I think it goes both ways."
Another storyline involves the quarterbacks -- the Tide's Mac Jones and the Rebels' Matt Corral. Jones leads the country in passing efficiency, and Corral is third.
In a loss to Florida and a win against Kentucky, Corral has completed 76.7 percent of his passes for 715 yards with seven touchdowns and one interception.
"(Corral) is a really, really good player," Saban said. "He's very athletic. He can make plays with his feet, present a lot of problems in terms of how they're playing on offense."
Jones completed 20 of 27 for 435 yards and four touchdowns and one interception against the Aggies. Kiffin was at Alabama when Saban was recruiting Jones, who chose to join a program that already had Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback.
"I always thought the cool thing about Mac was, everybody said, 'Why would you go there with Tua?'" Kiffin said. "And he didn't care. He was very competitive and really confident in himself."
The Saturday game has the potential to turn into a shootout. It's not just because of the quarterbacks, but also because of the defenses.
Ole Miss allowed 51 points in the loss to Florida and 41 in the overtime win against Kentucky.
Alabama's young pass defense did not play up to the Saban standard in the victory against the Aggies or in a 38-19 victory against Missouri a week earlier.
"I think the mental errors led to several explosive plays where we didn't have somebody covered (against Texas A&M)," Saban said. "We need to get better."
Saban said he did think the pass defense was better against the Aggies than it was against the Tigers in the opener.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|14
|9
|Rushing
|3
|2
|Passing
|11
|7
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|2-3
|1-3
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|199
|207
|Total Plays
|25
|21
|Avg Gain
|8.0
|9.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|49
|66
|Rush Attempts
|12
|9
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.1
|7.3
|Yards Passing
|150
|141
|Comp. - Att.
|12-13
|10-12
|Yards Per Pass
|11.1
|11.8
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|1-15
|Touchdowns
|1
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-40.0
|1-51.0
|Return Yards
|2
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-2
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|150
|PASS YDS
|141
|
|
|49
|RUSH YDS
|66
|
|
|199
|TOTAL YDS
|207
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Jones 10 QB
|M. Jones
|12/13
|150
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Harris 22 RB
|N. Harris
|9
|36
|0
|12
|
J. Waddle 17 WR
|J. Waddle
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
B. Robinson Jr. 4 RB
|B. Robinson Jr.
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
M. Jones 10 QB
|M. Jones
|1
|-6
|0
|-6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Smith 6 WR
|D. Smith
|6
|5
|66
|1
|20
|
J. Waddle 17 WR
|J. Waddle
|3
|3
|44
|0
|22
|
N. Harris 22 RB
|N. Harris
|2
|2
|18
|0
|14
|
M. Forristall 87 TE
|M. Forristall
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
J. Metchie III 8 WR
|J. Metchie III
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Battle 9 DB
|J. Battle
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Anderson Jr. 31 LB
|W. Anderson Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Harris 8 LB
|C. Harris
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Moses 32 LB
|D. Moses
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Surtain II 2 DB
|P. Surtain II
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Metchie III 8 WR
|J. Metchie III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hellams 29 DB
|D. Hellams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jobe 28 DB
|J. Jobe
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wright 3 DB
|D. Wright
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Moore 13 DB
|M. Moore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Barmore 58 DL
|C. Barmore
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
W. Reichard 16 K
|W. Reichard
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Johnson 98 P
|S. Johnson
|1
|40.0
|0
|40
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Waddle 17 WR
|J. Waddle
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Corral 2 QB
|M. Corral
|10/12
|141
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Ealy 9 RB
|J. Ealy
|5
|45
|1
|22
|
S. Conner 24 RB
|S. Conner
|1
|34
|0
|34
|
E. Moore 8 WR
|E. Moore
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
M. Corral 2 QB
|M. Corral
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Yeboah 84 TE
|K. Yeboah
|3
|3
|75
|1
|52
|
E. Moore 8 WR
|E. Moore
|5
|4
|26
|0
|17
|
J. Ealy 9 RB
|J. Ealy
|1
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
D. Drummond 11 WR
|D. Drummond
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
J. Mingo 1 WR
|J. Mingo
|2
|1
|11
|0
|11
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Smith 20 DB
|K. Smith
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
Ja. Jones 38 DB
|Ja. Jones
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Henry 0 LB
|L. Henry
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hawkins 23 DB
|J. Hawkins
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Finley 21 DB
|A. Finley
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Sanogo 46 LB
|M. Sanogo
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Cistrunk 36 LB
|A. Cistrunk
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Baker 30 LB
|Z. Baker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jordan 2 DB
|J. Jordan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Williams 13 LB
|S. Williams
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Gill 14 LB
|D. Gill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Tisdale 22 DL
|T. Tisdale
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hill 55 DT
|K. Hill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Robinson 95 LB
|T. Robinson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
L. Logan 92 K
|L. Logan
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Brown 96 P
|M. Brown
|1
|51.0
|0
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
BAMA
Crimson Tide
- Punt (5 plays, 35 yards, 2:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - BAMA 40(11:20 - 2nd) 98-S.Johnson punts 40 yards from MIS 40 to MIS End Zone. touchback.
|Sack
|
3 & 4 - BAMA 34(12:04 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones sacked at MIS 40 for -6 yards (13-S.Williams).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - BAMA 34(12:10 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Smith.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 40(12:44 - 2nd) 22-N.Harris to MIS 34 for 6 yards (0-L.Henry).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 45(13:10 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to MIS 40 for 15 yards (20-K.Smith).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 25(13:31 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to BAMA 45 for 20 yards (21-A.Finley20-K.Smith).
|Kickoff
|(13:31 - 2nd) 92-L.Logan kicks 65 yards from MIS 35 to BAMA End Zone. touchback.
MISS
Rebels
- TD (11 plays, 93 yards, 2:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:31 - 2nd) 92-L.Logan extra point is good.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - MISS 3(13:37 - 2nd) 9-J.Ealy runs 3 yards for a touchdown. Team penalty on BAMA 12 men in the huddle declined.
|+18 YD
|
4 & 5 - MISS 21(13:50 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral complete to 9-J.Ealy. 9-J.Ealy to BAMA 3 for 18 yards (8-C.Harris).
|+22 YD
|
3 & 27 - MISS 43(14:19 - 2nd) 9-J.Ealy to BAMA 21 for 22 yards (9-J.Battle8-C.Harris).
|Penalty
|
3 & 12 - MISS 28(14:55 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral complete to 11-D.Drummond. 11-D.Drummond to BAMA 11 for 17 yards (28-J.Jobe22-R.Williams). Penalty on MIS 84-K.Yeboah Pass interference 15 yards enforced at BAMA 28. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - MISS 28(15:00 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Mingo.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 26(0:01 - 1st) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to BAMA 28 for -2 yards (32-D.Moses9-J.Battle).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 37(0:25 - 1st) 9-J.Ealy to BAMA 26 for 11 yards (9-J.Battle).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 9 - MISS 47(0:43 - 1st) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to BAMA 37 for 10 yards (13-M.Moore).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 48(1:29 - 1st) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to BAMA 47 for 1 yard (31-W.Anderson).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 41(1:52 - 1st) 2-M.Corral complete to 11-D.Drummond. 11-D.Drummond to BAMA 48 for 11 yards (28-J.Jobe).
|+34 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 7(2:16 - 1st) 24-S.Conner to MIS 41 for 34 yards (32-D.Moses).
BAMA
Crimson Tide
- Fumble (10 plays, 79 yards, 3:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 1 - BAMA 1(2:26 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to MIS 1 FUMBLES (23-J.Hawkins). 23-J.Hawkins to MIS 7 for 6 yards (6-D.Smith).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 14(2:44 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 87-M.Forristall. 87-M.Forristall to MIS 1 for 13 yards (30-Z.Baker).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 2 - BAMA 21(3:15 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to MIS 14 for 7 yards (20-K.Smith).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 29(3:43 - 1st) 4-B.Robinson to MIS 21 for 8 yards (36-A.Cistrunk).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 43(4:03 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 22-N.Harris. 22-N.Harris to MIS 29 for 14 yards (36-A.Cistrunk).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - BAMA 48(4:53 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to MIS 43 for 5 yards (2-J.Jordan46-M.Sanogo).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - BAMA 48(4:57 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to MIS 48 for no gain (0-L.Henry).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 43(5:25 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 8-J.Metchie. 8-J.Metchie to MIS 48 for 9 yards (23-J.Hawkins).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 32(5:57 - 1st) 17-J.Waddle to BAMA 43 for 11 yards (38-J.Jones).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 20(6:18 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 32 for 12 yards (20-K.Smith).
MISS
Rebels
- Punt (7 plays, 24 yards, 3:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 17 - MISS 49(6:29 - 1st) 96-M.Brown punts 51 yards from MIS 49 to BAMA End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 19 - MISS 47(7:17 - 1st) 2-M.Corral scrambles to MIS 49 for 2 yards (31-W.Anderson).
|-18 YD
|
2 & 1 - MISS 35(8:06 - 1st) to MIS 47 for -18 yards.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 44(8:25 - 1st) 9-J.Ealy to BAMA 35 for 9 yards (3-D.Wright58-C.Barmore).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 45(8:48 - 1st) 2-M.Corral complete to 1-J.Mingo. 1-J.Mingo to BAMA 44 for 11 yards.
|+17 YD
|
3 & 7 - MISS 28(9:08 - 1st) 2-M.Corral complete to 84-K.Yeboah. 84-K.Yeboah to MIS 45 for 17 yards (29-D.Hellams).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - MISS 28(9:15 - 1st) 9-J.Ealy to MIS 28 for no gain (31-W.Anderson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 25(9:29 - 1st) 8-E.Moore to MIS 28 for 3 yards (2-P.Surtain).
|Kickoff
|(9:29 - 1st) 82-C.Allen kicks 40 yards from BAMA 35 to MIS 25 fair catch by.
BAMA
Crimson Tide
- TD (10 plays, 85 yards, 4:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:37 - 1st) 16-W.Reichard extra point is good.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 14(9:37 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 24(0:96 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to MIS 14 for 10 yards (38-J.Jones).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - BAMA 28(10:30 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 22-N.Harris. 22-N.Harris to MIS 24 for 4 yards (46-M.Sanogo).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - BAMA 31(11:09 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to MIS 28 for 3 yards (14-D.Gill).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 34(11:45 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to MIS 31 for 3 yards (38-J.Jones).
|+22 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAMA 44(12:16 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 17-J.Waddle. 17-J.Waddle to MIS 34 for 22 yards (20-K.Smith).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 44(12:57 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 44 for no gain (22-T.Tisdale95-T.Robinson).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 26(13:23 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 17-J.Waddle. 17-J.Waddle to BAMA 44 for 18 yards (46-M.Sanogo).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - BAMA 22(13:47 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 17-J.Waddle. 17-J.Waddle to BAMA 26 for 4 yards (21-A.Finley).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 15(14:06 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 22 for 7 yards (55-K.Hill22-T.Tisdale).
|Kickoff
|(14:06 - 1st) 92-L.Logan kicks 52 yards from MIS 35. 17-J.Waddle to BAMA 15 for 2 yards (13-S.Williams).
MISS
Rebels
- TD (4 plays, 75 yards, 0:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:06 - 1st) 92-L.Logan extra point is good.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - MISS 6(14:10 - 1st) 2-M.Corral complete to 84-K.Yeboah. 84-K.Yeboah runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
1 & 6 - MISS 6(14:14 - 1st) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 8-E.Moore.
|+52 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 42(14:40 - 1st) 2-M.Corral complete to 84-K.Yeboah. 84-K.Yeboah to BAMA 6 for 52 yards (8-C.Harris2-P.Surtain).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 25(15:00 - 1st) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to MIS 42 for 17 yards (9-J.Battle8-C.Harris).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 82-C.Allen kicks 65 yards from BAMA 35 to MIS End Zone. touchback.
