Surging No. 14 Vols prepare for test at No. 3 Georgia
With eight consecutive wins going back to last year, No. 14 Tennessee is on the rise under third-year coach Jeremy Pruitt.
How good the Volunteers really are, though, could be answered in 60 minutes of Southeastern Conference football Saturday at No. 3 Georgia. The Bulldogs (2-0) pounded then-No. 7 Auburn 27-6 last week in Athens, Ga., establishing a 24-3 halftime lead and cruising through the game's remainder.
That was a more impressive victory than Tennessee's 35-12 decision over winless Missouri, particularly after Pruitt reviewed the video.
"We ran one particular play 10 times in the game and only blocked it correctly four times," he said. "We've got to eliminate those mistakes to give ourselves a chance to have more success. We've got lots of things that we need to work on."
Depending on one's interpretation of the roster on hand, one of those things doesn't appear to be the offensive line, which got a further boost last week. Georgia transfer Cade Mays was ruled eligible by the SEC on Sept. 30 and made his debut against Missouri, starting at right tackle.
Although Pruitt bemoaned missed assignments, the Vols still rushed for 232 yards on 51 attempts and controlled the ball for nearly 32 minutes. The addition of Mays, who started 18 games over the last two years with the Bulldogs, made a more experienced line better and deeper.
"He went against most of these guys every single day," Pruitt said of Mays' time at Georgia. "They're used to going against Cade. Cade's used to going against them. So they're real familiar with each other."
Mays departed the Bulldogs a week after starting in the Sugar Bowl against Baylor. The Knoxville product benefited from an emergency vote that was convened by SEC commissioner Greg Sankey. Conference presidents later termed the decision a "blanket waiver," referring to the NCAA's wish that no athlete lose a season of eligibility in part due to COVID-19.
Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart seemed to vacillate Monday between understanding Mays' wishes and bitterness at Tennessee.
"I know guys in the SEC will do anything to get guys eligible, and that's their decision," Smart said.
Smart was much happier when asked about last week's domination of Auburn. Redshirt junior quarterback Stetson Bennett connected on 17 of 28 passes in his first college start, throwing for 240 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions.
"I was really proud of Stetson and the way he handled things," Smart said. "Very composed. He probably had some balls he wishes he could have back, but he'll only get better from here and he gives us some continuity."
This will be the 50th meeting of the two programs. Georgia owns a 24-23-2 series lead after last year's 43-14 rout in Knoxville, its third consecutive win over the Vols. Tennessee's last victory in the series occurred in 2016, when Josh Dobbs hit Jauan Jennings with a Hail Mary on the final play to secure a 34-31 decision in Athens.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|13
|24
|Rushing
|2
|10
|Passing
|9
|11
|Penalty
|2
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|4-17
|8-16
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|214
|431
|Total Plays
|63
|77
|Avg Gain
|3.4
|5.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|-1
|193
|Rush Attempts
|27
|50
|Avg Rush Yards
|-0.0
|3.9
|Yards Passing
|215
|238
|Comp. - Att.
|23-36
|16-27
|Yards Per Pass
|5.7
|8.8
|Penalties - Yards
|10-84
|6-70
|Touchdowns
|2
|5
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|3
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-2
|3-2
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-47.2
|2-56.5
|Return Yards
|63
|36
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|3--6
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-63
|1-42
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|215
|PASS YDS
|238
|
|
|-1
|RUSH YDS
|193
|
|
|214
|TOTAL YDS
|431
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Guarantano 2 QB
|J. Guarantano
|23/36
|215
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Gray 3 RB
|E. Gray
|8
|25
|0
|8
|
T. Chandler 8 RB
|T. Chandler
|8
|11
|0
|4
|
J. Hyatt 11 WR
|J. Hyatt
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Guarantano 2 QB
|J. Guarantano
|10
|-43
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Palmer 5 WR
|J. Palmer
|7
|4
|71
|2
|36
|
E. Gray 3 RB
|E. Gray
|8
|8
|54
|0
|15
|
R. Keyton 80 WR
|R. Keyton
|3
|2
|29
|0
|16
|
B. Johnson 7 WR
|B. Johnson
|3
|3
|28
|0
|12
|
T. Chandler 8 RB
|T. Chandler
|2
|2
|19
|0
|18
|
L. Bumphus 88 DL
|L. Bumphus
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
C. Tillman 4 WR
|C. Tillman
|4
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Warren 87 TE
|J. Warren
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Holiday 10 WR
|J. Holiday
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
V. Jones Jr. 1 WR
|V. Jones Jr.
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Hyatt 11 WR
|J. Hyatt
|1
|1
|-6
|0
|-6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
H. To'o To'o 11 LB
|H. To'o To'o
|11-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Banks 33 LB
|J. Banks
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Flowers 1 DB
|T. Flowers
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Crouch 27 LB
|Q. Crouch
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Baron 9 LB
|T. Baron
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. McCollough 22 DB
|J. McCollough
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Thompson 0 DB
|B. Thompson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Taylor 2 DB
|A. Taylor
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. George Jr. 5 DB
|K. George Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Solomon 98 DL
|A. Solomon
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Bennett 95 LB
|K. Bennett
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jackson 26 DB
|T. Jackson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Harrison 30 LB
|R. Harrison
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Beasley 24 LB
|A. Beasley
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Blakely 48 DL
|J. Blakely
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Joseph 19 LB
|M. Joseph
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Butler 94 DL
|M. Butler
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
S. Shamburger 12 DB
|S. Shamburger
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Edwards 7 DB
|R. Edwards
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Simmons 51 DL
|E. Simmons
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
Ku. Garland 79 DL
|Ku. Garland
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Bumphus 88 DL
|L. Bumphus
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
D. Middleton 97 DL
|D. Middleton
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|
O. Thomas 58 DL
|O. Thomas
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mincey 99 DL
|J. Mincey
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Cimaglia 42 K
|B. Cimaglia
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Brooks 37 P
|P. Brooks
|6
|47.2
|3
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
V. Jones Jr. 1 WR
|V. Jones Jr.
|3
|21.0
|31
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Bennett 13 QB
|S. Bennett
|16/27
|238
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Milton 22 RB
|K. Milton
|8
|56
|0
|11
|
Z. White 3 RB
|Z. White
|22
|50
|1
|9
|
K. McIntosh 6 RB
|K. McIntosh
|8
|45
|0
|14
|
J. Burton 7 WR
|J. Burton
|1
|43
|0
|43
|
S. Bennett 13 QB
|S. Bennett
|6
|22
|1
|10
|
D. Edwards 33 RB
|D. Edwards
|4
|7
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Jackson 10 WR
|K. Jackson
|7
|4
|91
|1
|33
|
T. McKitty 87 TE
|T. McKitty
|3
|2
|47
|0
|28
|
K. McIntosh 6 RB
|K. McIntosh
|4
|2
|36
|0
|29
|
J. Burton 7 WR
|J. Burton
|3
|2
|26
|0
|15
|
G. Pickens 1 WR
|G. Pickens
|3
|2
|14
|0
|11
|
D. Robertson 16 WR
|D. Robertson
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
J. FitzPatrick 86 TE
|J. FitzPatrick
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
D. Edwards 33 RB
|D. Edwards
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Carter 88 DL
|J. Carter
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
Ja. Johnson 23 WR
|Ja. Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
Z. White 3 RB
|Z. White
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Washington 0 TE
|D. Washington
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Rice 32 LB
|M. Rice
|7-1
|1.0
|0
|
Q. Walker 25 LB
|Q. Walker
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Ojulari 13 LB
|A. Ojulari
|4-1
|2.0
|0
|
N. Dean 17 LB
|N. Dean
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Tindall 41 LB
|C. Tindall
|4-0
|2.0
|0
|
R. LeCounte 2 DB
|R. LeCounte
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Cine 16 DB
|L. Cine
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Carter 88 DL
|J. Carter
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wyatt 95 DL
|D. Wyatt
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Stevenson 7 DB
|T. Stevenson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Burns 20 DB
|M. Burns
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. McBride 22 LB
|N. McBride
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Herring 10 DL
|M. Herring
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Brini 36 DB
|L. Brini
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Anderson 19 LB
|A. Anderson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Campbell 3 DB
|T. Campbell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Kimber 6 DB
|J. Kimber
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Stokes 27 DB
|E. Stokes
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Podlesny 96 K
|J. Podlesny
|3/3
|51
|5/5
|14
|
B. Buce 97 K
|B. Buce
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Camarda 90 P
|J. Camarda
|2
|56.5
|1
|64
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. McIntosh 6 RB
|K. McIntosh
|1
|42.0
|42
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Jackson 10 WR
|K. Jackson
|3
|-2.0
|0
|0
UGA
Bulldogs
- TD (2 plays, -25 yards, 0:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 37-P.Brooks kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to UGA End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 25(15:00 - 1st) 3-Z.White to UGA 30 for 5 yards (27-Q.Crouch88-L.Bumphus).
|-30 YD
|
2 & 5 - UGA 30(14:23 - 1st) to UGA 30 FUMBLES. 95-K.Bennett runs no gain for a touchdown.
TENN
Volunteers
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:23 - 1st) 42-B.Cimaglia extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(14:23 - 1st) 37-P.Brooks kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to UGA End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 25(14:17 - 1st) 13-S.Bennett complete to 86-J.FitzPatrick. 86-J.FitzPatrick to UGA 28 for 3 yards (1-T.Flowers).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - TENN 28(11:34 - 1st) 3-Z.White to UGA 31 for 3 yards (11-H.To'o To'o97-D.Middleton).
|+17 YD
|
3 & 4 - TENN 31(13:08 - 1st) 13-S.Bennett complete to 10-K.Jackson. 10-K.Jackson to UGA 48 for 17 yards (1-T.Flowers).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TENN 48(12:36 - 1st) 13-S.Bennett incomplete. Intended for 6-K.McIntosh.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - TENN 48(12:31 - 1st) 3-Z.White to TEN 48 for 4 yards (27-Q.Crouch94-M.Butler).
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - TENN 48(11:57 - 1st) 13-S.Bennett sacked at UGA 43 for -9 yards (30-R.Harrison).
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - TENN 43(11:21 - 1st) 90-J.Camarda punts 49 yards from UGA 43 to TEN 8 fair catch by 3-E.Gray.
UGA
Bulldogs
- TD (5 plays, 62 yards, 2:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UGA 8(11:15 - 1st) 8-T.Chandler to TEN 8 for no gain (10-M.Herring).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - UGA 8(10:43 - 1st) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 8-T.Chandler. 8-T.Chandler to TEN 9 for 1 yard (99-J.Davis).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 9 - UGA 9(10:04 - 1st) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 4-C.Tillman. 4-C.Tillman to TEN 15 for 6 yards (7-T.Stevenson).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - UGA 15(9:18 - 1st) 37-P.Brooks punts 43 yards from TEN 15. 10-K.Jackson to UGA 37 for -5 yards (10-J.Holiday52-M.Salansky).
TENN
Volunteers
- Punt (10 plays, 20 yards, 3:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 37(9:07 - 1st) 6-K.McIntosh to UGA 50 for 13 yards (33-J.Banks97-D.Middleton).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 50(8:43 - 1st) 6-K.McIntosh to TEN 45 for 5 yards (22-J.McCollough51-E.Simmons).
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - TENN 45(8:08 - 1st) 13-S.Bennett incomplete. Intended for 1-G.Pickens. Penalty on TEN 13-D.Johnson Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at TEN 45. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TENN 30(8:08 - 1st) 3-Z.White to TEN 30 for no gain (98-A.Solomon).
|+29 YD
|
2 & 10 - TENN 30(7:20 - 1st) 13-S.Bennett complete to 6-K.McIntosh. 6-K.McIntosh to TEN 1 for 29 yards (33-J.Banks).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - TENN 1(6:43 - 1st) 3-Z.White runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:38 - 1st) 96-J.Podlesny extra point is good.
UGA
Bulldogs
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:38 - 1st) 96-J.Podlesny kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to TEN End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UGA 25(6:38 - 1st) 3-E.Gray to TEN 25 for no gain (95-D.Wyatt).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - UGA 25(6:16 - 1st) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 3-E.Gray. 3-E.Gray to TEN 34 for 9 yards (2-R.LeCounte).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - UGA 34(5:53 - 1st) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Palmer.
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - UGA 34(5:47 - 1st) 8-T.Chandler to TEN 35 for 1 yard (13-A.Ojulari).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 35(5:17 - 1st) 2-J.Guarantano scrambles runs ob at TEN 36 for 1 yard. Penalty on UGA 3-T.Campbell Holding 10 yards enforced at TEN 36.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UGA 46(4:59 - 1st) Penalty on TEN 63-C.Mays False start 5 yards enforced at TEN 46. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 15 - UGA 41(4:51 - 1st) 3-E.Gray to TEN 48 for 7 yards (17-N.Dean).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - UGA 48(4:31 - 1st) 2-J.Guarantano to TEN 50 for 2 yards (2-R.LeCounte).
|Penalty
|
3 & 6 - UGA 50(4:35 - 1st) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 80-R.Keyton. 80-R.Keyton to UGA 46 for 4 yards. Penalty on TEN 64-W.Morris Holding 10 yards enforced at TEN 50. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 16 - UGA 40(3:37 - 1st) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 3-E.Gray. 3-E.Gray to TEN 45 for 5 yards (19-A.Anderson).
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - UGA 45(3:05 - 1st) 37-P.Brooks punts 50 yards from TEN 45 out of bounds at the UGA 5.
TENN
Volunteers
- Punt (7 plays, 18 yards, 2:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 5(2:57 - 1st) 3-Z.White to UGA 6 for 1 yard (1-T.Flowers97-D.Middleton).
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - TENN 6(2:22 - 1st) 13-S.Bennett incomplete. Intended for 1-G.Pickens. Penalty on TEN 2-A.Taylor Pass interference 15 yards enforced at UGA 6. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 21(2:10 - 1st) 22-K.Milton to UGA 26 for 5 yards (95-K.Bennett).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 5 - TENN 26(1:46 - 1st) 13-S.Bennett complete to 87-T.McKitty. 87-T.McKitty to UGA 45 for 19 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 45(1:21 - 1st) 22-K.Milton to UGA 48 for 3 yards (0-B.Thompson94-M.Butler).
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - TENN 48(0:43 - 1st) 13-S.Bennett incomplete. Intended for 5-M.Landers. Penalty on TEN 79-K.Garland Offside 5 yards enforced at UGA 48. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - TENN 47(0:35 - 1st) 3-Z.White to TEN 44 for 3 yards (98-A.Solomon51-E.Simmons).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TENN 44(15:00 - 2nd) 13-S.Bennett incomplete. Intended for 1-G.Pickens.
|-3 YD
|
2 & 10 - TENN 44(14:51 - 2nd) 6-K.McIntosh to TEN 47 for -3 yards (30-R.Harrison).
|Penalty
|
3 & 13 - TENN 47(14:25 - 2nd) 13-S.Bennett incomplete. Penalty on TEN 22-J.McCollough Pass interference 14 yards enforced at TEN 47. No Play.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 33(14:18 - 2nd) 6-K.McIntosh to TEN 21 for 12 yards (33-J.Banks).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 21(13:49 - 2nd) 6-K.McIntosh to TEN 15 for 6 yards (1-T.Flowers99-J.Mincey).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 4 - TENN 15(13:13 - 2nd) 3-Z.White to TEN 18 for -3 yards (11-H.To'o To'o).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 7 - TENN 18(12:29 - 2nd) 13-S.Bennett scrambles to TEN 8 for 10 yards (5-K.George).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 8 - TENN 8(11:50 - 2nd) 13-S.Bennett runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:42 - 2nd) 96-J.Podlesny extra point is good.
UGA
Bulldogs
- Downs (5 plays, 20 yards, 1:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:42 - 2nd) 96-J.Podlesny kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to TEN End Zone. touchback.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 25(11:42 - 2nd) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 3-E.Gray. 3-E.Gray to TEN 32 for 7 yards (32-M.Rice).
|Penalty
|
2 & 3 - UGA 32(11:22 - 2nd) Team penalty on TEN False start 5 yards enforced at TEN 32. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - UGA 27(11:07 - 2nd) 3-E.Gray to TEN 28 for 1 yard (95-D.Wyatt).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 7 - UGA 28(10:29 - 2nd) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 3-E.Gray. 3-E.Gray to TEN 43 for 15 yards (7-T.Stevenson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UGA 43(10:08 - 2nd) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 1-V.Jones.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - UGA 43(10:02 - 2nd) 3-E.Gray to TEN 42 for -1 yard.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 11 - UGA 42(9:29 - 2nd) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 3-E.Gray. 3-E.Gray to TEN 43 for 1 yard (17-N.Dean).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - UGA 43(8:51 - 2nd) 37-P.Brooks punts 41 yards from TEN 43. 10-K.Jackson to UGA 16 for no gain.
TENN
Volunteers
- TD (1 plays, 36 yards, 0:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 16(8:41 - 2nd) 13-S.Bennett complete to 1-G.Pickens. 1-G.Pickens out of bounds at the UGA 27.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 27(8:10 - 2nd) 33-D.Edwards to UGA 29 for 2 yards (51-E.Simmons58-O.Thomas).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - TENN 29(7:35 - 2nd) 13-S.Bennett incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Burton.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 8 - TENN 29(7:31 - 2nd) 13-S.Bennett complete to 6-K.McIntosh. 6-K.McIntosh to UGA 36 for 7 yards (11-H.To'o To'o).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - TENN 36(6:52 - 2nd) 13-S.Bennett to UGA 36 for no gain (11-H.To'o To'o). Team penalty on UGA Illegal motion declined.
TENN
Volunteers
- TD (6 plays, 67 yards, 1:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:40 - 2nd) 37-P.Brooks kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to UGA End Zone. touchback.
|+43 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 25(6:40 - 2nd) 7-J.Burton to TEN 32 for 43 yards (2-A.Taylor).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TENN 32(5:55 - 2nd) 13-S.Bennett incomplete. Intended for 6-K.McIntosh.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - TENN 32(5:50 - 2nd) 13-S.Bennett complete to 33-D.Edwards. 33-D.Edwards to TEN 29 for 3 yards (12-S.Shamburger1-T.Flowers).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - TENN 29(5:00 - 2nd) 13-S.Bennett incomplete. Intended for 10-K.Jackson.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - TENN 29(4:54 - 2nd) 96-J.Podlesny 47 yards Field Goal is Good.
UGA
Bulldogs
- Halftime (10 plays, 57 yards, 3:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:49 - 2nd) 96-J.Podlesny kicks 63 yards from UGA 35. 1-V.Jones to TEN 33 for 31 yards (29-C.Smith).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 33(4:42 - 2nd) 2-J.Guarantano scrambles runs ob at TEN 36 for 3 yards. Penalty on UGA 1-G.Pickens Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at TEN 36.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 49(4:28 - 2nd) 8-T.Chandler to UGA 45 for 4 yards (88-J.Carter).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - UGA 45(4:06 - 2nd) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 7-B.Johnson. 7-B.Johnson to UGA 40 for 5 yards.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - UGA 40(3:55 - 2nd) 2-J.Guarantano to UGA 39 for 1 yard (32-M.Rice88-J.Carter).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 39(3:28 - 2nd) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 7-B.Johnson. 7-B.Johnson to UGA 27 for 12 yards (16-L.Cine).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UGA 27(0:03 - 2nd) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Palmer.
|+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 27(3:14 - 2nd) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 5-J.Palmer. 5-J.Palmer runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:08 - 2nd) 42-B.Cimaglia extra point is good.
TENN
Volunteers
- Fumble (4 plays, -10 yards, 0:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:08 - 2nd) 37-P.Brooks kicks 65 yards from TEN 35. 6-K.McIntosh to UGA 42 for 42 yards (31-K.Solomon).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 42(3:00 - 2nd) 3-Z.White to UGA 40 for -2 yards (11-H.To'o To'o).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 12 - TENN 40(2:23 - 2nd) 3-Z.White to UGA 49 for 9 yards (2-A.Taylor12-S.Shamburger).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 3 - TENN 49(1:40 - 2nd) 3-Z.White to TEN 44 for 7 yards (11-H.To'o To'o94-M.Butler).
|+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 44(1:23 - 2nd) 13-S.Bennett complete to 87-T.McKitty. 87-T.McKitty to TEN 16 for 28 yards (1-T.Flowers33-J.Banks).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TENN 16(1:07 - 2nd) 13-S.Bennett incomplete. Intended for 3-Z.White.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - TENN 16(1:03 - 2nd) 13-S.Bennett complete to 7-J.Burton. 7-J.Burton to TEN 5 for 11 yards (9-T.Baron).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 5 - TENN 5(0:56 - 2nd) 6-K.McIntosh to TEN 4 for 1 yard (0-B.Thompson).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - TENN 4(0:24 - 2nd) 3-Z.White to TEN 1 for 3 yards (11-H.To'o To'o51-E.Simmons).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - TENN 1(0:16 - 2nd) 3-Z.White to TEN 1 for no gain (95-K.Bennett98-A.Solomon).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - TENN 1(0:01 - 2nd) 3-Z.White to TEN 1 for no gain (27-Q.Crouch79-K.Garland).
UGA
Bulldogs
- FG (4 plays, -1 yards, 1:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 96-J.Podlesny kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to TEN End Zone. touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 25(15:00 - 3rd) 8-T.Chandler to TEN 26 for 1 yard (32-M.Rice13-A.Ojulari).
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - UGA 26(14:43 - 3rd) 8-T.Chandler to TEN 26 for no gain. Team penalty on TEN False start 5 yards enforced at TEN 26. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 14 - UGA 21(14:26 - 3rd) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Tillman.
|-6 YD
|
3 & 14 - UGA 21(14:19 - 3rd) 2-J.Guarantano scrambles to TEN 15 FUMBLES (13-A.Ojulari). 13-A.Ojulari to TEN 15 for no gain.
TENN
Volunteers
- Interception (3 plays, 41 yards, 0:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TENN 15(14:13 - 3rd) 3-Z.White to TEN 15 for no gain (88-L.Bumphus95-K.Bennett).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - TENN 15(14:13 - 3rd) 13-S.Bennett complete to 7-J.Burton. 7-J.Burton to TEN 12 for 3 yards (27-Q.Crouch). Penalty on UGA 74-B.Cleveland Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at TEN 15. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 25 - TENN 30(13:00 - 3rd) 13-S.Bennett incomplete. Intended for 0-D.Washington. Team penalty on UGA Pass interference declined.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 25 - TENN 30(12:51 - 3rd) 6-K.McIntosh to TEN 16 for 14 yards (48-J.Blakely).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 11 - TENN 16(12:51 - 3rd) 96-J.Podlesny 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
UGA
Bulldogs
- FG (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:00 - 3rd) 96-J.Podlesny kicks 61 yards from UGA 35. 1-V.Jones to TEN 23 for 19 yards (4-N.Smith).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 23(12:00 - 3rd) 3-E.Gray to TEN 25 for 2 yards (13-A.Ojulari32-M.Rice).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - UGA 25(11:29 - 3rd) 3-E.Gray to TEN 32 for 7 yards (32-M.Rice).
|Int
|
3 & 1 - UGA 32(11:09 - 3rd) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 27-E.Stokes at TEN 36. 27-E.Stokes to TEN 36 for no gain.
TENN
Volunteers
- Punt (8 plays, 15 yards, 1:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 36(11:04 - 3rd) 22-K.Milton to TEN 33 for 3 yards (11-H.To'o To'o79-K.Garland).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - TENN 33(10:26 - 3rd) 13-S.Bennett incomplete. Intended for 87-T.McKitty.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - TENN 33(10:22 - 3rd) 13-S.Bennett incomplete. Intended for 10-K.Jackson.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - TENN 33(10:17 - 3rd) 96-J.Podlesny 51 yards Field Goal is Good.
UGA
Bulldogs
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:11 - 3rd) 96-J.Podlesny kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to TEN End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UGA 25(10:11 - 3rd) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Tillman.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UGA 25(10:04 - 3rd) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 10 - UGA 25(9:56 - 3rd) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 7-B.Johnson. 7-B.Johnson to TEN 36 for 11 yards (16-L.Cine).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UGA 36(9:35 - 3rd) Penalty on TEN 55-B.Kennedy False start 5 yards enforced at TEN 36. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - UGA 31(9:28 - 3rd) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Palmer.
|Penalty
|
2 & 15 - UGA 31(9:23 - 3rd) Penalty on TEN 68-C.Mays False start 5 yards enforced at TEN 31. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 20 - UGA 26(9:21 - 3rd) 3-E.Gray to TEN 34 for 8 yards (25-Q.Walker).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 12 - UGA 34(9:00 - 3rd) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 3-E.Gray. 3-E.Gray to TEN 40 for 6 yards (17-N.Dean).
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - UGA 40(8:18 - 3rd) 37-P.Brooks punts 48 yards from TEN 40 to UGA 12 fair catch by 10-K.Jackson.
TENN
Volunteers
- Punt (3 plays, -17 yards, 1:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 12(8:11 - 3rd) 3-Z.White to UGA 15 for 3 yards (9-T.Baron).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - TENN 15(7:41 - 3rd) 3-Z.White to UGA 15 for no gain (11-H.To'o To'o1-T.Flowers).
|-3 YD
|
3 & 7 - TENN 15(7:03 - 3rd) 6-K.McIntosh to UGA 12 for -3 yards (19-M.Joseph88-L.Bumphus).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - TENN 12(6:21 - 3rd) 90-J.Camarda punts 64 yards from UGA 12 out of bounds at the TEN 24.
UGA
Bulldogs
- TD (9 plays, 62 yards, 3:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 24(6:13 - 3rd) 11-J.Hyatt to TEN 27 for 3 yards (2-R.LeCounte).
|-6 YD
|
2 & 7 - UGA 27(5:52 - 3rd) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 11-J.Hyatt. 11-J.Hyatt to TEN 21 for -6 yards (32-M.Rice).
|-14 YD
|
3 & 13 - UGA 21(5:28 - 3rd) 2-J.Guarantano scrambles to TEN 7 FUMBLES (10-M.Herring). 68-C.Mays to TEN 7 for no gain.
|Punt
|
4 & 27 - UGA 7(4:35 - 3rd) 37-P.Brooks punts 55 yards from TEN 7 to UGA 38 fair catch by 10-K.Jackson.
TENN
Volunteers
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 38(4:28 - 3rd) 13-S.Bennett complete to 7-J.Burton. 7-J.Burton to TEN 47 FUMBLES (27-Q.Crouch). 55-T.Hill to TEN 44 for 3 yards (22-J.McCollough).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TENN 44(3:59 - 3rd) 33-D.Edwards to TEN 44 for no gain (11-H.To'o To'o9-T.Baron).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TENN 44(3:16 - 3rd) 13-S.Bennett incomplete. Intended for 10-K.Jackson.
|+20 YD
|
3 & 10 - TENN 44(3:14 - 3rd) 13-S.Bennett complete to 10-K.Jackson. 10-K.Jackson to TEN 24 for 20 yards (0-B.Thompson).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TENN 24(2:50 - 3rd) 13-S.Bennett complete to 10-K.Jackson. 10-K.Jackson to TEN 13 for 11 yards. Penalty on UGA 54-J.Shaffer Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at TEN 24. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 15 - TENN 29(2:34 - 3rd) 13-S.Bennett to TEN 22 for 7 yards (22-J.McCollough). Penalty on UGA 10-K.Jackson Holding 10 yards enforced at TEN 22.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 18 - TENN 32(2:09 - 3rd) 22-K.Milton to TEN 22 for 10 yards (22-J.McCollough27-Q.Crouch).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - TENN 22(1:25 - 3rd) 3-Z.White to TEN 21 for 1 yard (79-K.Garland).
|+21 YD
|
3 & 7 - TENN 21(0:42 - 3rd) 13-S.Bennett complete to 10-K.Jackson. 10-K.Jackson runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:35 - 3rd) 96-J.Podlesny extra point is good.
UGA
Bulldogs
- TD (9 plays, 51 yards, 3:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:35 - 3rd) 96-J.Podlesny kicks 62 yards from UGA 35. 1-V.Jones to TEN 17 for 14 yards (8-M.Sherman).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 17(0:29 - 3rd) 8-T.Chandler to TEN 19 for 2 yards (88-J.Carter).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - UGA 19(15:00 - 4th) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 5-J.Palmer. 5-J.Palmer to TEN 19 for no gain (32-M.Rice).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - UGA 19(14:33 - 4th) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 1-V.Jones.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - UGA 19(14:29 - 4th) 37-P.Brooks punts 46 yards from TEN 19. 10-K.Jackson to UGA 34 for -1 yard (27-Q.Crouch).
TENN
Volunteers
- TD (3 plays, 73 yards, 0:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 34(14:16 - 4th) 13-S.Bennett complete to 16-D.Robertson. 16-D.Robertson to UGA 48 for 14 yards (7-R.Edwards).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 48(13:37 - 4th) 3-Z.White to TEN 48 for 4 yards (33-J.Banks).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - TENN 48(12:53 - 4th) 13-S.Bennett complete to 1-G.Pickens. 1-G.Pickens to TEN 45 for 3 yards (26-T.Jackson).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - TENN 45(12:20 - 4th) 3-Z.White to TEN 40 for 5 yards (94-M.Butler).
|+33 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 40(11:58 - 4th) 13-S.Bennett complete to 10-K.Jackson. 10-K.Jackson to TEN 7 for 33 yards.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 7 - TENN 7(11:42 - 4th) 3-Z.White to TEN 1 for 6 yards (11-H.To'o To'o).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - TENN 1(11:21 - 4th) 3-Z.White to TEN 1 for no gain (27-Q.Crouch97-D.Middleton).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - TENN 1(10:37 - 4th) 13-S.Bennett complete to 88-J.Carter. 88-J.Carter runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:31 - 4th) 97-B.Buce extra point is good.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TENN 35(10:31 - 4th) Team penalty on UGA Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at UGA 35. No Play.
TENN
Volunteers
- Downs (6 plays, 20 yards, 2:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:31 - 4th) 96-J.Podlesny kicks 80 yards from UGA 20 to TEN End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 25(10:31 - 4th) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 3-E.Gray. 3-E.Gray to TEN 30 for 5 yards (25-Q.Walker).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - TENN 30(10:12 - 4th) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Palmer.
|Sack
|
3 & 5 - TENN 30(10:08 - 4th) 2-J.Guarantano sacked at TEN 21 for -9 yards FUMBLES (32-M.Rice). 32-M.Rice runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
TENN
Volunteers
- Punt (7 plays, 18 yards, 2:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:56 - 4th) 97-B.Buce extra point is good.
TENN
Volunteers
- End of Game (12 plays, 46 yards, 2:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:56 - 4th) 96-J.Podlesny kicks 61 yards from UGA 35 out of bounds at the TEN 4.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 35(9:56 - 4th) 8-T.Chandler to TEN 37 for 2 yards (25-Q.Walker).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - TENN 37(9:33 - 4th) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 88-P.Fant. 88-P.Fant to TEN 46 for 9 yards (16-L.Cine).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 46(9:08 - 4th) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 5-J.Palmer. 5-J.Palmer to UGA 46 for 8 yards (3-T.Campbell).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - TENN 46(8:51 - 4th) 8-T.Chandler to UGA 45 for 1 yard (25-Q.Walker).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - TENN 45(8:28 - 4th) 2-J.Guarantano to UGA 45 for no gain (17-N.Dean).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - TENN 45(7:46 - 4th) 8-T.Chandler to UGA 45 for no gain (25-Q.Walker).
UGA
Bulldogs
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 45(7:39 - 4th) 22-K.Milton to TEN 44 for 11 yards (5-K.George).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 44(6:48 - 4th) 22-K.Milton to TEN 33 for 11 yards (9-T.Baron).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UGA 33(6:11 - 4th) 33-D.Edwards to TEN 33 for no gain (33-J.Banks88-L.Bumphus).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - UGA 33(5:30 - 4th) 33-D.Edwards to TEN 28 for 5 yards (24-A.Beasley9-T.Baron).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - UGA 28(4:45 - 4th) 13-S.Bennett to TEN 22 for 6 yards (33-J.Banks).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 22(4:01 - 4th) 22-K.Milton to TEN 19 for 3 yards (26-T.Jackson88-L.Bumphus).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - UGA 19(3:17 - 4th) 13-S.Bennett incomplete. Intended for 23-J.Johnson.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 7 - UGA 19(3:10 - 4th) 22-K.Milton to TEN 14 FUMBLES (24-A.Beasley). 5-K.George to TEN 9 for no gain.
UGA
Bulldogs
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 9(3:03 - 4th) 3-E.Gray to TEN 10 for 1 yard (41-C.Tindall).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 9 - UGA 10(2:35 - 4th) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 80-R.Keyton. 80-R.Keyton to TEN 26 for 16 yards (6-J.Kimber).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UGA 26(2:14 - 4th) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 1-V.Jones.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - UGA 26(2:10 - 4th) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 3-E.Gray. 3-E.Gray to TEN 32 for 6 yards (41-C.Tindall).
|Sack
|
3 & 4 - UGA 32(1:50 - 4th) 2-J.Guarantano sacked at TEN 27 for -5 yards (41-C.Tindall).
|+13 YD
|
4 & 9 - UGA 27(1:20 - 4th) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 80-R.Keyton. 80-R.Keyton to TEN 40 for 13 yards (36-L.Brini).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UGA 40(1:05 - 4th) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 80-R.Keyton.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - UGA 40(1:00 - 4th) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 87-J.Warren. 87-J.Warren to TEN 45 for 5 yards (22-N.McBride).
|+18 YD
|
3 & 5 - UGA 45(0:31 - 4th) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 8-T.Chandler. 8-T.Chandler to UGA 37 for 18 yards (20-M.Burns).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UGA 37(0:20 - 4th) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Holiday.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UGA 42(0:14 - 4th) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Tillman.
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - UGA 42(0:06 - 4th) 2-J.Guarantano sacked at UGA 49 for -7 yards (41-C.Tindall).
