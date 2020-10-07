|
|
|LSU
|MIZZOU
Missouri seeks first win of season against No. 17 LSU
LSU improved significantly from its first game to its second game.
Missouri didn't.
Both sets of Tigers will look for progress when No. 17 LSU (1-1) visits Missouri (0-2) in a Southeastern Conference game Saturday afternoon. The game was scheduled to be played in Baton Rouge, La., but was moved Wednesday as Hurricane Delta bears down on the Gulf of Mexico. It is expected to make landfall on Friday in Louisiana.
Defending national champion LSU opened the season with a 44-34 home loss to Mississippi State two weeks ago. Then LSU went on the road and routed Vanderbilt 41-7.
"We made tremendous improvement from Week 1 to Week 2," LSU coach Ed Orgeron said. "Now we've got to continue to make that improvement, and we cannot make the mistakes that we make and play the elite teams in the SEC and expect to win."
Myles Brennan is the first player in LSU history to pass for more than 300 yards in each of his first two starts. He was inconsistent in the opener and many of his yards came in a vain attempt to make up a fourth-quarter deficit, but he was more poised and consistent against the Commodores.
"Myles maneuvering in the pocket with pocket presence, being patient and stepping up is something that we worked very hard last week on him doing it, allowing the routes to become open," Orgeron said. "Then when they become open, let 'er rip, throw it. Make a decision and let's go, and he did that. I thought he did that very well this week."
Starting running back Chris Curry missed last week's game because of an undisclosed injury, but he's expected back this week. In his absence, John Emery II had his first 100-yard game and a touchdown, though Tyrion Davis-Price started.
"I feel good about all three backs right now," Orgeron said. "All three are equal in my mind."
Missouri first-year coach Eliah Drinkwitz was hired after a very successful tenure at Appalachian State that was fueled by a highly productive offense. However, his current offense has struggled in losses to Alabama and Tennessee, scoring a total of 31 points.
Drinkwitz has played two quarterbacks in both games, starting Shawn Robinson and bringing Connor Bazelak off the bench. Bazelak gave the offense a slight lift against Tennessee.
The coach hasn't announced his starter for this week, but he indicated both might continue to play.
"We have to put points on the board in the red zone," Bazelak said. "Three points isn't enough down in the red zone. We have to score touchdowns, and we can't turn the ball over."
Both quarterbacks have been hampered by dropped passes from the receivers.
"We've got to address (the drops)," Drinkwitz said. "Four big drops, two on third downs, one for an explosive play that would have been big for us. ... We can't drop the football."
This is the third consecutive game against a Top 25 team for Missouri. No. 2 Alabama beat Missouri 38-19, and Tennessee was ranked No. 21 when it prevailed 35-12.
"We can't win a game until we stop beating ourselves and execute at a high level," Missouri linebacker Nick Bolton said. "Until we start doing that, it's going to be hard to win football games, especially in this conference."
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|12
|24
|Rushing
|2
|9
|Passing
|10
|15
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|0-8
|5-10
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|366
|508
|Total Plays
|48
|63
|Avg Gain
|7.6
|8.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|45
|176
|Rush Attempts
|15
|30
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.0
|5.9
|Yards Passing
|321
|332
|Comp. - Att.
|19-33
|27-33
|Yards Per Pass
|9.5
|9.7
|Penalties - Yards
|3-25
|4-40
|Touchdowns
|5
|5
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|4
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|5-3
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-45.2
|1-66.0
|Return Yards
|0
|45
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|3-6
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|1-39
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|321
|PASS YDS
|332
|
|
|45
|RUSH YDS
|176
|
|
|366
|TOTAL YDS
|508
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Brennan 15 QB
|M. Brennan
|19/33
|321
|4
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Davis-Price 3 RB
|T. Davis-Price
|7
|38
|1
|24
|
C. Curry 18 RB
|C. Curry
|5
|6
|0
|6
|
M. Brennan 15 QB
|M. Brennan
|3
|0
|0
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Marshall Jr. 6 WR
|T. Marshall Jr.
|8
|6
|174
|3
|75
|
A. Gilbert 2 TE
|A. Gilbert
|6
|5
|84
|1
|25
|
R. McMath 17 WR
|R. McMath
|2
|2
|24
|0
|17
|
K. Boutte 1 WR
|K. Boutte
|3
|3
|21
|0
|8
|
J. Jenkins 10 WR
|J. Jenkins
|2
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
T. Davis-Price 3 RB
|T. Davis-Price
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Emery Jr. 4 RB
|J. Emery Jr.
|5
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
T. Carter 44 FB
|T. Carter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Palmer 33 WR
|T. Palmer
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Kirklin 13 WR
|J. Kirklin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Ward 5 CB
|J. Ward
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Moore 5 WR
|K. Moore
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Cox 19 LB
|J. Cox
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Clark 18 LB
|D. Clark
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Flott 25 CB
|C. Flott
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Stingley Jr. 24 CB
|D. Stingley Jr.
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Stevens 7 S
|J. Stevens
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Harris Jr. 4 S
|T. Harris Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Gaye 11 DL
|A. Gaye
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Anthony 3 LB
|A. Anthony
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ward 5 CB
|J. Ward
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Moore 49 LB
|T. Moore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Farrell Jr. 92 DE
|N. Farrell Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Logan 97 DE
|G. Logan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Ojulari 8 LB
|B. Ojulari
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
E. Ricks 1 CB
|E. Ricks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Lewis 31 S
|C. Lewis
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. York 36 K
|C. York
|2/2
|51
|5/5
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
Z. Von Rosenberg 38 P
|Z. Von Rosenberg
|5
|45.2
|3
|60
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Bazelak 8 QB
|C. Bazelak
|27/32
|332
|3
|0
|
G. McKinniss 19 P
|G. McKinniss
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Rountree III 34 RB
|L. Rountree III
|15
|87
|0
|12
|
T. Badie 1 RB
|T. Badie
|5
|39
|1
|29
|
J. Knox 9 WR
|J. Knox
|3
|20
|1
|16
|
C. Bazelak 8 QB
|C. Bazelak
|5
|2
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Dove 86 WR
|T. Dove
|4
|4
|66
|1
|0
|
J. Knox 9 WR
|J. Knox
|7
|4
|60
|0
|26
|
D. Smith 31 WR
|D. Smith
|7
|6
|54
|0
|17
|
B. Banister 11 WR
|B. Banister
|4
|4
|52
|0
|21
|
M. Wilson 2 WR
|M. Wilson
|2
|2
|45
|1
|41
|
T. Badie 1 RB
|T. Badie
|3
|3
|28
|1
|21
|
T. Gillespie 9 S
|T. Gillespie
|1
|1
|26
|0
|26
|
N. Hea 48 TE
|N. Hea
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
N. Bolton 32 LB
|N. Bolton
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
D. Parker Jr. 82 TE
|D. Parker Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Bolton 32 LB
|N. Bolton
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Sparks 14 DB
|A. Sparks
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Nicholson 11 LB
|D. Nicholson
|3-2
|1.0
|0
|
J. Bledsoe 1 S
|J. Bledsoe
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Gillespie 9 S
|T. Gillespie
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Utsey 90 DL
|M. Utsey
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jeffcoat 18 DL
|T. Jeffcoat
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Manuel 3 S
|M. Manuel
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Rakestraw Jr. 2 DB
|E. Rakestraw Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. McGuire 99 DL
|I. McGuire
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
H. Mevis 92 K
|H. Mevis
|1/2
|52
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
G. McKinniss 19 P
|G. McKinniss
|1
|66.0
|0
|66
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Badie 1 RB
|T. Badie
|1
|39.0
|39
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Abrams-Draine 15 WR
|K. Abrams-Draine
|2
|2.0
|4
|0
|
J. Ware 8 DB
|J. Ware
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
MIZZOU
Tigers
- Missed FG (8 plays, 36 yards, 3:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
4 & 15 - MIZZOU 39(11:12 - 4th) 92-H.Mevis 56 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|-4 YD
|
3 & 11 - MIZZOU 35(11:56 - 4th) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 9-J.Knox. 9-J.Knox to LSU 39 for -4 yards (14-M.Hampton).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - MIZZOU 35(12:00 - 4th) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Knox.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 20 - MIZZOU 44(12:55 - 4th) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 11-B.Banister. 11-B.Banister to LSU 35 for 9 yards (5-J.Ward).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 34(13:03 - 4th) 1-T.Badie pushed ob at LSU 24 for 10 yards (18-D.Clark). Team penalty on MIZ Holding 10 yards enforced at LSU 34. No Play.
|+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 37(13:39 - 4th) 34-L.Rountree pushed ob at LSU 34 for 29 yards (24-D.Stingley).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - MIZZOU 28(14:07 - 4th) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 9-J.Knox. 9-J.Knox to MIZ 37 for 9 yards (18-D.Clark11-A.Gaye).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 20 - MIZZOU 15(14:41 - 4th) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 86-T.Dove. 86-T.Dove to MIZ 28 for 13 yards (5-J.Ward19-J.Cox).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(15:00 - 4th) 1-T.Badie to MIZ 32 for 7 yards (19-J.Cox). Penalty on MIZ 55-M.Maietti Holding 10 yards enforced at MIZ 25. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 4th) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to MIZ End Zone. touchback.
LSU
Tigers
- FG (6 plays, 42 yards, 2:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 17 - LSU 33(0:04 - 3rd) 36-C.York 51 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 17 - LSU 33(0:04 - 3rd) 15-M.Brennan incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Emery.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 20 - LSU 36(1:04 - 3rd) 3-T.Davis-Price to MIZ 33 for 3 yards (32-N.Bolton).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - LSU 26(1:11 - 3rd) 3-T.Davis-Price to MIZ 19 for 7 yards (3-M.Manuel). Penalty on LSU 56-L.Shanahan Holding 10 yards enforced at MIZ 26. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LSU 26(1:11 - 3rd) 15-M.Brennan incomplete.
|+44 YD
|
2 & 5 - LSU 30(1:50 - 3rd) 15-M.Brennan complete to 6-T.Marshall. 6-T.Marshall to MIZ 26 for 44 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 25(2:27 - 3rd) 15-M.Brennan complete to 3-T.Davis-Price. 3-T.Davis-Price to LSU 30 for 5 yards.
|Kickoff
|(2:36 - 3rd) 90-S.Koetting kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to LSU End Zone. touchback.
MIZZOU
Tigers
- TD (7 plays, 83 yards, 2:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:36 - 3rd) 92-H.Mevis extra point is good.
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 21(2:36 - 3rd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 1-T.Badie. 1-T.Badie runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - MIZZOU 27(3:10 - 3rd) 34-L.Rountree to LSU 21 for 6 yards (18-D.Clark7-J.Stevens).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 32(3:29 - 3rd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 31-D.Smith. 31-D.Smith to LSU 27 for 5 yards (19-J.Cox).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 43(3:50 - 3rd) 34-L.Rountree to LSU 32 for 11 yards (14-M.Hampton18-D.Clark).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 40(4:13 - 3rd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 31-D.Smith. 31-D.Smith runs ob at LSU 43 for 17 yards.
|+21 YD
|
2 & 8 - MIZZOU 19(4:42 - 3rd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 11-B.Banister. 11-B.Banister to MIZ 40 for 21 yards (7-J.Stevens31-C.Lewis).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 17(5:13 - 3rd) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 19 for 2 yards (11-A.Gaye).
LSU
Tigers
- Punt (7 plays, 37 yards, 3:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - LSU 47(5:18 - 3rd) 38-Z.Von Rosenberg punts 36 yards from LSU 47 Downed at the MIZ 17.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - LSU 47(5:28 - 3rd) 15-M.Brennan incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Emery.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - LSU 42(6:09 - 3rd) 15-M.Brennan complete to 1-K.Boutte. 1-K.Boutte to LSU 47 for 5 yards (14-A.Sparks).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LSU 42(6:17 - 3rd) 15-M.Brennan incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Jenkins.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 4 - LSU 31(6:52 - 3rd) 15-M.Brennan complete to 10-J.Jenkins. 10-J.Jenkins to LSU 42 for 11 yards (1-J.Bledsoe3-M.Manuel).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 25(7:36 - 3rd) 18-C.Curry to LSU 31 for 6 yards (32-N.Bolton).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - LSU 10(8:09 - 3rd) 15-M.Brennan complete to 6-T.Marshall. 6-T.Marshall to LSU 25 for 15 yards (32-N.Bolton).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LSU 10(8:48 - 3rd) 18-C.Curry to LSU 10 for no gain (32-N.Bolton90-M.Utsey).
MIZZOU
Tigers
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - MIZZOU 34(8:56 - 3rd) 19-G.McKinniss punts 66 yards from MIZ 34 to LSU End Zone. touchback. Penalty on LSU 1-E.Ricks Personal Foul 10 yards enforced at LSU 20.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - MIZZOU 28(9:26 - 3rd) 8-C.Bazelak to MIZ 34 for 6 yards (3-A.Anthony5-J.Ward).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 7 - MIZZOU 28(9:26 - 3rd) 8-C.Bazelak to MIZ 36 for 8 yards (3-A.Anthony5-J.Ward).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 6 - MIZZOU 29(10:00 - 3rd) 8-C.Bazelak to MIZ 28 for -1 yard (18-D.Clark).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(10:36 - 3rd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 86-T.Dove. 86-T.Dove to MIZ 29 for 4 yards.
|Kickoff
|(10:36 - 3rd) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to MIZ End Zone. touchback.
LSU
Tigers
- TD (1 plays, 75 yards, 0:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:36 - 3rd) 36-C.York extra point is good.
|+75 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 25(10:46 - 3rd) 15-M.Brennan complete to 6-T.Marshall. 6-T.Marshall runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
|Kickoff
|(10:46 - 3rd) 90-S.Koetting kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to LSU End Zone. touchback.
MIZZOU
Tigers
- TD (4 plays, 75 yards, 1:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:54 - 3rd) 92-H.Mevis extra point is good.
|+41 YD
|
2 & 1 - MIZZOU 41(10:54 - 3rd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 2-M.Wilson. 2-M.Wilson runs 41 yards for a touchdown.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 50(11:35 - 3rd) 34-L.Rountree to LSU 41 for 9 yards (92-N.Farrell).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 40(12:00 - 3rd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 9-J.Knox. 9-J.Knox runs ob at MIZ 50 for 10 yards.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(12:25 - 3rd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 9-J.Knox. 9-J.Knox to MIZ 40 for 15 yards (24-D.Stingley).
|Kickoff
|(12:25 - 3rd) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to MIZ End Zone. touchback.
LSU
Tigers
- Punt (4 plays, 30 yards, 1:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - LSU 45(13:01 - 3rd) 38-Z.Von Rosenberg punts 43 yards from MIZ 45 out of bounds at the MIZ 2.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - LSU 45(13:05 - 3rd) 15-M.Brennan incomplete. Intended for 6-T.Marshall.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - LSU 46(13:40 - 3rd) 3-T.Davis-Price to MIZ 45 for 1 yard (14-A.Sparks90-M.Utsey).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 49(14:18 - 3rd) 3-T.Davis-Price to MIZ 46 for 5 yards (11-D.Nicholson32-N.Bolton).
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 25(15:00 - 3rd) 3-T.Davis-Price pushed ob at LSU 49 for 24 yards (1-J.Bledsoe).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 90-S.Koetting kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to LSU End Zone. touchback.
MIZZOU
Tigers
- Halftime (3 plays, -6 yards, 0:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
2 & 15 - MIZZOU 10(0:20 - 2nd) to MIZ 9 for -1 yard.
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - MIZZOU 20(0:32 - 2nd) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 24 for 4 yards (18-D.Clark). Penalty on MIZ 59-C.Cook Holding 10 yards enforced at MIZ 20. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 15(0:57 - 2nd) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 20 for 5 yards (7-J.Stevens).
LSU
Tigers
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - LSU 27(1:03 - 2nd) 38-Z.Von Rosenberg punts 60 yards from LSU 27. 8-J.Ware runs ob at MIZ 15 for 2 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - LSU 27(1:08 - 2nd) 15-M.Brennan incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Kirklin.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - LSU 25(1:52 - 2nd) 15-M.Brennan complete to 4-J.Emery. 4-J.Emery pushed ob at LSU 27 for 2 yards (32-N.Bolton).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LSU 25(1:56 - 2nd) 15-M.Brennan incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Emery.
|Kickoff
|(1:56 - 2nd) 90-S.Koetting kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to LSU End Zone. touchback.
MIZZOU
Tigers
- FG (8 plays, 40 yards, 4:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - MIZZOU 34(2:02 - 2nd) 92-H.Mevis 52 yards Field Goal is Good.
|-3 YD
|
3 & 7 - MIZZOU 31(3:07 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 86-T.Dove. 86-T.Dove to LSU 26 FUMBLES (25-C.Flott). 99-I.McGuire to LSU 34 for no gain.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 5 - MIZZOU 29(3:48 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 1-T.Badie. 1-T.Badie to LSU 31 for -2 yards (19-J.Cox).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 34(4:17 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 31-D.Smith. 31-D.Smith to LSU 29 for 5 yards (25-C.Flott).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - MIZZOU 39(4:49 - 2nd) 34-L.Rountree pushed ob at LSU 34 for 5 yards (24-D.Stingley).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 45(5:26 - 2nd) 1-T.Badie to LSU 39 for 6 yards (1-E.Ricks).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 43(5:52 - 2nd) 34-L.Rountree runs ob at LSU 45 for 12 yards.
|+17 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 26(6:20 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 11-B.Banister. 11-B.Banister to MIZ 43 for 17 yards (7-J.Stevens5-J.Ward).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 26(6:26 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 31-D.Smith.
LSU
Tigers
- Fumble (3 plays, 8 yards, 0:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - LSU 33(6:35 - 2nd) 38-Z.Von Rosenberg punts 45 yards from LSU 33. 15-K.Abrams-Draine to MIZ 22 FUMBLES. 15-K.Abrams-Draine to MIZ 26 for no gain.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 10 - LSU 25(7:27 - 2nd) 15-M.Brennan complete to 1-K.Boutte. 1-K.Boutte to LSU 33 for 8 yards (14-A.Sparks11-D.Nicholson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LSU 25(7:27 - 2nd) 15-M.Brennan incomplete. Intended for 44-T.Carter.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LSU 25(7:33 - 2nd) 15-M.Brennan incomplete. Intended for 5-K.Moore.
|Kickoff
|(7:33 - 2nd) 90-S.Koetting kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to LSU End Zone. touchback.
MIZZOU
Tigers
- TD (9 plays, 75 yards, 3:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:33 - 2nd) 92-H.Mevis extra point is good.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 16(7:40 - 2nd) 9-J.Knox runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 7 - MIZZOU 30(8:17 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 48-N.Hea. 48-N.Hea to LSU 16 for 14 yards (14-M.Hampton).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - MIZZOU 30(8:21 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Knox.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 33(8:51 - 2nd) 34-L.Rountree to LSU 30 for 3 yards (18-D.Clark).
|+26 YD
|
3 & 6 - MIZZOU 41(9:15 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 9-J.Knox. 9-J.Knox pushed ob at LSU 33 for 26 yards (14-M.Hampton).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 5 - MIZZOU 42(9:58 - 2nd) 1-T.Badie to MIZ 41 for -1 yard (11-A.Gaye).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 37(10:28 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak to MIZ 42 for 5 yards (14-M.Hampton3-A.Anthony).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - MIZZOU 32(10:55 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 31-D.Smith. 31-D.Smith to MIZ 37 for 5 yards.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(11:16 - 2nd) 1-T.Badie to MIZ 32 for 7 yards (18-D.Clark).
|Kickoff
|(11:16 - 2nd) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to MIZ End Zone. touchback.
LSU
Tigers
- FG (3 plays, 7 yards, 0:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - LSU 24(11:21 - 2nd) 36-C.York 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 10 - LSU 31(12:06 - 2nd) 15-M.Brennan complete to 17-R.McMath. 17-R.McMath to MIZ 24 for 7 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LSU 31(12:11 - 2nd) 15-M.Brennan incomplete.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LSU 31(12:17 - 2nd) 15-M.Brennan incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Gilbert.
MIZZOU
Tigers
- Fumble (6 plays, 44 yards, 2:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - MIZZOU 42(12:21 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak sacked at MIZ 31 for -11 yards FUMBLES (8-B.Ojulari). 11-A.Gaye to MIZ 31 for no gain.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 4 - MIZZOU 44(12:57 - 2nd) 9-J.Knox to MIZ 42 for -2 yards (25-C.Flott).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 38(13:27 - 2nd) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 44 for 6 yards (3-A.Anthony24-D.Stingley).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 3 - MIZZOU 32(13:58 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 86-T.Dove. 86-T.Dove to MIZ 38 for 6 yards (24-D.Stingley).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - MIZZOU 32(14:05 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(14:41 - 2nd) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 32 for 7 yards (19-J.Cox).
|Kickoff
|(14:41 - 2nd) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to MIZ End Zone. touchback.
LSU
Tigers
- Fumble (3 plays, 8 yards, 0:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - LSU 33(14:56 - 2nd) 38-Z.Von Rosenberg punts 42 yards from LSU 33. 15-K.Abrams-Draine to MIZ 25 FUMBLES (17-R.McMath). 48-Q.Skinner to MIZ 25 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - LSU 33(15:00 - 2nd) 15-M.Brennan incomplete. Intended for 33-T.Palmer.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - LSU 25(0:18 - 1st) 15-M.Brennan complete to 1-K.Boutte. 1-K.Boutte to LSU 33 for 8 yards (9-T.Gillespie).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LSU 25(0:22 - 1st) 15-M.Brennan incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Emery.
|Kickoff
|(0:22 - 1st) 90-S.Koetting kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to LSU End Zone. touchback.
MIZZOU
Tigers
- TD (9 plays, 75 yards, 3:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:22 - 1st) 92-H.Mevis extra point is good.
|+29 YD
|
2 & 7 - MIZZOU 29(0:30 - 1st) 1-T.Badie runs 29 yards for a touchdown.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 32(0:59 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak to LSU 29 for 3 yards.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - MIZZOU 35(1:32 - 1st) 34-L.Rountree to LSU 32 for 3 yards (4-T.Harris).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 42(2:02 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 31-D.Smith. 31-D.Smith pushed ob at LSU 35 for 7 yards (18-D.Clark).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - MIZZOU 48(2:23 - 1st) 9-J.Knox runs ob at LSU 42 for 6 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 47(2:54 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 11-B.Banister. 11-B.Banister to LSU 48 for 5 yards (25-C.Flott).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 3 - MIZZOU 32(3:15 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 31-D.Smith. 31-D.Smith to MIZ 47 for 15 yards (19-J.Cox31-C.Lewis).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - MIZZOU 32(3:20 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 82-D.Parker.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(3:45 - 1st) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 32 for 7 yards (25-C.Flott).
|Kickoff
|(3:45 - 1st) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to MIZ End Zone. touchback.
LSU
Tigers
- TD (7 plays, 47 yards, 2:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:45 - 1st) 36-C.York extra point is good.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - LSU 2(3:51 - 1st) 15-M.Brennan complete to 6-T.Marshall. 6-T.Marshall runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
1 & 2 - LSU 2(4:39 - 1st) 3-T.Davis-Price to MIZ 2 for no gain (3-M.Manuel9-T.Gillespie).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - LSU 9(4:56 - 1st) 15-M.Brennan to MIZ 2 for 7 yards (9-T.Gillespie99-I.McGuire).
|No Gain
|
1 & 4 - LSU 9(4:56 - 1st) 15-M.Brennan incomplete. Intended for 6-T.Marshall.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 15 - LSU 20(5:19 - 1st) 15-M.Brennan scrambles to MIZ 19 for 1 yard (90-M.Utsey99-I.McGuire). Penalty on MIZ 8-J.Ware Holding 10 yards enforced at MIZ 19.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LSU 15(5:45 - 1st) Penalty on LSU 57-C.Hines False start 5 yards enforced at MIZ 15. No Play.
|+32 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 47(6:15 - 1st) 15-M.Brennan complete to 6-T.Marshall. 6-T.Marshall pushed ob at MIZ 15 for 32 yards (7-J.Stevens).
MIZZOU
Tigers
- Downs (4 plays, 7 yards, 1:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
4 & 3 - MIZZOU 47(6:22 - 1st) 19-G.McKinniss incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Knox.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 8 - MIZZOU 42(6:54 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 86-T.Dove. 86-T.Dove to MIZ 47 for 5 yards (19-J.Cox14-M.Hampton).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 6 - MIZZOU 44(7:30 - 1st) 1-T.Badie to MIZ 42 for -2 yards (19-J.Cox).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 40(7:56 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 2-M.Wilson. 2-M.Wilson to MIZ 44 for 4 yards.
|Kickoff
|(8:03 - 1st) 32-A.Atkins kicks 64 yards from LSU 35. 1-T.Badie to MIZ 40 for 39 yards (44-T.Carter32-A.Atkins).
LSU
Tigers
- TD (10 plays, 75 yards, 5:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:03 - 1st) 36-C.York extra point is good.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 6 - LSU 6(8:15 - 1st) 15-M.Brennan complete to 6-T.Marshall. 6-T.Marshall runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|+17 YD
|
2 & 12 - LSU 23(8:45 - 1st) 15-M.Brennan complete to 17-R.McMath. 17-R.McMath to MIZ 6 for 17 yards (32-N.Bolton1-J.Bledsoe).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 21(9:30 - 1st) 18-C.Curry to MIZ 23 for -2 yards (2-E.Rakestraw).
|+17 YD
|
4 & 5 - LSU 38(10:00 - 1st) 15-M.Brennan complete to 2-A.Gilbert. 2-A.Gilbert to MIZ 21 for 17 yards (1-J.Bledsoe99-I.McGuire).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 13 - LSU 46(10:45 - 1st) 15-M.Brennan complete to 2-A.Gilbert. 2-A.Gilbert to MIZ 38 for 8 yards (14-A.Sparks).
|Sack
|
2 & 6 - LSU 39(11:00 - 1st) 15-M.Brennan sacked at MIZ 46 for -7 yards (11-D.Nicholson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 43(11:45 - 1st) 18-C.Curry to MIZ 39 for 4 yards (18-T.Jeffcoat).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 12 - LSU 37(12:00 - 1st) 15-M.Brennan complete to 2-A.Gilbert. 2-A.Gilbert to MIZ 43 for 20 yards (11-D.Nicholson).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 39(12:35 - 1st) 18-C.Curry to LSU 37 for -2 yards (90-M.Utsey).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 25(13:07 - 1st) 15-M.Brennan complete to 2-A.Gilbert. 2-A.Gilbert to LSU 39 for 14 yards (9-T.Gillespie3-M.Manuel).
|Kickoff
|(13:07 - 1st) 90-S.Koetting kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to LSU End Zone. touchback.
MIZZOU
Tigers
- TD (4 plays, 75 yards, 1:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:07 - 1st) 92-H.Mevis extra point is good.
|+58 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 42(13:30 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 86-T.Dove. 86-T.Dove runs 58 yards for a touchdown.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 2 - MIZZOU 33(14:10 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 1-T.Badie. 1-T.Badie to MIZ 42 for 9 yards (19-J.Cox).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - MIZZOU 28(14:40 - 1st) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 33 for 5 yards (7-J.Stevens18-D.Clark).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(15:00 - 1st) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 28 for 3 yards (97-G.Logan).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to MIZ End Zone. touchback.
