|
|
|LVILLE
|GATECH
Sims powers Georgia Tech past fumble-prone Louisville, 46-27
ATLANTA (AP) Geoff Collins knew Georgia Tech's rainy day would come.
The coach had the Yellow Jackets prepared.
Jeff Sims threw a go-ahead 19-yard scoring pass to Jahmyr Gibbs midway through the fourth quarter and Georgia Tech rallied from a two-touchdown deficit to beat Louisville 46-27 on Friday night.
On a rainy night, Louisville running backs lost three fumbles while Georgia Tech did not commit a turnover. Collins looked back to preseason practices when he had his offense work in the rain.
''Even though we have a great indoor facility, we intentionally in the season when we experienced rain we would make the offense go out and practice in the rain,'' Collins said.
Gibbs said the wet practices are common.
''We practice in the rain all the time,'' Gibbs said. ''When it rains we just keep practicing outside to get used to it.''
Georgia Tech (2-2, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) snapped a two-game losing streak. Sims, a freshman, passed for 249 yards with two touchdowns, including a 34-yard scoring pass to Malachi Carter to extend the lead with less than three minutes remaining. Dontae Smith added a 12-yard scoring run in the final minute.
Louisville (1-3, 0-3) suffered its third straight loss despite a strong effort by quarterback Malik Cunningham, who passed for 229 yards with two touchdowns and ran for two scores.
Javian Hawkins ran for 155 yards for the Cardinals but his fumble in the fourth quarter was costly. Jordan Domineck's recovery near midfield set up Sims' scoring pass to Gibbs, who vaulted defensive back Isaiah Hayes at the goal line to give the Yellow Jackets a 32-27 lead.
''I saw one man in front of me and so I had to do what I had to do and I just jumped over him,'' said Gibbs, who had 13 carries for 61 yards.
Gibbs' vault was scary to Sims.
''I was like `Oh my goodness!''' Sims said, adding ''At first I thought he was going to get hurt when he was in the air.''
The Cardinals had a 471-450 edge in total yards, but the lost fumbles were the difference.
''They did a good job of moving the football,'' said Louisville coach Scott Satterfield. ''But I think it really came down to turnovers. We get a good kickoff return, we fumble. We're driving the ball, we fumble past midfield. Those are taking away opportunities.''
Cunningham completed scoring passes to Marshon Ford and Tutu Atwell. His second touchdown run, an 11-yarder late in the third quarter, gave the Cardinals a 27-26 lead.
Georgia Tech trailed 21-7 before suddenly finding its offense in the final minute of the first half.
Sims completed a pass to Gibbs for 41 yards, starting a string of three consecutive completions that moved the Yellow Jackets to the Louisville 9. Sims then handed to Ahmarean Brown on an apparent reverse before Brown, running right, stopped and passed to Jalen Camp for a touchdown.
Louisville running back Hassan Hall lost two fumbles, including one on a kickoff return that was forced and recovered by Bruce Jordan-Swilling. The play set up Sims' 22-yard scoring run for a 26-21 lead in the third quarter. Sims ran for 64 yards.
THE TAKEAWAY:
Louisville: Hawkins' runs and Cunningham's dynamic leadership provided a strong base for the Cardinals. It was not enough to overcome the three lost fumbles by the running backs as turnovers were decisive for the second straight week.
Georgia Tech: Mistakes, including false starts and the blocked extra point on a low kick by Gavin Stewart, continue to hurt the Yellow Jackets. Even so, Sims continues to show promise as the new leader of an improving team.
RETURN TO FORM
Cunningham did not throw an interception. It was a dramatic return to form for the junior quarterback, who threw a career-high three interceptions and was sacked seven times in a 23-20 loss to Pittsburgh on Sept. 26. Before the loss to Pitt, Cunningham had never thrown more than one interception in a game.
TARGETING CALL
Louisville cornerback Marlon Character was called for targeting and ejected following a hit on Adonicas Sanders in the third quarter. Character lowered his helmet before the big hit on the sideline following Sanders' 33-yard gain.
UP NEXT:
Louisville will play its third consecutive road game when it visits No. 5 Notre Dame on Oct. 17.
Georgia Tech faces a big challenge when No. 1 Clemson visits Bobby Dodd Stadium on Oct. 17.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and http:www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|24
|19
|Rushing
|13
|9
|Passing
|10
|9
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|9-17
|6-12
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|471
|450
|Total Plays
|81
|56
|Avg Gain
|5.8
|8.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|242
|192
|Rush Attempts
|48
|34
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.0
|5.6
|Yards Passing
|229
|258
|Comp. - Att.
|19-33
|12-22
|Yards Per Pass
|6.4
|11.7
|Penalties - Yards
|9-78
|7-55
|Touchdowns
|4
|7
|Rushing TDs
|2
|4
|Passing TDs
|2
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|4-3
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-39.5
|5-47.8
|Return Yards
|135
|15
|Punts - Returns
|1-16
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|5-119
|1-15
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|229
|PASS YDS
|258
|
|
|242
|RUSH YDS
|192
|
|
|471
|TOTAL YDS
|450
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Cunningham 3 QB
|M. Cunningham
|19/33
|229
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Hawkins 10 RB
|J. Hawkins
|26
|155
|0
|27
|
M. Cunningham 3 QB
|M. Cunningham
|14
|50
|2
|15
|
H. Hall 19 RB
|H. Hall
|8
|37
|0
|28
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Ford 83 TE
|M. Ford
|6
|5
|89
|1
|25
|
T. Atwell 1 WR
|T. Atwell
|13
|6
|52
|1
|26
|
D. Fitzpatrick 7 WR
|D. Fitzpatrick
|4
|1
|36
|0
|36
|
J. Marshall 18 WR
|J. Marshall
|2
|2
|19
|0
|12
|
J. Hawkins 10 RB
|J. Hawkins
|3
|3
|15
|0
|8
|
M. Burkley 36 RB
|M. Burkley
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
B. Smith 81 WR
|B. Smith
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
E. Pfeifer 14 TE
|E. Pfeifer
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Goldwire 90 DL
|J. Goldwire
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Etheridge 17 LB
|D. Etheridge
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Hayes 33 DB
|I. Hayes
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Avery 9 LB
|C. Avery
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
N. Okeke 11 LB
|N. Okeke
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Montgomery 7 LB
|M. Montgomery
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Character 12 DB
|M. Character
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Yeast 3 DB
|R. Yeast
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jones 2 DB
|C. Jones
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Hicks 5 LB
|R. Hicks
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Burns 10 LB
|R. Burns
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Tell 99 DL
|D. Tell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Peterson 29 DL
|T. Peterson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Kinnaird 57 DL
|D. Kinnaird
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Fagot 38 DB
|J. Fagot
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
Y. Diaby 6 DL
|Y. Diaby
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Turner 32 K
|J. Turner
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Harwell 49 P
|R. Harwell
|4
|39.5
|2
|61
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
H. Hall 19 RB
|H. Hall
|3
|29.0
|42
|0
|
J. Watkins 80 WR
|J. Watkins
|2
|16.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Burns 10 LB
|R. Burns
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Sims 10 QB
|J. Sims
|7
|64
|1
|22
|
J. Gibbs 21 RB
|J. Gibbs
|13
|61
|1
|18
|
Do. Smith 28 RB
|Do. Smith
|8
|44
|1
|18
|
Ja. Griffin 22 RB
|Ja. Griffin
|5
|14
|1
|8
|
J. Howard Jr. 5 LB
|J. Howard Jr.
|1
|9
|0
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Carter 15 WR
|M. Carter
|6
|3
|89
|1
|41
|
J. Gibbs 21 RB
|J. Gibbs
|5
|2
|60
|1
|41
|
A. Sanders 12 WR
|A. Sanders
|1
|1
|33
|0
|33
|
Ja. Camp 1 WR
|Ja. Camp
|6
|4
|31
|1
|11
|
A. Brown 2 WR
|A. Brown
|2
|1
|30
|0
|30
|
D. Leonard 80 TE
|D. Leonard
|2
|1
|15
|0
|15
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Thomas 1 DB
|J. Thomas
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Domineck 42 DL
|J. Domineck
|5-2
|1.0
|0
|
W. Walker 39 DB
|W. Walker
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Jackson 44 LB
|Q. Jackson
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|
T. Carpenter 2 DB
|T. Carpenter
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Clayton 11 DL
|A. Clayton
|3-2
|2.0
|0
|
Z. Walton 21 DB
|Z. Walton
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Douse 99 DL
|D. Douse
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Curry 6 LB
|D. Curry
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Oliver 22 DB
|K. Oliver
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. King 14 DB
|J. King
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Ryans 98 DL
|C. Ryans
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Thomas 25 DB
|C. Thomas
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Brooks 0 DL
|D. Brooks
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Swilling 3 DB
|T. Swilling
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
K. Johnson 24 DB
|K. Johnson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bennett Jr. 15 DE
|C. Bennett Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Allen 18 DB
|D. Allen
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Showell 13 DB
|A. Showell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Jordan-Swilling 29 RB
|B. Jordan-Swilling
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Kennard 31 DL
|K. Kennard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Sims 16 DB
|M. Sims
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Brooks 20 DB
|M. Brooks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Knight II 17 LB
|D. Knight II
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Stone 97 DL
|A. Stone
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Stewart 46 K
|G. Stewart
|0/0
|0
|4/5
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Harvin III 27 P
|P. Harvin III
|5
|47.8
|2
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Do. Smith 28 RB
|Do. Smith
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
LVILLE
Cardinals
- Fumble (7 plays, 42 yards, 3:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 48-A.Kent kicks 61 yards from GT 35. 19-H.Hall to LOU 22 for 18 yards (17-D.Knight).
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 22(14:56 - 1st) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 46 for 24 yards (1-J.Thomas).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 46(14:30 - 1st) 10-J.Hawkins to GT 46 for 8 yards (2-T.Carpenter3-T.Swilling).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - LVILLE 46(13:59 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 14-E.Pfeifer.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 2 - LVILLE 46(13:53 - 1st) 10-J.Hawkins to GT 40 for 6 yards (1-J.Thomas).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 40(13:17 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham scrambles to GT 41 for -1 yard (6-D.Curry14-J.King).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 11 - LVILLE 41(12:40 - 1st) 19-H.Hall to GT 33 for 8 yards (44-Q.Jackson).
|-3 YD
|
3 & 3 - LVILLE 33(11:58 - 1st) 19-H.Hall to GT 36 FUMBLES (25-C.Thomas). 44-Q.Jackson to GT 36 for no gain.
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- TD (8 plays, 64 yards, 2:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 36(11:50 - 1st) 10-J.Sims to GT 43 for 7 yards (3-R.Yeast).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - GATECH 43(11:29 - 1st) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 15-M.Carter.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - GATECH 43(11:24 - 1st) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Camp.
|+9 YD
|
4 & 3 - GATECH 43(11:19 - 1st) 5-J.Howard to LOU 48 for 9 yards (11-N.Okeke).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 48(10:45 - 1st) 21-J.Gibbs to LOU 42 for 6 yards (17-D.Etheridge9-C.Avery).
|+30 YD
|
2 & 4 - GATECH 42(10:08 - 1st) 10-J.Sims complete to 2-A.Brown. 2-A.Brown to LOU 12 for 30 yards (2-C.Jones).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 12(9:40 - 1st) 21-J.Gibbs to LOU 12 for no gain (11-N.Okeke).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - GATECH 12(9:07 - 1st) 21-J.Gibbs runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:07 - 1st) 46-G.Stewart extra point is good.
LVILLE
Cardinals
- Punt (6 plays, 18 yards, 2:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:00 - 1st) 48-A.Kent kicks 65 yards from GT 35. 19-H.Hall pushed ob at LOU 42 for 42 yards (48-A.Kent).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 42(8:54 - 1st) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 49 for 7 yards (24-K.Johnson42-J.Domineck).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 3 - LVILLE 49(8:23 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 83-M.Ford. 83-M.Ford to GT 33 for 18 yards (44-Q.Jackson24-K.Johnson).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 33(7:56 - 1st) 10-J.Hawkins to GT 35 for -2 yards (98-C.Ryans44-Q.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - LVILLE 35(7:18 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 1-T.Atwell. 1-T.Atwell pushed ob at GT 35 for no gain (39-W.Walker).
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - LVILLE 35(6:36 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Atwell.
|Penalty
|
4 & 12 - LVILLE 35(6:31 - 1st) Team penalty on LOU Delay of game 5 yards enforced at GT 35. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 17 - LVILLE 40(6:31 - 1st) 49-R.Harwell punts 36 yards from GT 40 to the GT 4 downed by 80-J.Watkins.
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 4(6:21 - 1st) 21-J.Gibbs to GT 4 for no gain (33-I.Hayes9-C.Avery).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - GATECH 4(5:54 - 1st) 28-D.Smith to GT 5 for 1 yard (99-D.Tell).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 9 - GATECH 5(5:22 - 1st) 22-J.Griffin to GT 13 for 8 yards (33-I.Hayes6-Y.Diaby).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - GATECH 13(4:47 - 1st) 27-P.Harvin punts 48 yards from GT 13. 10-R.Burns to GT 45 for 16 yards (52-J.Dingle6-D.Curry).
LVILLE
Cardinals
- TD (8 plays, 45 yards, 4:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 45(4:34 - 1st) 10-J.Hawkins to GT 45 for no gain (1-J.Thomas6-D.Curry).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - LVILLE 45(3:59 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 18-J.Marshall. 18-J.Marshall to GT 38 for 7 yards (13-A.Showell44-Q.Jackson).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 3 - LVILLE 38(3:24 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham scrambles pushed ob at GT 25 for 13 yards (25-C.Thomas).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 25(2:48 - 1st) 10-J.Hawkins to GT 14 for 11 yards (2-T.Carpenter).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 14(2:14 - 1st) 1-T.Atwell pushed ob at GT 5 for 9 yards (14-J.King).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - LVILLE 5(1:37 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham to GT 5 for no gain (44-Q.Jackson).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - LVILLE 5(0:59 - 1st) 10-J.Hawkins to GT 3 for 2 yards (1-J.Thomas).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - LVILLE 3(0:29 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 83-M.Ford. 83-M.Ford runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:24 - 1st) 32-J.Turner extra point is good.
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- Punt (5 plays, 18 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:24 - 1st) 40-B.Travelstead kicks 65 yards from LOU 35 to GT End Zone. touchback.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 25(0:24 - 1st) 10-J.Sims complete to 80-D.Leonard. 80-D.Leonard pushed ob at GT 40 for 15 yards (10-R.Burns).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 40(15:00 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims complete to 89-A.Boyd. 89-A.Boyd to GT 40 for no gain (3-R.Yeast). Team penalty on GT Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at GT 40. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 15 - GATECH 35(14:37 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims to GT 40 for 5 yards (7-M.Montgomery).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - GATECH 40(14:08 - 2nd) 21-J.Gibbs to GT 43 for 3 yards (90-J.Goldwire57-D.Kinnaird).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - GATECH 43(13:34 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 15-M.Carter.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - GATECH 43(13:28 - 2nd) 27-P.Harvin punts 57 yards from GT 43 to LOU End Zone. touchback.
LVILLE
Cardinals
- TD (12 plays, 80 yards, 5:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 20(13:17 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Atwell.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - LVILLE 20(13:11 - 2nd) 19-H.Hall to LOU 22 for 2 yards (99-D.Douse11-A.Clayton).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 8 - LVILLE 22(12:24 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham to LOU 37 for 15 yards (22-K.Oliver).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 37(11:51 - 2nd) 19-H.Hall to LOU 37 for no gain (92-J.Griffin).
|+25 YD
|
2 & 10 - LVILLE 37(11:12 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 83-M.Ford. 83-M.Ford pushed ob at GT 38 for 25 yards (2-T.Carpenter).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 38(10:32 - 2nd) 10-J.Hawkins to GT 38 for no gain (20-M.Brooks).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LVILLE 38(9:44 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Atwell.
|+36 YD
|
3 & 10 - LVILLE 38(9:37 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 7-D.Fitzpatrick. 7-D.Fitzpatrick to GT 2 for 36 yards (24-K.Johnson18-D.Allen).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 2 - LVILLE 2(8:58 - 2nd) 10-J.Hawkins to GT 3 for -1 yard (14-J.King11-A.Clayton).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - LVILLE 3(8:22 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Atwell.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 3 - LVILLE 3(8:16 - 2nd) 10-J.Hawkins to GT 2 for 1 yard (11-A.Clayton21-Z.Walton).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 2 - LVILLE 2(7:36 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:30 - 2nd) 32-J.Turner extra point is good.
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- Punt (7 plays, 12 yards, 1:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:30 - 2nd) 40-B.Travelstead kicks 65 yards from LOU 35 to GT End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 25(7:30 - 2nd) 28-D.Smith to GT 28 for 3 yards (5-R.Hicks11-N.Okeke).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - GATECH 28(7:04 - 2nd) 28-D.Smith to GT 31 for 3 yards (9-C.Avery10-R.Burns).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - GATECH 31(6:39 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims complete to 1-J.Camp. 1-J.Camp pushed ob at GT 36 for 5 yards (12-M.Character).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 36(6:19 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims complete to 1-J.Camp. 1-J.Camp to GT 42 for 6 yards (5-R.Hicks).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - GATECH 42(5:53 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Brown.
|Penalty
|
3 & 4 - GATECH 42(5:47 - 2nd) Penalty on GT 54-J.Williams False start 5 yards enforced at GT 42. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - GATECH 37(5:47 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 15-M.Carter.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - GATECH 37(5:43 - 2nd) 27-P.Harvin punts 50 yards from GT 37 to LOU 13 fair catch by 10-R.Burns.
LVILLE
Cardinals
- TD (12 plays, 87 yards, 4:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 13(5:35 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Atwell.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - LVILLE 13(5:30 - 2nd) 19-H.Hall to LOU 11 for -2 yards (98-C.Ryans). Penalty on GT 98-C.Ryans Facemask Incidental 15 yards enforced at LOU 13. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 28(5:01 - 2nd) 19-H.Hall to LOU 29 for 1 yard (42-J.Domineck17-D.Knight).
|+28 YD
|
2 & 9 - LVILLE 29(4:25 - 2nd) 19-H.Hall pushed ob at GT 43 for 28 yards (17-D.Knight). Penalty on LOU 56-R.Brown Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at GT 43.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 42(3:50 - 2nd) 19-H.Hall to LOU 43 for 1 yard (0-D.Brooks99-D.Douse).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - LVILLE 43(3:14 - 2nd) 19-H.Hall to LOU 43 for no gain (0-D.Brooks99-D.Douse).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 9 - LVILLE 43(2:43 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham scrambles to GT 44 for 13 yards (39-W.Walker42-J.Domineck).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 44(2:02 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 83-M.Ford.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - LVILLE 44(1:56 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 81-B.Smith. 81-B.Smith pushed ob at GT 40 for 4 yards (6-D.Curry).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - LVILLE 40(1:51 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Atwell.
|+14 YD
|
4 & 6 - LVILLE 40(1:45 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 1-T.Atwell. 1-T.Atwell pushed ob at GT 26 for 14 yards (2-T.Carpenter).
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 26(1:38 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 1-T.Atwell. 1-T.Atwell runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:32 - 2nd) 32-J.Turner extra point is good.
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- TD (4 plays, 75 yards, 0:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:32 - 2nd) 40-B.Travelstead kicks 65 yards from LOU 35 to GT End Zone. touchback.
|+41 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 25(1:32 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims complete to 21-J.Gibbs. 21-J.Gibbs to LOU 34 for 41 yards (17-D.Etheridge).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 34(1:14 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims complete to 1-J.Camp. 1-J.Camp to LOU 23 for 11 yards (12-M.Character).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 23(0:57 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims complete to 15-M.Carter. 15-M.Carter to LOU 9 for 14 yards (2-C.Jones).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 9 - GATECH 9(0:49 - 2nd) 2-A.Brown complete to 1-J.Camp. 1-J.Camp runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:43 - 2nd) 46-G.Stewart extra point is good.
LVILLE
Cardinals
- Halftime (5 plays, 12 yards, 0:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:43 - 2nd) 48-A.Kent kicks 65 yards from GT 35 to LOU End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 25(0:43 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 10-J.Hawkins. 10-J.Hawkins pushed ob at LOU 28 for 3 yards (44-Q.Jackson).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - LVILLE 28(0:35 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 10-J.Hawkins. 10-J.Hawkins pushed ob at LOU 36 for 8 yards (39-W.Walker).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 36(0:29 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham to LOU 31 FUMBLES. 3-M.Cunningham recovers at the LOU 31. 3-M.Cunningham to LOU 37 for 6 yards (6-D.Curry).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - LVILLE 37(0:23 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham scrambles to LOU 37 for no gain (31-K.Kennard).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - LVILLE 37(0:16 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 81-B.Smith.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - LVILLE 37(0:10 - 2nd) 49-R.Harwell punts 61 yards from LOU 37 Downed at the GT 2.
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- Punt (5 plays, 4 yards, 1:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 40-B.Travelstead kicks 65 yards from LOU 35 to GT End Zone. touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 25(15:00 - 3rd) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Camp. Penalty on LOU 98-J.Boykin Offside 5 yards enforced at GT 25. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 5 - GATECH 30(14:55 - 3rd) 21-J.Gibbs pushed ob at GT 34 for 4 yards (33-I.Hayes).
|Penalty
|
2 & 1 - GATECH 34(14:21 - 3rd) Penalty on GT 54-J.Williams False start 5 yards enforced at GT 34. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - GATECH 29(14:01 - 3rd) 21-J.Gibbs to GT 29 for no gain (11-N.Okeke).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - GATECH 29(13:34 - 3rd) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Camp.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - GATECH 29(13:28 - 3rd) 27-P.Harvin punts 47 yards from GT 29 to the LOU 24 downed by 4-J.Askew.
LVILLE
Cardinals
- Punt (5 plays, 13 yards, 3:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 24(13:15 - 3rd) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 29 for 5 yards (99-D.Douse3-T.Swilling).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - LVILLE 29(12:38 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham to LOU 35 for 6 yards (15-C.Bennett44-Q.Jackson).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 35(11:46 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 1-T.Atwell. 1-T.Atwell to LOU 41 for 6 yards (3-T.Swilling39-W.Walker).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - LVILLE 41(11:18 - 3rd) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 43 for 2 yards (39-W.Walker).
|Sack
|
3 & 2 - LVILLE 43(10:43 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham sacked at LOU 37 for -6 yards (11-A.Clayton).
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - LVILLE 37(10:03 - 3rd) 49-R.Harwell punts 29 yards from LOU 37 to the GT 34 downed by 17-D.Etheridge.
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- TD (8 plays, 66 yards, 2:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 34(9:53 - 3rd) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 21-J.Gibbs.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - GATECH 34(9:48 - 3rd) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 21-J.Gibbs.
|+33 YD
|
3 & 10 - GATECH 34(9:45 - 3rd) 10-J.Sims complete to 12-A.Sanders. 12-A.Sanders to LOU 33 for 33 yards (12-M.Character).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 33(9:33 - 3rd) Penalty on LOU 12-M.Character Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at LOU 33. No Play.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 18(9:15 - 3rd) 10-J.Sims to LOU 6 for 12 yards (17-D.Etheridge).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 6 - GATECH 6(8:52 - 3rd) 22-J.Griffin to LOU 8 for -2 yards (7-M.Montgomery11-N.Okeke).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - GATECH 8(8:18 - 3rd) 22-J.Griffin to LOU 3 for 5 yards (3-R.Yeast).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - GATECH 3(7:59 - 3rd) 22-J.Griffin runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|Missed PAT
|(7:52 - 3rd) 46-G.Stewart extra point is no good. blocked by 90-J.Goldwire.
LVILLE
Cardinals
- TD (14 plays, 75 yards, 6:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:52 - 3rd) 48-A.Kent kicks 65 yards from GT 35. 19-H.Hall to LOU 28 FUMBLES (29-B.Jordan-Swilling). 29-B.Jordan-Swilling to LOU 27 for no gain.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 27(7:42 - 3rd) 21-J.Gibbs to LOU 22 for 5 yards (90-J.Goldwire).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - LVILLE 22(7:16 - 3rd) 21-J.Gibbs to LOU 22 for no gain (90-J.Goldwire).
|+22 YD
|
3 & 5 - LVILLE 22(6:41 - 3rd) 10-J.Sims runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(6:34 - 3rd) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Brown.
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- Punt (7 plays, 29 yards, 0:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:34 - 3rd) 48-A.Kent kicks 65 yards from GT 35 to LOU End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 25(6:34 - 3rd) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 30 for 5 yards (98-C.Ryans44-Q.Jackson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - GATECH 30(6:02 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 1-T.Atwell. 1-T.Atwell pushed ob at LOU 32 for 2 yards (21-Z.Walton).
|+20 YD
|
3 & 3 - GATECH 32(5:33 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 83-M.Ford. 83-M.Ford to GT 48 for 20 yards (21-Z.Walton).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 48(4:58 - 3rd) 10-J.Hawkins to GT 41 for 7 yards (1-J.Thomas3-T.Swilling).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 3 - GATECH 41(4:22 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 18-J.Marshall. 18-J.Marshall to GT 29 for 12 yards (18-D.Allen).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 29(3:56 - 3rd) 10-J.Hawkins to GT 17 for 12 yards (21-Z.Walton).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 17(3:38 - 3rd) 10-J.Hawkins to GT 15 for 2 yards (99-D.Douse).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - GATECH 15(2:52 - 3rd) 10-J.Hawkins to GT 7 for 8 yards (44-Q.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 7 - GATECH 7(2:36 - 3rd) 10-J.Hawkins to GT 7 for no gain.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - GATECH 7(2:04 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 1-T.Atwell. 1-T.Atwell to GT 3 for 4 yards (1-J.Thomas). Penalty on LOU 7-D.Fitzpatrick Holding 10 yards enforced at GT 3.
|Penalty
|
2 & 13 - GATECH 13(1:52 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Fitzpatrick. Penalty on LOU 66-C.Bentley Holding 10 yards enforced at GT 13. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 23 - GATECH 23(1:39 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham to GT 16 for 7 yards (39-W.Walker).
|Penalty
|
3 & 16 - GATECH 16(0:56 - 3rd) Penalty on GT 42-J.Domineck Offside 5 yards enforced at GT 16. No Play.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 11 - GATECH 11(0:40 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(0:32 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete.
LVILLE
Cardinals
- Fumble (4 plays, 39 yards, 1:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:32 - 3rd) 40-B.Travelstead kicks 57 yards from LOU 35. 28-D.Smith to GT 23 for 15 yards (27-A.Johnson95-T.Geathers).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 23(0:24 - 3rd) 10-J.Sims scrambles to GT 28 for 5 yards.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 5 - LVILLE 28(15:00 - 4th) 10-J.Sims pushed ob at GT 40 for 12 yards (17-D.Etheridge).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 40(14:36 - 4th) 21-J.Gibbs to LOU 42 for 18 yards (9-C.Avery).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 42(13:53 - 4th) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 21-J.Gibbs.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - LVILLE 42(13:48 - 4th) 21-J.Gibbs to LOU 43 for -1 yard (90-J.Goldwire).
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - LVILLE 43(13:11 - 4th) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 80-D.Leonard.
|Penalty
|
4 & 11 - LVILLE 43(13:05 - 4th) Team penalty on GT Delay of game 5 yards enforced at LOU 43. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - LVILLE 48(13:05 - 4th) 27-P.Harvin punts 36 yards from LOU 48 to LOU 12 fair catch by 10-R.Burns.
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- TD (5 plays, 51 yards, 2:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 12(12:57 - 4th) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 27 for 15 yards (2-T.Carpenter).
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 27(12:24 - 4th) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 22 for -5 yards (22-K.Oliver).
|+23 YD
|
2 & 15 - GATECH 22(11:48 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 83-M.Ford. 83-M.Ford to LOU 45 for 23 yards (3-T.Swilling).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 45(11:15 - 4th) 10-J.Hawkins to GT 49 FUMBLES. 42-J.Domineck to GT 49 for no gain.
LVILLE
Cardinals
- Punt (7 plays, 25 yards, 2:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+41 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 49(11:06 - 4th) 10-J.Sims complete to 15-M.Carter. 15-M.Carter pushed ob at LOU 10 for 41 yards (3-R.Yeast). Penalty on LOU 39-M.Yulee Roughing the passer 5 yards enforced at LOU 10.
|No Gain
|
1 & 5 - LVILLE 5(10:30 - 4th) 22-J.Griffin to LOU 5 for no gain (57-D.Kinnaird9-C.Avery).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - LVILLE 5(10:00 - 4th) 10-J.Sims to LOU 4 for 1 yard (90-J.Goldwire).
|Penalty
|
3 & 4 - LVILLE 4(9:15 - 4th) 10-J.Sims complete to 15-M.Carter. 15-M.Carter to LOU 3 for 1 yard (10-R.Burns). Penalty on GT 70-R.Johnson Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at LOU 4. No Play.
|+19 YD
|
3 & 19 - LVILLE 19(8:48 - 4th) 10-J.Sims complete to 21-J.Gibbs. 21-J.Gibbs runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(8:40 - 4th) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 83-D.Deveney.
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- TD (5 plays, 67 yards, 2:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:40 - 4th) 48-A.Kent kicks 65 yards from GT 35. 80-J.Watkins to LOU 15 for 15 yards (28-D.Smith).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 15(8:34 - 4th) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 17 for 2 yards (42-J.Domineck3-T.Swilling).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - GATECH 17(8:01 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Fitzpatrick.
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - GATECH 17(7:55 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham scrambles pushed ob at LOU 24 for 7 yards (39-W.Walker). Penalty on LOU 56-R.Brown Holding 8 yards enforced at LOU 17. No Play.
|+27 YD
|
3 & 16 - GATECH 9(7:19 - 4th) 10-J.Hawkins runs ob at LOU 36 for 27 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 36(6:47 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - GATECH 36(6:37 - 4th) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 40 for 4 yards (15-C.Bennett6-D.Curry).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - GATECH 40(5:55 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Fitzpatrick.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - GATECH 40(5:49 - 4th) 49-R.Harwell punts 32 yards from LOU 40 to the GT 28 downed by 17-D.Etheridge. Team penalty on LOU Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at GT 28.
LVILLE
Cardinals
- Downs (4 plays, 57 yards, 1:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 33(5:41 - 4th) 21-J.Gibbs to GT 47 for 14 yards (7-M.Montgomery).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 47(5:01 - 4th) 21-J.Gibbs to GT 47 for no gain (29-T.Peterson).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 10 - LVILLE 47(4:14 - 4th) 28-D.Smith pushed ob at LOU 35 for 18 yards (9-C.Avery).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 35(3:35 - 4th) 28-D.Smith to LOU 34 for 1 yard (90-J.Goldwire).
|+34 YD
|
2 & 9 - LVILLE 34(3:03 - 4th) 10-J.Sims complete to 15-M.Carter. 15-M.Carter runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:52 - 4th) 46-G.Stewart extra point is good.
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- TD (3 plays, 18 yards, 1:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:52 - 4th) 48-A.Kent kicks 65 yards from GT 35 to LOU End Zone. touchback.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 25(2:52 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham sacked at LOU 16 for -9 yards (42-J.Domineck).
|No Gain
|
2 & 19 - GATECH 16(2:24 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Atwell.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 19 - GATECH 16(2:19 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 10-J.Hawkins. 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 20 for 4 yards (97-A.Stone6-D.Curry).
|Sack
|
4 & 15 - GATECH 20(1:38 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham sacked at LOU 18 for -2 yards (11-A.Clayton).
LVILLE
Cardinals
- End of Game (2 plays, 14 yards, 0:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 18(1:28 - 4th) 28-D.Smith to LOU 18 for no gain (38-J.Fagot).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - LVILLE 18(0:43 - 4th) 28-D.Smith to LOU 12 for 6 yards (17-D.Etheridge38-J.Fagot).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 4 - LVILLE 12(0:33 - 4th) 28-D.Smith runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:28 - 4th) 46-G.Stewart extra point is good.
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:28 - 4th) 48-A.Kent kicks 64 yards from GT 35. 80-J.Watkins to LOU 18 for 17 yards (28-D.Smith18-D.Allen).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 18(0:23 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 36-M.Burkley. 36-M.Burkley to LOU 32 for 14 yards (16-M.Sims).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 32(0:04 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Fitzpatrick.
-
TULANE
HOU
31
49
Final ESPN
-
LVILLE
GATECH
27
46
Final ESPN
-
SC
VANDY
0
041.5 O/U
+13.5
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
19VATECH
8UNC
0
057.5 O/U
-3
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
22TEXAS
OKLA
0
073.5 O/U
-3
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
NCST
UVA
0
058.5 O/U
-7
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
4FLA
21TXAM
0
058 O/U
+5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
LAMON
LIB
0
063 O/U
-17
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
17LSU
MIZZOU
0
054 O/U
+14
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
DUKE
CUSE
0
052.5 O/U
+1
Sat 12:30pm
-
CIT
ARMY
0
046.5 O/U
-29.5
Sat 1:30pm CBSSN
-
CAR
ARKST
0
063.5 O/U
-15.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP3
-
TXSA
15BYU
0
063 O/U
-34.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
14TENN
3UGA
0
043 O/U
-12.5
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
TXTECH
24IOWAST
0
064.5 O/U
-11.5
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
TXSTSM
TROY
0
059.5 O/U
-7
Sat 3:30pm ESP3
-
PITT
BC
0
042.5 O/U
+6.5
Sat 4:00pm ACCN
-
KSTATE
TCU
0
050.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 4:00pm FOX
-
MTSU
FIU
0
057 O/U
-6
Sat 4:00pm ESPU
-
ARK
13AUBURN
0
045.5 O/U
-14
Sat 4:00pm ESPN
-
TEMPLE
NAVY
0
050.5 O/U
+3.5
Sat 6:00pm CBSSN
-
ECU
SFLA
0
057 O/U
-6
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
MRSHL
WKY
0
043 O/U
+7
Sat 7:30pm
-
MISSST
UK
0
057.5 O/U
-3
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
UTEP
LATECH
0
053.5 O/U
-14
Sat 7:30pm ESP2
-
7MIAMI
1CLEM
0
060 O/U
-15
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
2BAMA
MISS
0
069 O/U
+23.5
Sat 7:30pm ESPN
-
FSU
5ND
0
053.5 O/U
-20.5
Sat 7:30pm NBC
-
CHARLO
NTEXAS
0
067 O/U
+3
Sat 8:00pm ESPU
-
23LALAF
APLST
0
0
PPD ESPN
-
FAU
USM
0
0
PPD
-
UAB
RICE
0
0
PPD