2018 Gasparilla Bowl odds, line: South Florida vs. Marshall picks, top predictions from proven expert who's 5-1

The South Florida Bulls finish the season at home, hosting the Marshall Thundering Herd for the 2018 Gasparilla Bowl. Kickoff is on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. USF (7-5) and Marshall (8-4) have never faced off and it's raining in Tampa ahead of kickoff, but the chance of precipitation decreases throughout the day. Despite the location of the game, the Herd are favored by a field goal in the most-recent USF vs. Marshall odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 51, down from an open of 54.5.

Now he has evaluated the latest 2018 Gasparilla Bowl odds and crunched the numbers for every possible scenario for Marshall vs. South Florida.

Cimini knows USF has a balanced offense that averages 242 yards passing and 203 yards rushing per game. Junior running back Jordan Cronkrite has 1,095 yards on 6.3 yards per attempt with nine touchdowns, just the fifth South Florida back to reach 1,000 yards in a season. Freshman Johnny Ford has 737 yards on 7.1 yards per attempt, 10th-highest in the country.

USF was a big story early this season, racing to a 7-0 start, but the Bulls lost their final five games. They've gotten up for bowl games, though, winning two straight and five of their last six. Now they get to host a bowl game, and they're 20-5 at home since 2014.

It's been tough to pass against the Bulls' defense, which allowed fewer than 200 yards per game through the air. Defensive backs Nick Roberts, Mike Hampton and Ronnie Hoggins have combined for seven interceptions.

But just because USF has home-field advantage doesn't mean it will cover the 2018 Gasparilla Bowl spread.

The Thundering Herd had won three straight games before falling 41-20 at Virginia Tech in the regular-season finale. But they've turned it up for the bowls. Under head coach Doc Holliday, the Herd have never lost a bowl game (5-0). Overall, the team is 11-3, the best bowl record for any program with at least five appearances.

Marshall is led by a defense that averages 336 yards and 22 points against, ranking 23rd and 32nd in the nation, respectively. The unit has been especially tough up front, ranking fifth in FBS with 39 sacks and ninth with just 104 rushing yards allowed.

