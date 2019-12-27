2019 Holiday Bowl odds, line, spread: USC vs. Iowa picks, optimal predictions from simulation on 8-2 roll

The No. 22 USC Trojans will look to put the No. 16 Iowa Hawkeyes' defense to the test when they meet on Friday in the 2019 Holiday Bowl. The Trojans (8-4, 7-2) can put up points and are outscoring opponents 33.2 to 27.8, including four games scoring more than 40, while the Hawkeyes (9-3, 6-3) have the fifth-best scoring defense in the country, allowing just 18 touchdowns through a dozen games. The kickoff from SDCCU Stadium in San Diego is slated for 8 p.m. ET, and USC has scored 124 points (41.3 average) over the past three games.

The Hawkeyes are two-point favorites in the latest USC vs. Iowa odds after the line moved as high as 2.5, while the over-under for total points scored is 53.5 after opening at 51.5. Before making any Iowa vs. USC picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has set its sights on USC vs. Iowa. Here are the college football betting lines and trends for Iowa vs. USC:

USC vs. Iowa spread: Hawkeyes -2

USC vs. Iowa over-under: 53.5 points

USC vs. Iowa money line: Trojans +106, Hawkeyes -128

USC: Covered the spread in final three games of the season

IOWA: 5-3-1 against the spread when favored

The model knows the Hawkeyes rely on defense and have held eight of their 12 opponents to their season-low point total. The 13.2 points allowed per game is the third-lowest since allowing 11.1 in 1959. Iowa also held opponents to 13 points per game in 2008. The Hawkeyes are 6-2 against the spread in their last eight non-conference games.

Defensively, senior linebacker Kristian Welch leads the Hawkeyes with 80 tackles, three sacks, three passes defensed and one forced fumble. Also making a big impact is junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa, who has been a menace to opposing offenses with nine sacks for 54 yards lost. He also has 45 tackles, three passes defensed and three forced fumbles.

But just because the Hawkeyes have made life miserable for the opposition all season does not guarantee they will cover the USC vs. Iowa spread in the Holiday Bowl 2019.

That's because USC overcame a challenging regular-season schedule, which included nine opponents that played in bowls and six teams that won nine-plus games. After starting the season 3-3, the Trojans have gone 5-1. USC is also 6-2-1 against the spread against teams with a winning record.

Senior wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. leads a talented receiving corps with 95 receptions for 1,222 yards (12.9 average) and 11 touchdowns. Pittman has been explosive, catching over 10 passes in the past three games. He also has 100 or more receiving yards in four of the past five games. His best game this season, however, came in USC's Sept. 20 meeting against Utah, when he caught 10 passes for 232 yards and one touchdown.

