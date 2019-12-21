2019 Las Vegas Bowl odds, line, spread: Washington vs. Boise State picks, predictions from expert who's 7-1

The No. 18 Boise State Broncos hope to remain perfect in the Las Vegas Bowl when they take on the Washington Huskies on Saturday. Kickoff from Sam Boyd Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Boise State (12-1) topped Oregon 38-28 in 2017 to improve to 4-0 in this event and 7-2 in its last nine bowl games, save for last year's canceled First Responder Bowl. The Broncos, who have covered the spread the last seven times they were underdogs, have trailed for a total of 10 minutes, 10 seconds in their previous Las Vegas Bowl appearances.

The Huskies (7-5) are playing their final contest under coach Chris Petersen, who is stepping down after leading the school to two Pac-12 titles and its lone College Football Playoff berth over six seasons. Washington, which rolled past Washington State 31-13 on Nov. 29, split its first four meetings with Boise State but covered the spread each time. The Huskies are 3.5-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 48.5 in the latest Washington vs. Boise State odds. Before finalizing your Boise State vs. Washington picks, make sure to see the college football predictions from SportsLine senior analyst Josh Nagel.

A Nevada-based handicapper with more than 20 years of experience in the sports wagering industry, Nagel specializes in collegiate athletics and was SportsLine's top college football analyst last year. He is having another strong season for SportsLine members, hitting on 60 percent of his spread selections. What's more, he has had a keen eye for Washington, hitting on seven of his last eight picks involving the Huskies. Anyone who has consistently followed him is way up.

Now, Nagel has locked in on Washington vs. Boise State in the 2019 Las Vegas Bowl from every angle and released another confident against-the-spread pick. Go to SportsLine to see it. Now, here are several college football odds and trends for Boise State vs. Washington:

Washington vs. Boise State spread: Huskies -3.5

Washington vs. Boise State over-under: 48.5 points

Washington vs. Boise State money line: Huskies -132, Broncos +128

UW: RB Salvon Ahmed finished with exactly 1,000 yards rushing

BSU: RB George Holani led the team with nine touchdowns

Nagel knows that Petersen has ties to Boise State, where he coached from 2006-13 and led to a 28-26 victory over Washington in the 2012 Las Vegas Bowl. Petersen has guided the Huskies to a bowl game for the 10th consecutive season, the longest current streak among Pac-12 teams.

The Huskies, who will be coached by current defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake next year, have had considerable success against Mountain West teams. Washington is 30-12 against the conference, but split its two all-time meetings with Boise State. However, the Huskies have covered the spread in all four of those matchups.

Even so, the Huskies are no guarantee to cover the Washington vs. Boise State spread in the Las Vegas Bowl 2019.

The Broncos are looking to post 13 wins for the first time since 2009 after topping Hawaii 31-10 on Dec. 7 to capture their fourth Mountain West Conference crown. Boise State has gone 292 consecutive games without being shut out, which is the sixth-longest active streak in the nation and the ninth-longest in NCAA history. The Broncos possess a solid ground attack and have spread things around as five different players have recorded 100-yard rushing performances and 11 have run for a touchdown.

Senior Jaylon Henderson has started Boise State's last four games after beginning the season as the third-string quarterback. He was impressive against Hawaii, throwing a pair of 36-yard touchdown passes in a 53-second span late in the second quarter while also running for a score in the triumph. Henderson has completed 77-of-121 attempts for 944 yards with 10 TDs and two interceptions in his starts, all of which resulted in victories.

We can tell you Nagel is leaning under, and he's also identified a critical x-factor that has him all over one side of the spread. He's only sharing it at SportsLine.

Who wins Boise State vs. Washington in the Las Vegas Bowl 2019? And what critical x-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Boise State vs. Washington spread you should jump on Saturday, all from the seasoned expert who has hit seven of his last eight picks on the Huskies, and find out.