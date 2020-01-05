2020 LendingTree Bowl odds, line: Louisiana vs. Miami (Ohio) picks, predictions from model on 8-2 roll
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's 2020 LendingTree Bowl 10,000 times.
Two teams that haven't played in nearly 30 years meet in the 2020 LendingTree Bowl on Monday. The Sun Belt West Division champion Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns face the MAC champion Miami (Ohio) RedHawks in the final game on the 2019-20 college football bowl schedule before the National Championship. The Ragin' Cajuns (10-3) are coming off a 45-38 loss to Appalachian State in the Sun Belt title game, while the RedHawks (8-5) defeated Central Michigan 26-21 in the MAC championship.
Kickoff from Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile is set for 7:30 p.m. ET, and Miami (Ohio) is competing in its first bowl game since 2016 and 10th all-time. The Ragin' Cajuns are 14-point favorites in the latest Louisiana vs. Miami (Ohio) odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 54.5. Before making any Miami (Ohio) vs. Louisiana-Lafayette picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It also went a sizzling 8-2 on all picks against the spread during Championship Week. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, the model has set its sights on Louisiana vs. Miami (Ohio). We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and has generated a strong against the spread pick that is hitting in nearly 60 percent of simulations. Go to SportsLine to see it. Now, here are the college football betting lines and trends for Miami (Ohio) vs. Louisiana:
- Louisiana vs. Miami (Ohio) spread: Louisiana -14
- Louisiana vs. Miami (Ohio) over-under: 54.5 points
- Louisiana vs. Miami (Ohio) money line: Louisiana -545, Miami (Oh.) +405
- LAL: Averaging 38.8 points per game
- MIA: Leads the all-time series, 2-0
The model knows the Ragin' Cajuns are 17-10 under second-year coach Billy Napier and have already clinched their first-ever 10-win season. Louisiana is 6-1 against the spread in its last seven games following a straight-up loss.
Junior quarterback Levi Lewis has been the offensive catalyst for the Ragin' Cajuns, completing 224-of-352 passes for 2,804 yards and 24 touchdowns. He has only been picked off four times. He was 24-of-46 for 354 yards and four touchdowns in the Sun Belt Championship Game.
But just because the Ragin' Cajuns have won 10 games does not guarantee they will cover the Louisiana vs. Miami (Ohio) spread in the LendingTree Bowl 2020.
That's because the RedHawks are experiencing the most success they've had since winning the MAC Championship in 2010. This is Miami's third appearance in this bowl, also taking part in it in 2003 and 2011. The RedHawks are also 4-0 against the spread in their last four neutral-site games as an underdog.
Quarterback Brett Gabbert, who was named the MAC Freshman of the Year, has had a steady season, completing 153-of-285 passes for 2,163 yards and 11 touchdowns.
So who wins Louisiana vs. Miami (Oh.) in the LendingTree Bowl 2020? And which side of the spread can you bank on in nearly 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Miami (Ohio) vs. Louisiana spread to jump on Monday, all from the advanced model that is up nearly $4,000 on its top-rated college football picks, and find out.
-
