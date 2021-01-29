MaxPreps has recognized the nation's top high school football players at the conclusion of the season over each of the last 15 years. Past members of the MaxPreps High School Football All-America Team include Jadeveon Clowney (2009), Stefon Diggs (2011), Myles Garrett (2013), Derrick Henry (2012), Julio Jones (2007), Trevor Lawrence (2017), Kyler Murray (2012, 2013) and Chase Young (2016).

MaxPreps National Player of the Year selection Jaxson Dart of Corner Canyon (Utah) highlights this year's selections. The USC signee threw for 4,691 yards while shattering the state single-season touchdown pass mark with 67. He added more than 1,100 yards rushing and 12 more scores on the ground as the Chargers captured the Utah 6A title for the third consecutive year.

MaxPreps National Junior of the Year Travis Hall of Collins Hills (Suwanee, Ga.) earned a spot in the first team, while MaxPreps National Sophomore of the Year Lebbeus Overton of Milton (Ga.) makes an appearance on the second team.

Selections are based on team success; individual production; and local, regional and state honors from the recently-completed season. Potential at the college and professional level is not a primary consideration for the MaxPreps High School Football All-America Team. Players in post-graduate and non-scholastic programs are not eligible for inclusion.

2020 MaxPreps All-America first team

Offense

QB Jaxson Dart, Corner Canyon (Draper, Utah)

Height: 6-3 | Weight: 210

Status: Signed with USC | Class: Senior (2021)

Broke state single-season record with 67 touchdowns while his 4,691 yards passing rank second. Added 1,195 yards rushing and 12 scores for the 6A champions.

RB Jonathon Brooks, Hallettsville (Texas)

Height: 6-0 | Weight: 185

Status: Signed with Texas | Class: Senior (2021)

His 70 touchdowns rank third on the all-time single-season list. Rushed for 3,530 yards and added another 284 yards receiving for the 3A Division 1 runner-up.

RB Donovan Edwards, West Bloomfield (Mich.)

Height: 5-11 | Weight: 190

Status: Signed with Michigan | Class: Senior (2021)

Put on a clinic in the Michigan Division 1 championship, rushing for 257 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries. Finished his senior season with nearly 1,700 yards and 30 total touchdowns while leading Lakers to first state title.

WR Shadrach Banks, North Shore (Houston)

Height: 6-0 | Weight: 220

Status: Signed with Texas A&M | Class: Senior (2021)

One of the nation's most versatile playmakers, the future Aggie helped the Mustangs to a third consecutive top 10 finish.

WR Noah Kjar, Corner Canyon (Draper, Utah)

Height: 6-0 | Weight: 180

Status: Committed to Weber State | Class: Senior (2021)

Led nation with 1,918 receiving yards while his 22 touchdowns receptions were good for fourth best.

TE Thomas Fidone II, Lewis Central (Council Bluffs, Iowa)

Height: 6-5 | Weight: 225

Status: Signed with Nebraska | Class: Senior (2021)

Nation's No. 1 tight end according to 247Sports had nearly 1,000 yards receiving and 10 touchdowns.

OL J.C. Latham, IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

Height: 6-6 | Weight: 305

Status: Signed with Alabama | Class: Senior (2021)

The Ascenders went wire-to-wire as the No. 1 team in the country and the top-rated offensive tackle was a big reason.

OL Amarius Mims, Bleckley County (Cochran, Ga.)

Height: 6-7 | Weight: 315

Status: Signed with Georgia | Class: Senior (2021)

Georgia's top-rated player dominated in the trenches.

OL Tommy Brockermeyer, All Saints (Fort Worth, Texas)

Height: 6-6 | Weight: 285

Status: Signed with Alabama | Class: Senior (2021)

Showed why he's the top-rated prospect in Texas bouncing back after missing junior year with an injury.

OL Nolan Rucci, Warwick (Lititz, Pa.)

Height: 6-8 | Weight: 295

Status: Signed with Wisconsin | Class: Senior (2021)

The five-star offensive tackle is one of the most well-rounded lineman in the country.

OL Donovan Jackson, Episcopal (Bellaire, Texas)

Height: 6-4 | Weight: 310

Status: Signed with Ohio State | Class: Senior (2021)

The top-rated offensive guard in the nation excels at both run and pass blocking.

AP Travis Hunter, Collins Hill (Suwanee, Ga.)

Height: 6-1 | Weight: 170

Status: Committed to Florida State | Class: Junior (2022)

Lone junior to make the first team hauled in 137 receptions for 1,746 yards and 24 touchdowns while tallying 51 tackles and eight interceptions on defense for the AAAAAAA runners-up. He's the MaxPreps National Junior of the Year.

K Joe McFadden, Southlake Carroll (Southlake, Texas)

Height: 5-10 | Weight: 180

Status: Signed with UConn | Class: Senior (2021)

Connected on 11 of 12 field goals and also averaged better than 40 yards per punt while being a touchback machine on kickoffs.

Defense

DL Dallas Turner, St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

Height: 6-4 | Weight: 245

Status: Signed with Alabama | Class: Senior (2021)

Had 12 tackles-for-loss and 13 sacks in his lone season for the back-to-back 7A champs.

DL Maason Smith, Terrebonne (Houma, La.)

Height: 6-5 | Weight: 315

Status: Signed with LSU | Class: Senior (2021)

The top-rated player in Louisiana is a nightmare for opposing offensive linemen.

DL Shemar Turner, DeSoto (Texas)

Height: 6-3 | Weight: 280

Status: Signed with Texas A&M | Class: Senior (2021)

The five-star defensive end had 76 tackles, 18 tackles-for-loss and 12.5 sacks in 2020.

DL Brandon Buckner, Chandler (Ariz.)

Height: 6-1 | Weight: 235

Status: Signed with Oregon | Class: Senior (2021)

Helped one of the country's top teams to a fifth consecutive state title, piling up 16 tackles-for-loss and 12 sacks.

LB Kendrick Blackshire, Duncanville (Texas)

Height: 6-2 | Weight: 245

Status: Signed with Alabama | Class: Senior (2021)

One of the most physically imposing players in the country dominated after missing junior season with a torn ACL.

LB Barrett Carter, North Gwinnett (Suwanee, Ga.)

Height: 6-1 | Weight: 220

Status: Signed with Clemson | Class: Senior (2021)

Does it all from the linebacker position and also accounted for 10 touchdowns on offense.

LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr., St. Joseph's Prep (Philadelphia)

Height: 6-1 | Weight: 220

Status: Signed with Clemson | Class: Senior (2021)

Played a huge role for the three-time defending 6A state champs and No. 3 team in the country.

DB James Williams, American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.)

Height: 6-5 | Weight: 220

Status: Signed with Miami | Class: Senior (2021)

Returned to Heritage for his senior season and dominated on defense, leading the Patriots to first state title since 2017.

DB Ga'Quincy McKinstry, Pinson Valley (Pinson, Ala.)

Height: 6-0 | Weight: 180

Status: Signed with Alabama | Class: Senior (2021)

The nation's top-rated cornerback starred on both sides for the 6A champs.

DB Ja'Den McBurrows, St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

Height: 5-10 | Weight: 165

Status: Signed with Michigan | Class: Senior (2021)

Lined up against the opposing team's best wide receiver each week and finished with four interceptions despite quarterbacks rarely targeting him.

DB Avante Dickerson, Westside (Omaha, Neb.)

Height: 6-0 | Weight: 170

Status: Committed to Minnesota | Class: Senior (2021)

Led the Warriors to a Class A state title. Had four interceptions while accounting for nearly 1,000 total yards and 11 touchdowns on offense.

AP Ja'Tavion Sanders, Ryan (Denton, Texas)

Height: 6-3 | Weight: 220

Status: Signed with Texas | Class: Senior (2021)

The top-rated athlete is one of the rare players who could be a five-star on both sides of the ball as a defensive end or wide receiver/tight end.

P Tommy Doman, St. Mary Prep (Orchard Lake, Mich.)

Height: 6-3 | Weight: 170

Status: Signed with Michigan | Class: Senior (2021)

The second-rated punter in the country, according to 247Sports, averaged 44.8 yards per punt with over half landing inside the opponent's 20-yard line. Also connected on 6-of-7 field goals with a long of 53.

2020 MaxPreps All-America second team

Offense

QB Dematrius Davis, North Shore (Houston)

Height: 5-10 | Weight: 200

Status: Signed with Auburn | Class: Senior (2021)

One of the best quarterbacks in Texas high school football history finished senior season with 4,428 yards total offense (3,553 passing, 875 rushing) and 60 touchdowns.

RB Corey Kiner, Roger Bacon (Cincinnati)

Height: 5-10 | Weight: 205

Status: Signed with LSU | Class: Senior (2021)

Ran for 1,866 yards and 35 touchdowns, ending prep career 10th in Ohio history in rushing yards and third all-time in total points, total touchdowns and rushing touchdowns.

RB Marquis Crosby, Seminary (Miss.)

Height: 5-9 | Weight: 170

Status: Signed with Louisiana Tech | Class: Senior (2021)

Led nation with 3,678 yards rushing, adding 39 total touchdowns.

WR Agiye Hall, Bloomingdale (Valrico, Fla.)

Height: 6-3 | Weight: 190

Status: Signed with Alabama | Class: Senior (2021)

Talented four-star wide receiver is the complete package. Had over 1,000 yards receiving and 13 touchdowns, averaging over 20 yards per reception while also standing out as a blocker.

WR Jack Bech, St. Thomas More (Lafayette, La.)

Height: 6-2 | Weight: 215

Status: Signed with LSU | Class: Senior (2021)

Helped the Cougars to a second consecutive Division II championship. Hauled in 69 receptions for 1,391 yards and 16 touchdowns.

TE Jake Briningstool, Ravenwood (Brentwood, Tenn.)

Height: 6-6 | Weight: 220

Status: Signed with Clemson | Class: Senior (2021)

Capped his high school career with 774 yards receiving and 12 touchdowns, averaging better than 20 yards per catch. Added seven sacks and 11 tackles for loss.

OL Kingsley Suamataia, Orem (Utah)

Height: 6-5 | Weight: 280

Status: Signed with Oregon | Class: Senior (2021)

One of the most polished offensive lineman in the nation led Tigers to a fourth consecutive state title.

OL Jackson Light, Corner Canyon (Draper, Utah)

Height: 6-3 | Weight: 285

Status: Signed with Oregon | Class: Senior (2021)

Heart and soul for the No. 8 team in the country dominated on both sides of the trench.

OL Jaeden Roberts, North Shore (Houston)

Height: 6-5 | Weight: 340

Status: Signed with Alabama | Class: Senior (2021)

Played a huge role on the offensive line over the last three seasons while the Mustangs went 45-2 and won two state titles.

OL Wyatt Milum, Spring Valley (Huntington, W. Va.)

Height: 6-6 | Weight: 275

Status: Signed with West Virginia | Class: Senior (2021)

State's top-rated prospect didn't allow a sack over his final three years.

OL Bryce Foster, Katy Taylor (Katy, Texas)

Height: 6-4 | Weight: 330

Status: Signed with Texas A&M | Class: Senior (2021)

"The Mountain" could make an immediate impact for the Aggies.

AP JoJo Earle, Aledo (Texas)

Height: 5-9 | Weight: 170

Status: Signed with Alabama | Class: Senior (2021)

Made plays at a high level no matter where he lined up. Helped Bearcats to school's 10th state title.

K Jack Tannehill, Oxford (Miss.)

Height: 5-9 | Weight: 175

Status: Signed with Southern Miss | Class: Senior (2021)

Connected on 15 of 18 field goals during his senior year and also averaged 41.9 yards per punt.

Defense

DL Leonard Taylor, Palmetto (Miami)

Height: 6-4 | Weight: 265

Status: Signed with Miami | Class: Senior (2021)

Five-star prospect dominated the opposition in 2020.

DL Victoine Brown, Grayson (Loganville, Ga.)

Height: 6-4 | Weight: 230

Status: Signed with Louisville | Class: Senior (2021)

Brown was leader in the trenches for one of the most dominant defense as Rams won AAAAAA title and earned No. 2 ranking.

DL Damon Payne, Belleville (Mich.)

Height: 6-3 | Weight: 295

Status: Signed with Alabama | Class: Senior (2021)

Five-star prospect dominated in the trenches for a 10-1 Tigers squad.

DL Lebbeus Overton, Milton (Ga.)

Height: 6-5 | Weight: 245

Status: Uncommitted | Class: Sophomore (2023)

National Sophomore of the Year is the lone 2023 selection. Led the state of Georgia with 21.5 sacks with 38 tackles for loss.

LB Chief Borders, Heard County (Franklin, Ga.)

Height: 6-5 | Weight: 245

Status: Signed with Florida | Class: Senior (2021)

Four-star linebacker broke school record, finishing his senior year with 163 tackles.

LB Terrence Lewis, Central (Miami)

Height: 6-1 | Weight: 200

Status: Signed with Maryland | Class: Senior (2021)

Ended his high school career winning three consecutive state titles while playing a huge role on defense in his lone season with the Rockets.

LB Prince Kollie, David Crockett (Jonesborough, Tenn.)

Height: 6-1 | Weight: 210

Status: Signed with Notre Dame | Class: Senior (2021)

Racked up over 100 tackles and 11 tackles for loss to close out prep career.

DB Nyland Green, Newton (Covington, Ga.)

Height: 6-2 | Weight: 185

Status: Signed with Georgia | Class: Senior (2021)

One of the top shutdown cornerbacks in the country made an impact on both sides of the ball.

DB J.D. Coffey, Kennedale (Texas)

Height: 6-0 | Weight: 180

Status: Signed with Texas | Class: Senior (2021)

After a monster senior season, finished career with over 300 tackles, 28 tackles for loss and 19 interceptions.

DB Jayvian Allen, Grayson (Loganville, Ga.)

Height: 5-8 | Weight: 180

Status: Committed to Tennessee Tech | Class: Senior (2021)

Underrated prospects played a big role in the Rams' first state title since 2016. Led the team in tackles (103), interceptions (four) and rushed for three touchdowns in a 38-14 win over Collins Hill (Suwanee) in the AAAAAAA championship.

DB Kendal Daniels, Beggs (Beggs, Okla.)

Height: 6-4 | Weight: 190

Status: Signed with Texas A&M | Class: Senior (2021)

Top-rated prospect in Oklahoma finished senior year with 120 tackles and four interceptions.

AP Billy Bowman, Ryan (Denton, Texas)

Height: 5-10 | Weight: 175

Status: Signed with Oklahoma | Class: Senior (2021)

Plays at a high level in all three phases of the game. Accounted for over 1,300 total yards and 18 touchdowns on offense, snagged two interceptions on defense and is a dangerous punt returner.

P Connor Weselman, Westminster (Atlanta)

Height: 6-4 | Weight: 190

Status: Signed with Stanford | Class: Senior (2021)

Averaged 41.5 yards per punt in 2020.