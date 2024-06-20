The Collegiate Commissioners Association (CCA) is expected to vote against a proposed June signing period for high school recruits, according to multiple reports. The CCA's members conducted a straw poll but the notion failed to gain enough support, per ESPN's Pete Thamel.

The proposed June window would have started in 2025 for the Class of 2026. High school coaches from several prominent recruiting states, including Georgia and Alabama, expressed their opposition to the June signing period, according to Thamel.

The December early signing period, which has moved to the week before conference championship games, and February's National Signing Day will remain the norm in high school recruiting. An earlier December signing period allows coaches to take some attention off of high school recruiting before the winter transfer window opens and further postseason prep begins.

June is a crucial month for high school recruiting, however. Given the expedited timeline with the early signing period, several top prospects take a majority of their official visits during the summer, and some commit before the fall high school football season begins.

College coaches also use the summer to hold camps and evaluate new prospects, allowing lesser-recruited players the opportunity to earn offers by working out in a live setting. Preventing a summer signing period also allows coaches to evaluate high school film from the ensuing season before filling solidified scholarship spots in their recruiting class.