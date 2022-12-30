The No. 23 NC State Wolfpack hope to avoid a third straight bowl loss when they take on the Maryland Terrapins on Friday in the 2022 Duke's Mayo Bowl. NC State (8-4) is 17-15-1 all-time in bowl games but has dropped its last two, falling to Kentucky in the Gator Bowl after the 2020 season and Texas A&M in the same bowl in 2018. The Wolfpack won two of their previous three appearances in this game, which has undergone three name changes since debuting as the Continental Tire Bowl in 2002. Maryland (7-5) routed Virginia Tech 54-10 in the 2021 Pinstripe Bowl to improve to 12-14-2 in bowl games.

Kickoff at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC is set for noon ET. The Wolfpack are 1-point favorites in the latest NC State vs. Maryland odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 45.5.

NC State vs. Maryland spread: Wolfpack -1

NC State vs. Maryland over/under: 45.5 points

NC State vs. Maryland money line: Wolfpack -115, Terrapins -105

NCST: The Wolfpack are 2-7 against the spread in their last nine games

MD: The Terrapins are 6-1 ATS in their last seven non-conference contests

Why NC State can cover

Jordan Houston would like nothing better than to finish 2022 with his first rushing touchdown of the season. The junior running back leads the Wolfpack with a career-high 530 yards on the ground but has yet to find the end zone. Houston has run for only six TDs in 42 games with NC State, but one came against Kentucky in the team's most recent bowl appearance.

Darryl Jones, who transferred to NC State last January after spending four seasons with Maryland, figures to be especially motivated on Friday. The senior wideout has registered 231 receiving yards with the Wolfpack while setting career highs with 27 receptions and three touchdown catches. On the other side of the ball, NC State entered bowl season with the third-most interceptions in the nation (17), with sophomore cornerback Aydan White leading the team with four. The task of defending Maryland should be a little easier with three Terrapin receivers -- including team co-leader in receptions Rakim Jarrett -- opting out of this game.

Why Maryland can cover

With former NC State starting quarterback Devin Leary injured and now headed to Kentucky via the transfer portal, the Terrapins have questions under center. Unlike NC State, the Terrapins are certain who their starting quarterback will be on Friday. Taulia Tagovailoa posted his fourth 300-yard performance of the season in the rout of Rutgers, completing 25 of 37 attempts for 342 yards and a touchdown that gave him the program record. It was the junior's 50th scoring pass with Maryland, moving him past Scott Milanovich for first place on the school's all-time list.

Jeshaun Jones hauled in the TD toss, highlighting the most productive effort of his four-year tenure with the Terrapins. The senior set career highs with nine catches and 152 yards as he reached triple digits for just the second time in 34 games with Maryland. Running back Roman Hemby, who had three touchdown runs against the Scarlet Knights, is third among all FBS freshmen with 1,200 scrimmage yards and leads the Terrapins with 924 yards on the ground and 10 rushing TDs.

