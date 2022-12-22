College football bowl season continues with an intriguing doubleheader on Friday. The 2022 Gasparilla Bowl is the nightcap, with the Wake Forest Demon Deacons taking on the Missouri Tigers. Wake Forest is 7-5 this season, though the Demon Deacons lost four of the last five games. Missouri is 6-6 after winning its last two games to earn bowl eligibility. Missouri won't have defensive linemen Isaiah McGuire and DJ Coleman as well as safety Martez Manuel due to NFL opt outs. Leading receiver Dominic Lovett, meanwhile, is in the transfer portal and won't play in this one.

Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. ET in Tampa. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Demon Deacons as 2-point favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 58.5 in the latest Wake Forest vs. Missouri odds.

Wake Forest vs. Missouri spread: Wake Forest -2

Wake Forest vs. Missouri over/under: 58.5 points

Wake Forest vs. Missouri money line: Wake Forest -125, Missouri +105

WF: The Demon Deacons are 7-5 against the spread this season

MIZZ: The Tigers are 7-5 against the spread this season

Why Wake Forest can cover

Wake Forest is dynamic on offense. The Demon Deacons are 2-0 in the last two games against SEC opponents, and the team's offensive approach gives Wake Forest a chance in any situation. Wake Forest led the ACC with 36.8 points per game this season, and the Demon Deacons ranked in the top three in total offense (447.8 yards per game) and passing offense (314.6 yards per game).

Wake Forest keeps drives alive with an elite 46.5% third down conversion rate, and the Demon Deacons are loaded with skill players. Veteran quarterback Sam Hartman is tied for the all-time ACC record with 107 career touchdown passes, and Wake Forest has All-ACC players in running back Justice Ellison and wide receiver A.T. Perry this season.

Why Missouri can cover

Missouri has the superior defense in this matchup by a considerable margin. In addition to Wake Forest's defensive shortcomings, the Tigers finished No. 4 in the loaded SEC with only 337.3 total yards allowed per game. Missouri has 36 sacks this season, second-most in the SEC, and the Tigers are very good against the run. Missouri allows only 127.4 yards per game and 3.7 yards per carry, and the Tigers allowed 17 points or fewer in five games.

The Tigers are giving up a completion on fewer than 60% of pass attempts, and opponents have only 15 passing touchdowns in 12 games against Missouri. Wake Forest also has some issues on the ground offensively, averaging only 3.4 yards per carry and giving up 36 sacks in only 12 games. With Missouri producing a high-end pass rush, the Tigers could create consistent havoc in Wake Forest's backfield.

