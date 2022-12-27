The Kansas Jayhawks will appear in their first bowl game in 14 years when they square off against the Arkansas Razorbacks in the 2022 Liberty Bowl on Wednesday in Memphis, Tenn. The game will be the Jayhawks' first bowl since they beat Minnesota 42-21 in the 2008 Insight Bowl. This season Kansas (6-6) tied for seventh in the Big 12. Meanwhile the Razorbacks (6-6) are appearing in a bowl game for the second consecutive year. This season Arkansas finished fifth in the West division of the SEC.

Arkansas vs. Kansas spread: Razorbacks -2.5

Arkansas vs. Kansas over/under: 68.5 points

Arkansas vs. Kansas money line: Razorbacks -145, Jayhawks +122

Why Arkansas can cover

Arkansas has one of the country's top dual-threat quarterbacks in KJ Jefferson. A 6-foot-3, 242-pound junior, Jefferson is one of only two SEC quarterbacks (Georgia's Stetson Bennett being the other) with 20 passing touchdowns and seven rushing scores this season. He already has announced that he is returning to Fayetteville for his senior season.

In addition, the Razorbacks have done an excellent job of getting to the quarterback this season. Arkansas leads the SEC and ranks sixth in the nation in sacks per game (3.23). Senior defensive end Jordan Domineck is fifth in the conference in sacks per game (0.54).

Why Kansas can cover

Kansas has one of the most efficient passing attacks in the country. Led by quarterback Jalon Daniels, the Jayhawks rank fifth in the country in passing efficiency (163.24), behind only Tennessee, Ohio State, USC and TCU. Kansas has thrown just six interceptions this season, tied for the 15th fewest in the nation.

In addition, the Jayhawks face an Arkansas team that will be missing several key players due to transfers or opt-outs, including linebacker Drew Sanders, who has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft and opted out of the bowl game. This season the 6-foot-5, 233-pound linebacker became just the second FBS defender since 2000 to total 100 tackles with at least 13 tackles for loss, nine sacks, three forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and an interception in a single season. For his efforts this year he was named a unanimous all-American.

