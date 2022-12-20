Former conference foes collide when the South Alabama Jaguars and Western Kentucky Hilltoppers square off in the 2022 New Orleans Bowl on Wednesday at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. The programs both played in the Sun Belt in 2012-13 before Western Kentucky moved to Conference USA. The teams have played one time, in '13, with the Jaguars winning 31-24. This season South Alabama (10-2) set school records for overall FBS wins (10) and conference wins (seven), losing just two games by a combined five points. Meanwhile the Hilltoppers (8-5) are looking to match their 9-5 record from last season.

Kickoff is 9 p.m. ET. The Jaguars are 5-point favorites in the latest South Alabama vs. Western Kentucky odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 56.

South Alabama vs. Western Kentucky spread: Jaguars -5

South Alabama vs. Western Kentucky over/under: 56 points

South Alabama vs. Western Kentucky money line: Jaguars -180, Hilltoppers +152

SALA: The Jaguars rank fourth in the FBS in rushing yards per game allowed (87.8)

WKU: Quarterback Austin Reed is second in the nation in passing (326.8 yards per game)

Why South Alabama can cover

South Alabama has a rush defense that can slow Western Kentucky's ground game. The Jaguars give up just 87.8 rushing yards per game, which ranks fourth in the country, behind only Georgia, James Madison and Michigan. South Alabama also gives up just 3.08 yards per rush, which is eighth in the nation.

In addition, the Jaguars have a playmaker in the defensive backfield in Yam Banks. A 6-foot-1 sophomore from Ridgeland, Miss., Banks had a breakout season for South Alabama, leading the conference and ranking eighth in the country in interceptions (five). For his efforts this season he earned all-Sun Belt first-team honors. Additionally, WKU has been hit with a couple NFL opt outs as receiver Daewood Davis and corner Kahlef Hailassie won't play in this one.

Why Western Kentucky can cover

Western Kentucky has one of the best passing offenses in the country. The Hilltoppers average 339.2 passing yards per game, which ranks second in the FBS, behind only Washington. Quarterback Austin Reed is second in the nation in passing (326.8 yards per game) and fourth in total offense (342.2). Reed briefly entered the transfer portal this offseason but decided to return to WKU. He's expected to start this one.

Reed has a dangerous weapon in Malachi Corley. A 5-foot-11 sophomore from Orange City, Fla., Corley ranks seventh in the FBS in receptions per game (6.9) and 16th in receiving yards per game (90.8). For his efforts this season he was named to the all-Conference USA first team.

