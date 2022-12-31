Caesars Superdome showcases the 2022 Sugar Bowl on Saturday afternoon. The No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide face the No. 9 Kansas State Wildcats in the New Year's Six matchup. Alabama is 10-2 after winning its final three games of the regular season. Kansas State is on a four-game winning streak with a 10-3 record and a Big 12 title.

Caesars Sportsbook lists the Crimson Tide as 7-point favorites for this noon ET kickoff. The total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 56.5 in the latest Alabama vs. Kansas State odds.

Alabama vs. Kansas State spread: Alabama -7

Alabama vs. Kansas State over/under: 56.5 points

Alabama vs. Kansas State money line: Alabama -285, Kansas State +228

BAMA: The Crimson Tide are 5-6-1 against the spread this season

KSU: The Wildcats are 9-3-1 against the spread this season

Why Alabama can cover

Alabama's offense is flying high this season, averaging 40.8 points per game and more than 475 total yards per contest. Bryce Young is one of the best players in college football, and the Crimson Tide are electric and efficient. On defense, Alabama is also elite, allowing only 18.0 points per game. The Crimson Tide are giving up 311.3 total yards per game, including only 186.0 passing yards per contest.

Alabama's opponents are completing only 55.1% of passes with 5.6 yards per attempt and only 12 passing touchdowns. Alabama has 36 sacks in 12 games, and the Crimson Tide are also limiting opponents to 125.3 rushing yards per game and 3.5 yards per carry. Similarly to Young on offense, Alabama has a fantastic centerpiece in Will Anderson Jr. on defense, with the All-American pass rusher producing 10.0 sacks this season and 17.5 sacks in 2021. He has five sacks in the last five games, including two in the finale against Auburn.

Why Kansas State can cover

The Wildcats have a fantastic offense, led by one of the most explosive players in college football in running back Deuce Vaughn. He produced 1,803 yards from scrimmage this season, ranking No. 3 in the country, and Vaughn generated 11 touchdowns. He averaged 5.3 yards per carry for the full season, and Vaughn put up 947 total yards in the final six games. Over the course of his career, Vaughn has 20 games with at least 100 rushing yards, and he is the centerpiece of an offense that averaged more than 33 points per game.

Kansas State is No. 2 in the Big 12 with 209.6 rushing yards per game, averaging 5.1 yards per carry, and the Wildcats also have 21 passing touchdowns and only four interceptions. Kansas State also allowed only 19 sacks in 13 games, with that pass protection critical against Alabama's front.

